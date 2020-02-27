Thailand News Today, Thursday, February 27, 2020 | The Thaiger

Video & Podcasts
Thailand News Today, Thursday, February 27, 2020
4 Uzbek women rescued from human traffickers in Pattaya
Four Uzbek women were rescued in Pattaya yesterday by Uzbekistan embassy officials and Chon Buri Provincial Police
Police say they allegedly fell victim to a human trafficking scam. A team of police raided a condominium in South Pattaya. The raid follows Chon Buri police learning from Uzbekistan’s embassy that an Uzbek woman was tricked into coming to Pattaya with the offer of a high paying job, but upon arriving discovered that the work was not as described and she was essentially held against her will.
A total of four Uzbek women were found in the condominium. All were rescued and will return home with the help of the embassy. Chon Buri police are trying to find the individuals who lured the women to Pattaya.
Health minister demands full disclosure of travel history after 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had harsh words in a press conference yesterday for the 65 year old Thai man who concealed his travel history from medical workers, exposing not only some 30 medics but also his own family members to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Reuben Tuck with the latest…
(Reuben VO)
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
The Street Food Index, conducted by My Late Deals, has voted, Hong Kong (shock horror) came out on top as the city with the best street food.
The city topped the Street Food Index, beating tasty competition from Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh in southern Vietnam.
The annual Street Food City Index ranks the top 30 street food cities in the world, based on the number of street food vendors, affordability, number of street food experiences/tours and sanitation. Hong Kong was followed by Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Singapore, Mumbai, Rome, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Mexico City, with Portland, Oregon, rounding out the top 10.
I think The Thaiger’s going to be making a formal protest on this matter.
High school students join wave of anti-government protests
Students in some of Bangkok’s most exclusive private high schools are speaking up after announcing that they will hold rallies in solidarity with anti-government protests being staged on some college campuses across the nation.
Students at the all-girl Satriwithaya School, located next to Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, set up a staged protest meeting, whilst students at the Triamudom School shed their studious, “nerd” image by holding a rally at the school’s football field this morning. These sorts of anti-government protest have previously been limited to university students.
Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North
Thailand’s meteorological department today predicted cool mornings with fog in upper Thailand.
Although the mercury will rise during the day, a weakening high pressure system is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds are blowing over Central Thailand and the East.
The mercury could drop to around 17 during the mornings in places like Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai and as low as 8 degrees on the region’s hilltops.
AND
There's also an interesting report from Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Phuket's hotels and tourism industry, an update on the ongoing coronavirus situation with the news that today there were more new cases of coronavirus confirmed from outside of China's borders than within. And police are cracking down on their internal haircut requirements… something I'm not really qualified to talk about.
Thailand
Opposition MP alleges PM and army behind cyber propaganda
An opposition MP says he’s holding PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha responsible for a network of social media that have been allegedly running a cyber campaign against critics of the current government. They accuse the PM and supporters of the government about spreading fake news and derogatory comments about them.
An MP of the now-disbanded Future Forward Party, Viroj Lakkana-adisorn, says the ‘network’ includes specific websites and social media that’s been targeting leaders and supporters of the political party as well as human rights activists in the violence-hit southern regions of the country. Viroj was addressing the allegations during a no-confidence debate that was targeting Thai PM Prayut, who also acts as defence minister.
Thai PBS World reports that he provided evidence from a website, pulony.blogspot.com, which has been publishing information critical of human right activists in southern Thailand. He said the website is linked to a network of social media which routinely re-post its contents. The allegation is that the PM was knowledgable about such activities and that the government was supporting the people ‘gaming’ the information and opinions on targeted websites.
Viroj described the websites as part of the so-called information operation and named the Internal Security Operation Command, the country’s top intelligence and security body, as complicit in the propaganda. He alleged that their operations were under the direct command of the PM and targeting critics of the military and government.
“The purpose is to denigrate these people. To sow seeds of hatred.”
Viroj made his allegations under parliamentary privilege during the ongoing no-confidence debate currently being heard in parliamentary sessions.
