Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022

Published

 on 

Check Thai lottery result today 16 November 2022 – Lotto

1st prize – 121789

The last two digits – 64

The last three digits – 157 973

The first three digits – 722 532

 

2nd prize, 200,000 baht each

197053 125017 703002 411555 621436

 

 

3rd prize, 80,000 baht each

956039  980427  301698  198545  613417
052215  304120  630924  469366  713561

 

4th prize 40,000 baht each

902174 902601 387128 937730 154965 904448 653770 677985 164116 415900

911894 104959 302157 606763 492829 932007 367098 217636 591631 193996

486263 787474 687433 425719 157476 136951 601796 106624 505586 528788

121985 828137 566287 708635 275184 600876 740559 964011 964011 424904

868379 113099 866525 644098 701999 985121 025592 463134 452224 717939

 

5th prize 20,000 baht each

486615  094037  807752  908231  740874  895843  849272 302580 731959  691044

420687  089842  352309  995515  416682 138338  100732  834427  870981  390229

047967  399788  001289  354277  123862  510270  070757  813282  358203  526419

830765  254226  984564  878564  610626  736064  862243 883687  535952  675566

008715  910365  788343  560833  281789  399302  726275  678338  894974  464696

 

092853  262518  354943  174202  065278  094166  954331  060594 257408  889881

464192  298048  560673  190922  669848  039527  972083  817955 292388  617059

696699  036469  885341  812583  023067  511164  290762  390774 172044  239806

255877  059735  120351  040877  010839  121617  445488  737966 456339  123907

640997  470045  906254  037854  809790  599088 100096  551345 996546 765977

palooka
2022-11-01 19:39
Why?  It has one of the lowest paying prizes in the world. 

