Connect with us

Pattaya

Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya

Published

 on 

A Thai man went out drinking to celebrate winning the lottery but did not wake up the next day. He was found lying dead in his bedroom surrounded by bottles of liquor yesterday morning in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station and rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Foundation were called to a house in the Nong Lai subdistrict early yesterday morning after receiving news that a man had died in his bedroom.

Police found the body of a 40 year old man surrounded by empty bottles of all kinds of alcohol. Police did not find any wounds on his body or any signs of foul play.

The man’s 59 year old mother, Mrs A (pseudonym), told police that her son won 100,000 baht in the lottery on Sunday with winning ticket number 613105. Mrs A said he loved playing the lottery and won prizes fairly regularly.

Every time her son won a prize, no matter how big or small, he would always give some of his winnings to his mother, Mrs A told the police.

Mrs A said that her son went out drinking to celebrate his winnings. She said that she told her son to be wary. She believed that because he had gained something easily, he could lose something easily. However, she never expected he would lose his life, she told the police.

“My son was a heavy drinker. I had warned him to take it easy on the drink to take care of his health. 

“He once told me that if he was going to die, he wanted to die before his mother.

“As for the lottery winnings, the money will be used to pay for his funeral to make merit for him. The rest of the money will be given to charity. His funeral ceremony will take place in his hometown in Buriram province.” 

His body was taken for an autopsy at Bang Lamung Hospital.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Cabra
2022-10-19 11:23
He is not the first lottery winner to end up in a situation worse than where he started, and probably won't be the last... 
Scarface
2022-10-19 14:00
Fair play to him..

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand17 mins ago

A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
Food Scene23 mins ago

If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
World34 mins ago

Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Sponsored4 hours ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Guides1 hour ago

Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
China1 hour ago

Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Thailand2 hours ago

Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Chon Buri2 hours ago

Mountain B victims demand investigation of state officials
Thailand2 hours ago

Elderly monk starts barefoot journey around Thailand to raise money for hospital
Phuket2 hours ago

Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Resistant and contagious BQ.1 sub-variant hits Thailand
North East3 hours ago

Locals search for missing crocs in northeast Thailand
Japan3 hours ago

Engaged – Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy
Thailand3 hours ago

5 captives brainwashed by transwoman’s cult, 15 more victims file complaints
Pattaya4 hours ago

Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Drugs4 hours ago

Prayut sets “drug free” goal for Thai province where massacre happened
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending