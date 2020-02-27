Thailand News Today, Thursday, February 27, 2020 | The Thaiger

4 Uzbek women rescued from human traffickers in Pattaya

Four Uzbek women were rescued in Pattaya yesterday by Uzbekistan embassy officials and Chon Buri Provincial Police

Police say they allegedly fell victim to a human trafficking scam. A team of police raided a condominium in South Pattaya. The raid follows Chon Buri police learning from Uzbekistan’s embassy that an Uzbek woman was tricked into coming to Pattaya with the offer of a high paying job, but upon arriving discovered that the work was not as described and she was essentially held against her will.

A total of four Uzbek women were found in the condominium. All were rescued and will return home with the help of the embassy. Chon Buri police are trying to find the individuals who lured the women to Pattaya.

Health minister demands full disclosure of travel history after 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had harsh words in a press conference yesterday for the 65 year old Thai man who concealed his travel history from medical workers, exposing not only some 30 medics but also his own family members to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Reuben Tuck with the latest…

World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated

The Street Food Index, conducted by My Late Deals, has voted, Hong Kong (shock horror) came out on top as the city with the best street food.

The city topped the Street Food Index, beating tasty competition from Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh in southern Vietnam.

The annual Street Food City Index ranks the top 30 street food cities in the world, based on the number of street food vendors, affordability, number of street food experiences/tours and sanitation. Hong Kong was followed by Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Singapore, Mumbai, Rome, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Mexico City, with Portland, Oregon, rounding out the top 10.

High school students join wave of anti-government protests

Students in some of Bangkok’s most exclusive private high schools are speaking up after announcing that they will hold rallies in solidarity with anti-government protests being staged on some college campuses across the nation.

Students at the all-girl Satriwithaya School, located next to Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, set up a staged protest meeting, whilst students at the Triamudom School shed their studious, “nerd” image by holding a rally at the school’s football field this morning. These sorts of anti-government protest have previously been limited to university students.

Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North

Thailand’s meteorological department today predicted cool mornings with fog in upper Thailand.

Although the mercury will rise during the day, a weakening high pressure system is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds are blowing over Central Thailand and the East.

The mercury could drop to around 17 during the mornings in places like Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai and as low as 8 degrees on the region’s hilltops.

There’s also an interesting report from Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Phuket’s hotels and tourism industry, an update on the ongoing coronavirus situation with the news that today there were more new cases of coronavirus confirmed from outside of China’s borders than within. And police are cracking down on their internal haircut requirements… something I’m not really qualified to talk about.

