Odd number wins the Thai lotto | The Thaiger

Odd number wins the Thai lotto
An odd number won the 6 million baht jackpot. The ticket 999997 was the prize winning number and the Pattaya News says people are going wild. Usually when picking out a lucky number, people don’t choose a ticket with so many repeating numbers.
52 year old Nattaya Thongson from Surat Thani bought 2 tickets with the same number, saying she was just looking for a ticket with 97 as the last 2 digits.
“I still cannot believe my own eyes that I was going to have 12 million baht overnight. I might spend some for merit, paying debts, and money investment for future business.”
The lottery is taken a lot differently in Thailand than it is in western countries. The Pattaya News says there are many different and superstitious ways people in Thailand figure out a lucky number. Some people say they speak to spirits and some pray, Pattaya News says.
Some collect numbers from certain events in daily life, like childbirth. Many rush to buy lottery tickets after a baby is born in a car, taking note of the car’s license plate number.
Last year, a baby was born at a Chon Buri hospital with 12 fingers and 12 toes. People who witnessed the birth said they planned to buy lottery tickets associated with the event. Some said they would find tickets with the number 24, representing the number of fingers and toes the child has. They also said they would find tickets with the car’s license plate number, 2289.
A few months ago, a Central Thailand couple won a total of 24 million baht when 4 of their tickets were big winners. The wife says she specifically bought tickets with the number 67, representing her husband’s age.
Foreigners can also play the Thai lottery. The draw is the 1st and 16th of every month.
Songkhla
Songkhla pageant ends early, contestant accuses judges of fixing scores
A beauty pageant came under fire after 10 contestants were all declared the winners, ending the Miss Samila 2020 early after a contestant accused the judges of rigging the scores. The 10 finalists split the 200,000 baht of prize money and the top 5 contestants got an extra 10,000 baht. A good deal for those who would’ve lost, bad for those who had a shot at first place and could have been crowned Miss Samila. 49 women competed in the Miss Samila 2020 pageant in the southern province Songkhla. Things got heated during the semi-finalist round. 10 contestants were left and […]
Crime
Southern Thailand insurgents ambush police vehicle
A group of insurgents allegedly shot up a police vehicle while it was travelling in the southern province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia. 50 bullet casings were found on the ground after the ambush. Luckily, the 5 police officers, including the province’s deputy police chief, were not injured. The police vehicle was equipped with bullet proof windows and the body of the truck was plated with armor. None of the bullets were able to penetrate the vehicle. The police sped away to a nearby paramilitary ranger post. Police say around 10 insurgents hid in the bushes along the road and opened […]
Crime
Body found with gunshot wound, police open murder investigation
Police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in a drain in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand. He had a gunshot wound to his head and officers say he was shot from a close range. His hands were found handcuffed behind his back. A local was fishing at the Tha Rua-Hua Trud canal this morning around 10am when he saw something floating in a drain by the canal. At first he thought it might be a dog, but then he realised it was a human body. Forensic responders suspect the man had been […]