Business
Chevrolet Thailand says ‘no’ to compensation demands for cars sold before discounts were announced
Yesterday, a group of Chevrolet car buyers submitted a letter to Chevrolet Sales (Thailand) at the company national HQ at Rasa Tower, in Bangkok’s northern suburbs. They were demanding the company should compensate them for having bought their cars at full price, just before Chevrolet announced it was pulling out of manufacturing cars in Thailand. Specifically they were complaining about paying the full price after Chevrolet announced a promotion to sell their backlog of vehicles at nearly 50% off, the day after the announcement.
Last week General Motors in the US announced it would end production and sales of its Chevrolet line in Thailand by the end of 2020. They announced the same for their range of cars in Australia and New Zealand as well.
Chevrolet cut prices in half to clear stocks of more than 4,000 vehicles in Thailand. The cost of a Captiva LS dropped from 999,000 to 499,000 baht and the LT models from 1.099 million to 599,000 baht. Smaller discounts also applied to their models of Colorados and Trailblazers. The price cut has upset those who bought their Chevrolets at full price in the weeks before. They submitted their demands to the Foundation for Consumers demanding compensation. The letter they submitted yesterday urging the company to take one of the following actions…
- Pay the price difference to those who bought vehicles at full price, or
- Allow the customers to cancel their contracts and return the vehicles for a full refund.
But Chevrolet Thailand has made it clear that the company will not be compensating customers who bought the all new Captiva, its latest SUV, at full price as some of them demanded.
“Chevrolet Thailand has no policy on compensation in this case since the price-cut promotion took effect from February 18 and was in accordance with the law.”
Chevrolet Thailand also announced at the time that the firm’s after-sales service will continue at Chevrolet service centres nationwide once the brand withdraws from the Thai market at the end of this year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
The Thai Public Health Ministry has announced two new Coronavirus cases in Thailand. A 31 year old woman and a 29 year old taxi driver. The two cases pushes the Thai confirmed Covid-19 confirmations up to a total of 37 cases since the outbreak began at the end of December last year.
Permanent secretary for health, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, confirmed that the woman was a housemaid and was initially diagnosed with a pneumonia of “unknown causes”. Doctors later discovered she had a relative who had recently returned from China. She continues to be treated at Rajavithi Hospital, near the Victory Monument in Bangkok.
The male patient has been admitted to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi. He told doctors he had been in close contact with many Chinese tourists during his travels and initially showed up with a fever and cough.
Health officials are now tracking down any people that had been with the pair during the past few weeks.
The Public Health Ministry say they have expanded surveillance for visitors from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan and people around Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Krabi, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Samut Prakan provinces.
The minister confirmed that 22 (60%) of Thailand’s 37 cases had fully recovered and already discharged, while 15 others remain at hospitals for treatment. Twelve of the 37 people are Thai.
As of this morning, patients under investigation number 1,580. Of these 1,160 simply had seasonal influenza, had recovered and had been discharged whilst being monitored.
Meanwhile, the outbreak continues to play havoc on airline operations and schedules. Many airlines are slashing ticket prices in efforts to keep their planes flying. Nok Air and NokScoot have cut pilots and cabin crew to save costs.
Thai Airways says they’re partnering with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to offer discounts such as free domestic tickets to international tourists. Under the six-month campaign, Thai Airways is offering 10,000 tickets to Thailand to international tourists with at least a 20% discount, plus a round-trip ticket for a domestic route operated by Thai Airways or their domestic subsidiary Thai Smile.
Low-cost carriers plan to focus on local tourists opting for domestic travel as there is a limited number of outbound choices free from the virus, according to the Bangkok Post.
Thai AirAsia is providing 100 baht discounts for any domestic routes within a designated period, while Nok Air is offering one-way ticket prices for domestic routes starting from 680 baht this month. Vietjet Air has marked down all routes across Thailand by 50%.
Read our latest daily world Coronavirus Update HERE.
