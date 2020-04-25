Knicker-sniffing panty thief arrested in Chiang Mai – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Crime
Knicker-sniffing panty thief arrested in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
After receiving complaints, police in Chiang Mai have arrested a food delivery driver for stealing women’s knickers (panties) while making deliveries throughout the city. 27 year old Nontawat Intanachan was arrested after at least one woman reported to police that her knickers had frequently been stolen while hanging out to dry.
When police examined the surveillance footage, they saw a man in a food delivery uniform taking knickers from drying racks and sniffing them.
When the man was tracked back to a hotel room, he was found to be in possession a huge stash of women’s underwear. Police say he drove around the city delivering food, stopping off at women’s dormitories along the way.
The man allegedly confessed that he drove past dormitories and felt sexually aroused when he saw the underwear. He says he would steal women’s underwear and take it home to smell and “well you know what.”
Police charged him with petty theft and released him on his own recognisance, pending a court hearing. He is also ordered to stay away from women’s dormitories.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One | Komchadluek
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
Thai media are reporting that foreigners, together with their their Thai friends, are doing great work in Chiang Mai to ease the economic hardship felt by many due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
MCOT reports that a group of foreigners as well as Thais outside a shop near the Chang Pheuak gate have been handing out 300 – 400 ready meals and drinks daily.
There were temperature checks and sanitiser gels, and children and adults were patiently waiting in line 2 metres apart.
Local authorities and police were there to help, making sure that regulations were followed.
In another location, on Loi Kroh Road, a foreign restaurant owner with a Thai wife, was handing out meals and fruit juice. Social distancing measures were also in place there.
Thais are also stepping up: professors at Chiang Mai University, led by Phisit Nasee, handed out 200 baht cash donations to migrant workers after they held a collection.
In a similar story, outpourings in the southern province of Phuket have been abundant and forthcoming, as foreign and local pub and restaurant owners in Kamala village hand out hundreds of ready-made meals and bottles of water every day, and find no lack of demand. One group distributed 600 meals on Wednesday and ran out within a couple of hours.
SOURCES: thaivisa | MCOT | The Thaiger
Weather
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Thailand’s northeastern, central and eastern provinces are threatened with tropical storm today. The country is currently in the shoulder season transitioning from the dry season to the wet season. Traditionally, Songkran, on April 13 each year, is the celebration of the coming wet season, coinciding with the Thai New Year.
“According to the Thai Meteorological Department, a high-pressure wedge will move down from southern China and this may trigger a tropical storm, lightning strikes and hail storms in some areas of the northeastern region in the next 24 hours. Locals are advised to stay indoors and refrain from sheltering under advertising boards or trees that may be uprooted by the storm.”
The TMD says that there is a “rather strong high-pressure system covering north-eastern Thailand and the South China Sea, which is expected to extend to the Central and eastern Thailand today, while hot to very hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand”.
Chiang Mai, again, is heading for over-40C temperatures today with a threat of storms. Khon Kaen will be a slightly milder 34C today. Phetchabun, right in the centre of central Thailand, is heading for 36C today with a possibility of rain storms.
Coronavirus Quarantine
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
“The current drought situation is the worst it has been in a decade, with only 1.4 square liters of water running per second. The municipality’s request for water for the moat has had to be delayed as water for households is the main priority at this time.”
The Director of Chiang Mai’s Irrigation Department said yesterday the department had added 300,000 cubic metres of water to the province’s Mae Jok Luang reservoir which supplies water to the irrigation canal.
“Due to water shortage in the Wat Umong area of Suthep District (north of city centre) many reservoirs are being emptied out to supply water to the public.”
He says with people at home under quarantine due to Covid-19 this year, households are consuming far more water than normal. If consumption continues at this rate, he warns, there could be a shortfall in the coming weeks.
While there are still numerous reservoirs and pockets of water to draw from across the area, their levels are dropping at an alarmingly rate. The director urges everyone to use water accordingly and to not waste it as water is precious at this period time.
SOURCE: Chaingmai City Life
Reto Torriani
April 25, 2020 at 11:36 am
The steps the government are taking are impressive. In the USA people think testing everybody is the solution but it is not because many can test negative and can turn into positive later. The Thai government with tracking down “at high risk” people is the smart decision and much better than what my homeland is doing. Also the PM’s decision to carefully re-open the country SPECIFICALLY when it comes to new tourist arrivals and the way people fly in and out of Thailand. Only one request: please ease the alcohol sales so I can have some nice wine with the dinners I cook. We don’t entertain or party. I still think when it comes to alcohol they should put in restrictions of how much somebody can buy , I believe that would help. Good luck to all and stay safe !!