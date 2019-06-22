73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia | The Thaiger

Crime
73 Burmese and 4 ethnic Rohingya intercepted on their way to Malaysia
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Two passenger vans have been intercepted by police along the Asian Highway in Surat Thani, southern Thailand. There were 42 illegal Burmese migrant workers travelling in the two vans. The vans were transferring the migrants, including three women, from the Prachuap Khiri Khan border crossing to Yala in Thailand’s deep south on the border of Malaysia.
The two drivers were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a human trafficking network. Under questioning, they’ve admitted that they were offered 25,000 baht including a 10,000 baht advance. Police have also questioned the passengers to find out if they were part of a larger human trafficking network.
Two days earlier (Wednesday) police and anti-human trafficking officials apprehended 31 illegal Burmese migrant workers and four ethnic Rohingya in an oil palm plantation in the southern province of Songkhla.
Police report the 35 illegal Burmese migrant workers, including 14 women, were preparing to leave their shelters to cross the border into Malaysia, with the help of human traffickers.
A Burmese man, who police say was responsible for the group, was taken into custody. Police allege the group had paid a human trafficking gang to take them to Malaysia in the hope of getting work or refugee status.
Bangkok
BKK taxi driver arrested after scamming British tourist with ‘turbo-charged’ meter
PHOTO: 77kaoded
Tourist Police have arrested a Bangkok taxi driver who charged a British tourist nearly 4,000 baht for a trip from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Khao San Road in Bangkok. Mr Loakes was taking the taxi from Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, a journey of about 34 kilometres.
James Alexander Loakes made a formal complaint to the Tourist Police that he believed he had been ripped off. When officers checked the taxi, it had a modified meter had been ‘turbo charged’ to overcharge passengers.
77kaoded report that the driver faces a fine of 7,000 baht and will have his license suspended for three months. Mr. Loakes contacted the Tourist Police hotline to report the extortionate taxi fee. Officers contacted the taxi company and arrested the taxi driver after discovering the tampered meter.
If you want to complain to the Tourist Police contact 1155.
Crime
Blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi arrested in Phuket
A blacklisted Chinese and Bangladeshi man have been arrested in Phuket.
The Chinese man, Xie Daijiang, whose former name was Xie Dajiang, was arrested for using fake documents 6 years ago. He has been blacklisted to re-enter Thailand for 100 years.
He had merely changed his name by adding the letter ‘i’ before submitting for his new passport. After that he entered Thailand again via the Phuket International Airport on a tourist visa.
Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi man, Md Ziaul Hoque, whose former name was Md Arian Hoque, has been arrested over illegally working in Thailand 5 years ago. He has been now been blacklisted from entering Thailand for 100 years.
He changed his middle name before submitting for a new passport. He tried to enter Thailand again via Suvarnabhumi Airport on a NON-O visa.
Their visas will be revoked and they will be deported. We look forward to welcoming them back in 2119.
Crime
Two Nigerians arrested in Phuket over romance scam
Two Nigerian men have been arrested in Patong over an alleged romance scam.
Police have arrested 25 year old Nigerian man Okoro Ifeanyi Daniel. He is facing charges of possession or use of an electronic bank card of another person wrongfully in a manner likely to cause detriment to other persons (fraud), and being an alien who has stayed in the Kingdom without permission or with their permission expiring or being revoked.
A 23 year old Nigerian man, Ihegha Marcualey Ihiechri, has also been arrested. He is facing charges of being an alien staying in the Kingdom without permission or with their permission expiring or being revoked.
The victim in this particular romance scam has lost an estimated 500,000 baht.
