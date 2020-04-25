Housing registration not required to receive free masks, says ministry | The Thaiger

False reports are circulating online that housing registration details are required to receive free face masks from the government, and the Ministry of Industry is publicly warning people not to believe them, calling them “fake news.”

A spokesperson says that reports are appearing on online media that the ministry plans to distribute free cloth masks by post, but only after people fill out house registration details.

“We would like to clarify that the government has assigned the ministry to produce 10 million cloth masks to distribute to people without having to register.”



She says the ministry will deliver 5.45 million masks to people in Bangkok via Thailand Post, according to the number of people in the home registration books.

“We have tasked provincial governors to distribute 2.5 million masks to people in Bangkok’s surrounding areas and risk-prone provinces, and appointed authorities to distribute 2.05 million masks to staff and employees who are at risk of infection.”

People can check the delivery status and report a case of not receiving a mask or receiving an incorrect quantity of the item at the Ministry of Industry’s website HERE or HERE

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand