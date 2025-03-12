Nigerian drug dealer in Phuket arrested after client’s viral drug use video

Nigerian drug dealer in Phuket arrested after client’s viral drug use video
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police arrested a Nigerian drug dealer in Phuket after a viral video showed one of his clients using cocaine by the roadside.

The news Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต (meaning Phuket is so brutal) shared the video of two foreigners using drugs by the roadside on March 6, accompanied by a caption that read, “What are you doing, bro?” In the video, the two foreigners are allegedly seen taking turns snorting a powdered drug.

Following the release of the viral footage, a Swiss man, Sascha Teodorovic, turned himself in at Kamala Police Station on March 10, admitting that he was one of the people featured in the video. Police conducted a drug test on him, which returned a positive result.

Teodorovic confessed that he and another foreigner were snorting cocaine, which he bought from a Nigerian man identified as 32 year old Chimaraoke Wisdom Mabanaso.

To arrest the Nigerian dealer, police posed as a client and arranged a meeting with Mabanaso at around 9pm on March 11.

Officers successfully apprehended him during the operation, seizing 0.82 grammes of cocaine. Police also confiscated his assets in accordance of the law, including his black Mazda 2 sedan and an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Two foreigners caught using cocaine on Phuket roadside
Photo via Facebook/ โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Mabanaso was charged under Section 146 of the Narcotics Control Act for producing, importing, exporting, distributing, or possessing Category 2 narcotics.

The penalty for this offence is up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from 200,000 to 1.5 million baht.

Nigerian drug dealer arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Several Nigerian drug dealers were arrested in Thailand recently. On March 4, police arrested two Nigerian nationals at a condominium in Bangkok following the arrest of a Thai girlfriend of one of the men, who was caught attempting to smuggle cocaine into Japan.

Viral video leads to arrest of Nigerian drug dealer
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

In February, another Nigerian drug dealer was arrested on Koh Pha Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani. Officers seized cocaine worth 240,000 baht from him.

During the same month, the Phuket Immigration Office arrested a Nigerian dealer who was found in possession of 7.2 grammes of cocaine. He claimed to have obtained the cocaine from an unidentified foreign man, arranging to collect the illegal substance on Bang Tao Beach.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

