Rogue policeman turned burglar recaptured in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

image
image
Crime

Rogue policeman turned burglar recaptured in Chiang Mai

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Rogue policeman turned burglar recaptured in Chiang Mai
PHOTO: Former policeman turned burglar "Parawet" at the time of his latest arrest - Chiang Rai Times
A former policeman who escaped a Chiang Mai hospital after being arrested for burglary has been re-arrested. The ex-cop, identified only as “Pawaret,” was assaulted by homeowners after he attempted to burglarise a home last weekend, which led to rescue workers taking him to hospital. He subsequently escaped the in the early hours of the morning.

His escape caused panic among residents in Sanpatong area of Chiang Mai, where he was at large. The suspect was found hiding in a guesthouse in the city. He has now been apprehended, according to local media.

Police say the accused burglar is now back in custody and awaiting trial. His wife is also being sought by police for assisting in his escape.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Air Pollution

Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
PHOTO: Fires being lit to clear the areas for the next crop - Richard Barrow

Smoke from fires, mostly deliberately lit, continue to choke sections of central and northern Thailand today. Light winds are not blowing away the smog and haze produced by the smoke, particularly in the north where Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have readings today from ‘unhealthy’ too ‘very unhealthy’ – in a range from 170 up to 240 (particles of PM2.5 microns per cubic metre of air).

Chiang Mai’s air quality is the 2nd worst in the world today, as measured by airquality.com, beaten only by the perennially bad air quality choking Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand

The satellite heat maps clearly indicates hundreds of deliberately lit fires in neighbouring Myanmar, and areas of central Thailand and Cambodia which are the source of the smoke haze impacting the northern cities and towns.

Whilst Bangkok’s air quality has improved in and directly around the capital – from ‘unhealthy’ on Wednesday to ‘unhealthy for some individuals’ today – there is still plenty of smoke descending on the provinces directly north of the capital today.

Most of Bangkok’s public schools, under the administration of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority, were closed on Wednesday until today. Students will be returning on Monday after their two day enforced ‘holiday’.

The government maintains that it is cracking down on the deliberately lit plantation and farm fires where farmers burn-off the remnants of the crops (as in the case of sugar, corn and some fruits), or prepare the areas (in the case of rice). But, in reality, there appears to be little or no reductions in the number of fires being lit in farming areas around Thailand.

The agricultural machinery to make these soil preparations and clearances is expensive and not readily available for the farmers. Driven by concerns over price, the farmers opt for the cheapest means possible – incinerating areas and producing enormous fires and smoke that can last for days.

Meanwhile, even if the Thai authorities are able to reduce the number of fires lit within its own borders, the satellite fire maps clearly indicates the hundreds of similar fires lit in neighbouring Myanmar and Cambodia, where Thai authorities have no control.

PHOTO: Richard Barrow

Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand

GRAPHIC: The satellite maps clearly show where the fires are popping up.

Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand

Areas in central and northern Thailand are suffering from bad air quality today. Check the readings, updated hourly from hundreds of monitoring stations around the country HERE.

Tourism

Once bustling, Chiang Mai tourist areas are now deserted

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Once bustling, Chiang Mai tourist areas are now deserted

Thai news agency MCOT has become the latest media outlet to bemoan the devastating effect of the coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thai tourism, after their reporters went to the once thriving area of Nimmanhaemin.

Online blurbs about the area still describe it as having “buzzing dining and nightlife, hip cafes, fashion boutiques and a weekend craft market.”

But a month after the start of the ban on international group travel by the Chinese government, the area is deserted. (See video HERE)

Once bustling, Chiang Mai tourist areas are now deserted

PHOTO: – MCOT

MCOT says that there used to be 5000-6000 Chinese arriving daily at the northern city’s airport.

Now it is just a trickle: less than 100 on some days.

SOURCE: thaivisa | MCOT

Crime

Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital
PHOTO - Naew Na

A former Chiang Mai policeman, arrested for a burglary in his home district of Sanpatong, has escaped from custody. Police are now hunting for the the fugitive. The officer, identified only as “Pawaret,” was arrested over the weekend and held at a police station but had to be taken to the local hospital because he’d had suffered injuries after an attack by a furious mob at the scene of his latest burglary.

He was secured to his hospital bed by cuffs on his foot, but managed to escape in the early hours of the morning, get a lift on a motorcycle and flee. He was dressed in a long sleeved shirt and shorts, and had his beard shaved and his hair matted down for surgery.

Police are studying CCTV footage but believe he can’t have gone far.

Naew Na reported that Pawaret was formerly a police corporal but was drummed out of the service after embezzlement in a drugs case. He then turned to a life of crime and had warrants out against his name in three other cases, over and above his most recent burglary.

In the latest case, an item of gold jewelry was recovered. He was attacked by locals and arrested by Sanpatong police.

SOURCES: thaivisa| Naew Na

