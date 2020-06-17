Billions of baht thrown at domestic tourism | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Billions of baht thrown at domestic tourism
The coronavirus pandemic has nearly killed tourism in Thailand. Now, Thai authorities are giving some life to domestic travel by rewarding health volunteers with a free holiday as well as subsidising hotel and transportation costs. 3 stimulus packages worth 22.4 billion baht are planned to boost up the industry and are set to run from July to October.
The money comes form the Finance Ministry’s 400 billion baht Covid-19 economic recovery spending plan, a government spokesperson said. The government is borrowing 1 trillion baht to revitalise the country after the pandemic. While 400 billion is going toward economic rehabilitation projects, the other 600 billion is planned to provide financial aid for people whose jobs took a hit from the pandemic as well as health-related plans.
Out of the 3 packages, 2.4 billion baht will go to 1.2 million health volunteers and officials to fund holiday travel. They’ll be able to use 2,000 baht for short trips, around 2 days. While giving health volunteers a reward for their help, the move is also intended to help out 13,000 tourism firms.
18 billion baht will subsidise 5 million nights of hotel accommodation as well as other services, such as food, all at 40% the normal rate. Tourists will pay for the rest. The subsidy will cap out at 3,000 baht a night for 5 nights. For additional services, it caps at 600 baht per room each night.
Another 2 million baht will subsidise fares and fees related to public transportation such as domestic flight fares and inter-provincial bus fares. It would cover 40% of the expenses with a limit of 1,000 baht per tourist.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Commercial international flights may have to wait a little longer to get back in the air. Scheduled international flights in and out of Thailand were geared to take off by July 1, but aviation authorities are wary about opening the country back up again. They say, if anything, those traveling for business will be the first group allowed to enter and travel overseas.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also plans to create so-called “travel bubbles” allowing a limited number of foreigners from low-risk countries to enter Thailand and visit select destinations. International tourism could be back in action by August.
Chief executive of Thai AirAsia, TAA, says the airline will be ready for international travel once those travel bubbles are in place. Domestic travel is already kicking back up. Just yesterday, the airline resumed 4 Bangkok-Phuket flights per day.
“Most travel now is for business purposes … When the leisure market comes back at a faster speed in July, we will offer special airfares to respond to upcoming demand and compete with other airlines.”
Social distancing on flights isn’t much of an option as airlines have opposed leaving the middle seats open. They say it takes away any chance of making a profit. Airlines have already taken an enormous hit this year and will probably take longer than most other businesses to recover.
TAA plans to carry 11 million passengers this year. That’s half the number of people they carried last year with 22.5 million passengers in 2019.
Passengers will have to face masks for the duration of the flight. Three rows in the back will be left unoccupied for anyone who shows signs of sickness during the flight. For short flights, less than an hour long, airlines won’t have to leave empty rows.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
Aviation authorities will talk to international airlines today about resuming flights into Thailand. So far, business trips will be allowed first and tourists from low-risk countries while be allowed later. More details about the re-opening of Thailand’s borders will be discussed at a CCSA meeting tomorrow.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, will discuss safety measures to prevent the return of the coronavirus such as a social distancing seating arrangements and special guidelines for inflight food services. Airplanes may also need to have quarantine areas in case a passenger is sick.
The first wave of travellers will those entering the country for business purposes. The second wave will be tourists under the “travel bubble” scheme which would allow foreigners from low-risk countries to visit limited destinations in Thailand. The CAAT director-general told the Bangkok Post that he does not expect the travel bubble to be ready by next month.
Countries, considered low risk, and potential reciprocal travel bubble partners, could be Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, even Singapore or China. But no details have been officially announced.
All recent new infections of the coronavirus have been from Thais returning from overseas.
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Fish lovers can relax, says the deputy director-general of Thailand’s Disease Control Department. “It is not possible for salmon to be contaminated with Covid-19.: Dr. Thanarak Palipat’s reassurance comes amid reports that chopping boards used for imported salmon at a market in China could carry the virus.
Beijing’s Xinfadi Market is at the centre of a new Covid-19 outbreak, with the Chinese capital recording 106 new cases since last Thursday. However, Dr. Thanarak says he doesn’t believe it’s possible for the salmon itself to be contaminated with the virus.
“We have not studied the case in detail, but we believe salmon cannot be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus. We believe that the sellers contracted Covid-19 from their cutting boards.”
However, a report in Nation Thailand quotes Dr. Thanarak as saying the Disease Control Department has always cautioned against eating raw meat or fish, warning that it could carry other germs.
“We always emphasised that people eat hot, cooked food and use a serving spoon while eating. We also advise that vegetables and fruits be washed before they are eaten.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
