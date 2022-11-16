Lifestyle
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
1st prize – 121789
The last two digits – 64
The last three digits – 157 973
The first three digits – 722 532
2nd prize, 200,000 baht each
197053 125017 703002 411555 621436
3rd prize, 80,000 baht each
4th prize 40,000 baht each
902174 902601 387128 937730 154965 904448 653770 677985 164116 415900
911894 104959 302157 606763 492829 932007 367098 217636 591631 193996
486263 787474 687433 425719 157476 136951 601796 106624 505586 528788
121985 828137 566287 708635 275184 600876 740559 964011 964011 424904
868379 113099 866525 644098 701999 985121 025592 463134 452224 717939
5th prize 20,000 baht each
486615 094037 807752 908231 740874 895843 849272 302580 731959 691044
420687 089842 352309 995515 416682 138338 100732 834427 870981 390229
047967 399788 001289 354277 123862 510270 070757 813282 358203 526419
830765 254226 984564 878564 610626 736064 862243 883687 535952 675566
008715 910365 788343 560833 281789 399302 726275 678338 894974 464696
092853 262518 354943 174202 065278 094166 954331 060594 257408 889881
464192 298048 560673 190922 669848 039527 972083 817955 292388 617059
696699 036469 885341 812583 023067 511164 290762 390774 172044 239806
255877 059735 120351 040877 010839 121617 445488 737966 456339 123907
640997 470045 906254 037854 809790 599088 100096 551345 996546 765977
