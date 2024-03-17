Cambodian officials bust cross-border call scam, rescue 19 Thai nationals

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

A call scam gang operating from Oddar Meanchey in Cambodia was infiltrated by Cambodian officials on Saturday, resulting in the rescue of 19 Thai nationals. The operation was sparked by a distress call received by Thai officials from one of the victims on Thursday, as revealed by Major General Nat Sri-in, the commander of the Suranaree Task Force.

This large-scale operation, involving 30 Cambodian officials, targeted a call scam centre managed by Taiwanese individuals. The centre was located within a casino complex near the Chong Chom border pass in the Kap Choeng district of Surin province. It is estimated that approximately 50 individuals were lured into working for this illicit operation.

The rescued individuals were subjected to harsh work conditions. Those who were unable to meet daily financial targets were punished with physical exertion or electric shocks. The raid on Saturday, however, did not result in the apprehension of the Taiwanese scam operators. They managed to escape with their other forced workers, who hailed from China, India, Laos, and Vietnam, reported Bangkok Post.

The victims revealed that the majority of Thai workers were lured into Cambodia through Poipet and subsequently dispatched to various casinos within the country. The shocking revelations from the victims continue to draw attention to the dark underbelly of cross-border criminal activities.

In related news, a Thai woman filed a complaint against a Thai man who deceived her into working for a scam call centre in Cambodia and forced her into prostitution in exchange for her freedom. Her complaint led to the arrest of the deceptive Thai man and the rescue of two other victims.

The 25 year old victim filed a complaint against the 36 year old Thai man Noppadon Dee-in, also known as Mai Gao Yod, on the official Facebook page of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB) after she was released from the call centre scam gang in Cambodia.