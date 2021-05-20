Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women

A man has been arrested in Bangkok, accused of raping many young women who he met through dating apps and then blackmailing them with videos of the sex. Ratchaphol Jinda, a 26 year old salesman from Samut Prakan was sought for 3 arrest warrants for rape, attempted rape, and extortion. At least 10 women have come forward so far with complaints against the man.

Police caught up with the alleged rapist in a shopping mall car park in the Ram Intra area in the Khannayao district of Bangkok and he was arrested by Crime Suppression Division police officers yesterday. According to the CSD superintendent who led the investigation and arrest, Ratchaphol confessed to the crimes during questioning and he’s being held in police custody. The superintendent said that they suspect more than 30 women were abused at his hands, but only 10 so far have filed a formal complaint.

This arrest comes just days after another man was arrested in Bangkok and charged with raping 36 women at knifepoint.

A notebook computer was seized by the police and was found to contain 36 videos of the suspect having sex with 32 different women, along with 86 upskirt videos. The man allegedly would meet girls on dating apps and chat with them until they agreed to come to his room. Once inside, he would assault them and record himself forcibly raping them.

He then used the videos he made to blackmail the women, extorting money from them, intimidating them into silence, and demanding more sex from them whenever he wanted. He threatened to post the videos online if any of the women disobeyed him.

Ratchaphol allegedly preyed on young students, with all of his targets no older than 25, and all studying at local universities. there was no information on whether police had identified more of the women in the 36 video clips in order to file additional charges.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

