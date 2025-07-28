Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured

Bright Choomanee7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 28, 2025
Picture courtesy of Line group

A 25 year old van driver sustained serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a power pole in Koh Kaew, Phuket, during the early hours of July 26. He remained trapped in the wreck for nearly 30 minutes.

The incident occurred around 3.30am on Thepkrasattri Road near the Bangkok Bank Koh Kaew branch, heading towards Phuket Town. The Narendhara Andaman 1669 Centre notified emergency services, prompting a swift response from rescue workers affiliated with the Koh Kaew Subdistrict Administrative Organisation.

Upon reaching the site, they discovered a white Toyota van, registered in Phuket, that had collided with an electric pole, causing the pole to snap and severely damaging the front of the vehicle. The driver, Phutiphong Skunphat, was found inside with injuries to both legs, and the van’s bumper was detached.

Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescuers used cutting equipment to extract Phutiphong from the wreckage, a process that took approximately 30 minutes. He received first aid at the scene before being transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment.

A motorcyclist who witnessed the accident informed the police that the van was travelling at high speed before hitting the pole at a wide curve. The road was otherwise clear at the time.

Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub

The police suspect the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Officers documented the scene for evidence and arranged for the van to be towed to Phuket City Police Station, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phutiphong is expected to face charges for reckless driving and causing damage to government property. Local officials have started evaluating the cost of repairing the damaged power pole.

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

In similar news, just 30 kilometres from their destination, a family’s van tragically collided with a 10-wheeler truck, claiming the lives of three people, including a one year old girl, and injuring four others.

