Korat man terrifies locals with “musical instrument”
The teacher told reporters he was angered by the person cutting the queue and wanted to scare them. Although he has apologised, the other party insisted on filing a police complaint, which may lead to prosecution.
Priceless ivories stolen a second time, recovered in Myanmar
A pair of priceless, centuries old engraved ivory tusks was stolen from a local hermitage of the Ban Loy Tong Ku hill tribe village in the Umphang District Isaan’s Tak province last night. Locals residents reported the incident to the Border Patrol Police after they reportedly saw the 2 thieves riding a motorcycle and heading towards the Thai-Myanmar border. The same pair was stolen in June 2017, but was recovered. Border Patrol Police Patrol Platoon 3471 investigated the scene and asked officials across the border, including the Burmese authorities and the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army for cooperation. The suspects, who […]
Korat mother found with throat cut
A mother in the lower northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province was found dead at her home with her throat slit today, in what police believe is a murder stemming from an extramarital romantic affair. 29 year old Nattarika Shibahara lived with her 6 year old daughter, who was at school when the crime happened. Her Singaporean husband was also away. A forensics team said she had been dead for 3 hours before police discovered the body, which was sent to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for autopsy. Police found no sign of forced entry but there was evidence of a fight in […]
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
A 37 year old businesswoman tried to run over pedestrians with her car near Bangkok’s Khae Rai Intersection and Tao Poon MRT station, after learning her business was embezzled out of millions of baht. She was allegedly drunk at the time. Bang Sue police were notified of the incident in the early hours of this morning and tracked down the car, but the driver tried to flee to Or Tor Kor Market in Chatuchak district. It was reported that she tried unsuccessfully to ram pedestrians near Khae Rai Intersection in Nonthaburi province at 11:00 last night and then headed into […]
Toby Andrews
August 12, 2020 at 4:09 pm
My brother could do that. It was a trumpet, he never did learn to play it.
lol
Ricky
August 12, 2020 at 4:43 pm
I want to borrow his instrument