Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019. | The Thaiger

Travel
Thai Airways sneaks into Top Ten. Skytrax World’s Best Airlines Awards 2019.
PHOTO: A Thai Airways Airbus A380
Qatar Airways is the world’s best airline in the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Last year’s winner Singapore Airlines, has been relegated to second place. Asian airlines have taken six of the top ten spots with Thai Airways, despite their local woes, just sneaking into the Top Ten.
The Skytrax awards are the most prestigious in the business, voted for by travellers.
Qatar Airways has also won the Skytrax top award in 2017, 2015, 2012 and 2011. Qatar Airways also won World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Seat and Best Airline in the Middle East. Qantas Airways nabbed number 8 on the list, after failing to make the top 10 in 2019.
Singapore Airlines also won key awards including World’s Best Cabin Crew, World’s Best First Class, Best Airline in Asia and World’s Best First Class Seat. AirAsia won World’s Best Low-Cost Airline topping off a stellar win for Asian airlines this year. Lufthansa was the only European airline able to break the top 10. US airlines were conspicuously absent in the listings but United Airlines did World’s Best Business Class Lounge.
British Airways, which failed to attract any awards in 2018, won Best Airline Staff in the UK and Most Improved Airline in Europe (that will make a wonderful headline in the British tabloids today).
World’s Best Airlines for 2019
1. Qatar Airways
2. Singapore Airlines
3. ANA All Nippon Airways
4. Cathay Pacific
5. Emirates
6. EVA Air
7. Hainan Airlines
8. Qantas Airways
9. Lufthansa
10. Thai Airways
Best Airlines by Global Region
Northern Europe – Finnair
Western Europe – Lufthansa
Eastern Europe – Aeroflot Russian Airlines
Africa – Ethiopian Airlines
Australia / Pacific – Qantas Airlines
Central Asia / India – Air Astana
China – Hainan Airlines
Central America / Caribbean – Copa Airlines
South America – LATAM
North America – Air Canada
Asia – Singapore Airlines
Middle East – Qatar Airways
Europe – Lufthansa
Best Low-Cost Airlines
Africa – Fastjet
Australia & Pacific – Jetstar Airways
Asia – AirAsia
Central Asia / India – IndiGo
China – West Air
South America – Sky Airline
Southwest Airlines – WestJet
Middle East – Flynas
Europe – EasyJet
Best Airline Catering
Economy – EVA Air
Premium Economy – Austrian Airlines
Business – ANA All Nippon Airways
First Class – Air France
