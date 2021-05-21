Bangkok
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
https://www.facebook.com/BkkCommunityHelp
https://www.facebook.com/dinnerfromthesky
They’ve been doing it for a year now!
There are some amazing people helping out their local Thai communities to get through this Covid mess in Thailand. Without much in the way of concrete day-to-day assistance from the Thai Government, free daily food, care packs and supplies are being acquired and distributed by volunteers. We salute you all! The situation is happening all over Thailand by many groups working in different ways, many of them foreigners.
Here’s a story of two men whose businesses in Bangkok have been profoundly affected by the Covid situation. But for a year now they’ve put their hands in their own pockets, as well as developing a sophisticated network of volunteers and supplies, to give the Klong Toey ‘slum’ community hope for the future. Now, with a Covid cluster surging through this high density housing area, the situation has become dire.
But Friso and Greg are still packing food and heading to the Klong Toey community everyday.
There’s also a similar program in Phuket…
Crime
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
A man has been arrested in Bangkok, accused of raping many young women who he met through dating apps and then blackmailing them with videos of the sex. Ratchaphol Jinda, a 26 year old salesman from Samut Prakan was sought for 3 arrest warrants for rape, attempted rape, and extortion. At least 10 women have come forward so far with complaints against the man.
Police caught up with the alleged rapist in a shopping mall car park in the Ram Intra area in the Khannayao district of Bangkok and he was arrested by Crime Suppression Division police officers yesterday. According to the CSD superintendent who led the investigation and arrest, Ratchaphol confessed to the crimes during questioning and he’s being held in police custody. The superintendent said that they suspect more than 30 women were abused at his hands, but only 10 so far have filed a formal complaint.
This arrest comes just days after another man was arrested in Bangkok and charged with raping 36 women at knifepoint.
A notebook computer was seized by the police and was found to contain 36 videos of the suspect having sex with 32 different women, along with 86 upskirt videos. The man allegedly would meet girls on dating apps and chat with them until they agreed to come to his room. Once inside, he would assault them and record himself forcibly raping them.
He then used the videos he made to blackmail the women, extorting money from them, intimidating them into silence, and demanding more sex from them whenever he wanted. He threatened to post the videos online if any of the women disobeyed him.
Ratchaphol allegedly preyed on young students, with all of his targets no older than 25, and all studying at local universities. there was no information on whether police had identified more of the women in the 36 video clips in order to file additional charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Americans arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt released on bail
Thai police arrested a former United States Marines, along with an American and 2 Thai men, including a senior police officer, for allegedly kidnapping a foreign businessman at a Bangkok restaurant and then demanding a $3 million USD ransom. The men allegedly abducted 60 year old Wen Yu Chung, from Taiwan, over a failed business deal.
Wen was reportedly abducted in broad daylight on March 28 at the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor, apparently during a meeting to “resolve” some disagreement over a large purchase of rubber gloves. Apparently, the men had bought 93 million baht, or around $2.95 million USD, worth of rubber gloves from Wen, which turned out to be a much lower quality than expected.
The alleged kidnappers include former Marine, 52 year old Louis William Ziskin along with another American, 41 year old Jeremy Hughes Manchester, and Thai nationals 28 year old Prasit Narit and 58 year old Kritsnaporn Thapthawee, who is also a police officer. Some reporters say that Jeremy is also a former Marine.
The men allegedly demanded $3 million USD from Wen’s family, but the family refused to pay the ransom and called police. It’s unclear how long Wen was held captive, but a report from Reuters says that the men released Wen at a hospital after the family contacted authorities. They were arrested on May 15, but recently paid the 300,000 baht bail and are being monitored with electronic tracking bracelets, according to police.
“Their lawyers successfully applied for bail. They should wear bracelets at all times. They were also barred from leaving Thailand. Chung’s boss, who was also his mother, didn’t want to follow their demands and contacted us to help them with the situation.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok planning to open 25 Covid-19 vaccination centres by end of May
Bangkok authorities say they are teaming with private entities to open 25 vaccination centres by the end of May, with a goal of opening up vaccinations to the general public by June. The announcement comes as Thailand’s capital has seen new Covid-19 clusters, prompting updated goals of inoculating 5 million residents by the end of July. Now, health officials say they are aiming for herd immunity by planning to vaccinate 38,000 to 50,000 people per day.
Currently, there are only 3 vaccination points at different areas in Bangkok – Samyan Mitrtown and The Mall Bang Kapi and Central Plaza Ladprao. But only registered health practitioners, and at-risk frontline workers are currently being vaccinated. Authorities say the opening of the 25 centres will help achieve herd immunity due to the expected number of completed vaccinations per day.
According to Chiang Rai Times, the proposed vaccination centres include:
- Asiatique
- Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital
- Big C Romklao
- Big C Bangbon
- CentralWorld
- Central Festival Eastville
- Central Plaza Ladprao
- Central Plaza Pinklao
- Emporium
- Iconsiam
- PTT Station, Rama II
- Robinson Lifestyle Lat Krabang
- SCG Bangsue
- Samyan Mitrtown
- Siam Commercial Bank Head Office
- Sripatum University
- Siam Paragon
- Thanya Park
- True Digital Park
- Tesco Lotus Minburi
- Tesco Lotus Rama IV
- The Mall Bang Kapi
- The Mall Bang Khae
- University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce
Monday saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections came after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections.
Today, the public health department has reported 3,394 new cases and 29 new Covid-related deaths. 1,498 of today’s cases come from Thailand’s prisons. Taking the inmate toll out of the equation and the trend is still steady with around 2,000 – 2,500 new cases each day over the past 3 weeks across Thailand.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Stardust
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:12 am
I know also many Farangs helping out comunities with daily food hand outs, but about that they never write in the Thai press only if they find a farang doing a mistake than the press and socual is full of that, like they saw a foreigner without mask riding on the motorbike.
Craig
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:45 am
A bigger salute to them if they’re not doing it under the guise of the “church”.
David Ambrosia
Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9:11 am
Of course they are doing it through their churches, would you expect selfish atheists do anything better?