Rogue policeman turned burglar recaptured in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Crime
Rogue policeman turned burglar recaptured in Chiang Mai
A former policeman who escaped a Chiang Mai hospital after being arrested for burglary has been re-arrested. The ex-cop, identified only as “Pawaret,” was assaulted by homeowners after he attempted to burglarise a home last weekend, which led to rescue workers taking him to hospital. He subsequently escaped the in the early hours of the morning.
His escape caused panic among residents in Sanpatong area of Chiang Mai, where he was at large. The suspect was found hiding in a guesthouse in the city. He has now been apprehended, according to local media.
Police say the accused burglar is now back in custody and awaiting trial. His wife is also being sought by police for assisting in his escape.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Smoke from fires, mostly deliberately lit, continue to choke sections of central and northern Thailand today. Light winds are not blowing away the smog and haze produced by the smoke, particularly in the north where Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have readings today from ‘unhealthy’ too ‘very unhealthy’ – in a range from 170 up to 240 (particles of PM2.5 microns per cubic metre of air).
Chiang Mai’s air quality is the 2nd worst in the world today, as measured by airquality.com, beaten only by the perennially bad air quality choking Dhaka in Bangladesh.
The satellite heat maps clearly indicates hundreds of deliberately lit fires in neighbouring Myanmar, and areas of central Thailand and Cambodia which are the source of the smoke haze impacting the northern cities and towns.
Whilst Bangkok’s air quality has improved in and directly around the capital – from ‘unhealthy’ on Wednesday to ‘unhealthy for some individuals’ today – there is still plenty of smoke descending on the provinces directly north of the capital today.
Most of Bangkok’s public schools, under the administration of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority, were closed on Wednesday until today. Students will be returning on Monday after their two day enforced ‘holiday’.
The government maintains that it is cracking down on the deliberately lit plantation and farm fires where farmers burn-off the remnants of the crops (as in the case of sugar, corn and some fruits), or prepare the areas (in the case of rice). But, in reality, there appears to be little or no reductions in the number of fires being lit in farming areas around Thailand.
The agricultural machinery to make these soil preparations and clearances is expensive and not readily available for the farmers. Driven by concerns over price, the farmers opt for the cheapest means possible – incinerating areas and producing enormous fires and smoke that can last for days.
Meanwhile, even if the Thai authorities are able to reduce the number of fires lit within its own borders, the satellite fire maps clearly indicates the hundreds of similar fires lit in neighbouring Myanmar and Cambodia, where Thai authorities have no control.
PHOTO: Richard Barrow
GRAPHIC: The satellite maps clearly show where the fires are popping up.
Areas in central and northern Thailand are suffering from bad air quality today. Check the readings, updated hourly from hundreds of monitoring stations around the country HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Once bustling, Chiang Mai tourist areas are now deserted
Thai news agency MCOT has become the latest media outlet to bemoan the devastating effect of the coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thai tourism, after their reporters went to the once thriving area of Nimmanhaemin.
Online blurbs about the area still describe it as having “buzzing dining and nightlife, hip cafes, fashion boutiques and a weekend craft market.”
But a month after the start of the ban on international group travel by the Chinese government, the area is deserted. (See video HERE)
MCOT says that there used to be 5000-6000 Chinese arriving daily at the northern city’s airport.
Now it is just a trickle: less than 100 on some days.Facebook page.
Crime
Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital
A former Chiang Mai policeman, arrested for a burglary in his home district of Sanpatong, has escaped from custody. Police are now hunting for the the fugitive. The officer, identified only as “Pawaret,” was arrested over the weekend and held at a police station but had to be taken to the local hospital because he’d had suffered injuries after an attack by a furious mob at the scene of his latest burglary.
He was secured to his hospital bed by cuffs on his foot, but managed to escape in the early hours of the morning, get a lift on a motorcycle and flee. He was dressed in a long sleeved shirt and shorts, and had his beard shaved and his hair matted down for surgery.
Police are studying CCTV footage but believe he can’t have gone far.
Naew Na reported that Pawaret was formerly a police corporal but was drummed out of the service after embezzlement in a drugs case. He then turned to a life of crime and had warrants out against his name in three other cases, over and above his most recent burglary.
In the latest case, an item of gold jewelry was recovered. He was attacked by locals and arrested by Sanpatong police.Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
Top 6 fake coronavirus news stories
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
No monkeying around: coronavirus fears mean monkeys in the South are going hungry
Shots fired in Nontha Buri mall
Coronavirus UPDATE: S Korean cases exceed 2,000, cases in 15 European countries
Computer techie arrested for putting spy cams in ladies’ public toilets
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
Chinese man found murdered, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in river in northern Thailand
PM says military to downsize, halve number of generals
Rogue policeman turned burglar recaptured in Chiang Mai
Thailand News Today, Thursday, February 27, 2020
National police get tough on… hair
Bangkok cops bust online gun dealers
PM “concerned” about campus rallies
Legendary Thai singer Suthep Wongkamhaeng has died
More virus cases reported outside of China than within
Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Trending
- Opinion4 days ago
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
- Entertainment4 days ago
World’s biggest band launch their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” BTS
- Economy3 days ago
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
- Phuket3 days ago
British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy
- Other News4 days ago
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
- Economy3 days ago
Thai stocks plummet nearly 4% in Monday SET trading