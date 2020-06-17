Hot News
Couple wins millions in lottery, husband’s age is the lucky number
Usually people hope just 1 of their lottery tickets will end up being a winner. A couple in Central Thailand had their lucky day when all 4 of their tickets brought in millions, adding up to a total of 24 million baht.
On Monday, 60 year old Bunruan, a local teacher at Nakhon Sawan’s Wat Pho Si Temple School, and 67 year old Kumchai, a farmer, went out looking for tickets. They specifically searched for tickets with the number 67, the husband’s age.
They found a 4 tickets ending with 67 and purchased them, hoping for a 4,000 baht prize. The next day, they became rich, with each ticket winning 6 million baht! They had huge smiles on their faces as they held up the 4 winning tickets to a Sanook News photographer.
“We never imagined that these tickets would bring us the grand prize.”
The couple plans to donate a portion to help others, give some to their children who work in another province and use to purchase land for their retirement, which will be in the near future.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
5 men, 2 boys accused of raping 12 year old girl
A 12 year old girl was allegedly raped by 7 people, all who were either her in-law relatives or neighbours in Suphan Buri, Central Thailand. 2 of the suspects were minors and will be questioned by police later on. The other 5 adult men were arrested.
A physical examination shows the girl had been sexually assaulted. But, at this stage, all 5 adult men deny sexually assaulting the girl. A 51 year old suspect allegedly threatened to hurt the girl if she reported the incident to anyone. All the adult men were aged between 21- 51 years of age.
The 5 men face charges of sexually assaulting a person under 13 years old, committing indecency with a person under 15 and threatening to use force. If found guilty, they could each face 20 years in prison.
The girl’s older sister, who is also her legal guardian, reported the assaults to police. Police said the girl was afraid to report because her life had been threatened.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
Long tailbacks in central Thailand following 10 car pile up
When social distancing doesn’t apply to cars…
A 10 car pile-up in the central province of Nonthaburi yesterday caused a traffic jam that stretched for several kilometres, causing delays and blocking access to the road. A Nation Thailand report says the chain of collisions began when a car drove into the back of a truck transporting motorbikes. This then triggered a domino effect, with 8 other vehicles behind colliding into the vehicles in front.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The resulting tailback, on Kanjanapisek Road in the Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi, shut off access from all inbound lanes, with traffic police having to divert traffic from the lanes to a bypass road nearby in order to clear the area. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
7 year old daughter helps police prevent father’s suicide
When police in the central plains province of Uthai Thani learned of a shooting incident they rushed to the scene to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her face and a man threatening to shoot himself in the head. Rescue workers rushed the woman to hospital while police tried to calm the man down and stop him from killing himself.
After about 30 minutes officers brought the man’s 7 year old daughter to plead with him not to go through with it. She told her father she would visit him even though he’d be arrested. He eventually put the gun down and hugged his daughter while apologising for his actions. He told police that his wife was having an affair and, when he threatened her with a gun, she and her mother tried to stop him with knives, forcing him to fire at them in self defence.
His wife says she fought with her husband often as he had an alleged drugs habit. She had previously left him for a month to live with her mother, but he wanted her to return to him and went to the mother’s house.
When he saw her talking on the phone, he became jealous and wanted to shoot her. Seeing the threat to her daughter’s life, the mother pushed her way into the line of fire and got shot in the face.
In another story, rescue workers in Chon Buri are frustrated with the repeated threats of a Thai man to kill himself every time his wife declines his sexual advances.
On Tuesday, police were notified of a man threatening to to jump from an overpass in front of a shopping mall. They found a 43 year old Thai man standing on the edge of the overpass looking down at the road, where cars were whizzing past while bystanders watched the scene with horror.
Officers teamed up with rescue volunteers to bring the man to safety. When questioned, he said his “wife declined to sleep with him at night”.
One rescue volunteer says the man has threatened to kill himself in public places 7 times, always for the same reason. He said the man’s actions are aimed at seeking attention and are useless, but he has to come and rescue the man in any case, “because it’s his duty”.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
