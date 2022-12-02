Thailand
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
A “win” motorbike taxi driver from Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok in Thailand, won 12 million baht (US$345,050.76) in the lottery yesterday.
Ek – who works in the King Kaew area of Bang Phli district – revealed that he chose the winning lottery number 375805 using the age of his ex-wife who sadly passed away just one week ago.
The lottery’s first prize is six million baht, and lucky Ek bought two tickets with the same numbers, doubling his winnings.
Ek didn’t want to be interviewed, but photos of him embracing his daughter and wai-ing on his knees in gratitude as he claimed his prize say it all.
However, Ek briefly told reporters that he would use the money to pay off debts, make merit for his deceased ex-wife and take good care of his daughter.
When asked whether he would hang up his orange jacket and give up working as a motorbike taxi driver, he said he wasn’t sure yet. He said he wanted to “hug” the money for a while first. He didn’t say anything else.
Meanwhile, a 54 year old woman from Chachoengsao province in eastern Thailand has filed a police complaint accusing her friend of stealing her winning lottery ticket.
Paradee Chanwat claims that she dropped her lottery ticket and that her friend picked it up but did not return it. Her claims are substantiated by CCTV footage.
Last month, a Thai man was left penniless after his wife ran off with her lover and his 6 million baht lottery prize.
The 49 year old winner, Manit, transferred 5,970,000 baht – the total winnings after the tax reduction – to his wife’s bank account. His wife took the money and eloped with her new lover.
Then, the runaway wife said she would return what money she had left if Manit left the family home within three days.
In October, a lottery winner drank himself to death in Pattaya when he went out drinking to celebrate his win.
Did you buy a lottery ticket? Check yesterday’s winning numbers here.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
7-Eleven stores introduce digital govt service channel for Thais
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Tourists flock to famous market in Koh Samui
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
9 year olds smoke cannabis on Pattaya Beach in Thailand
A guide to the costs of international schools in Thailand
Woman allegedly steals winning lottery ticket from friend
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand | GMT
Thailand’s Board of Investment unveils transformation plans
Pattaya Walking Street gunman surrenders claiming it was ‘friendly fire’
Part two: the most haunted places in Bangkok
China’s great firewall breached as zero-Covid policy protesters access Twitter, Telegram
Driving licence point deductions starting next year in Thailand
US singer Kanye West sparks outrage after saying he loves Nazis and admires Hitler
Thailand News Today | Thai Actress Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Big Joke seizes Tuhao’s private jet in Hua Hin
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Tuhao refused bail as celebrity wife enters equation
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Officials expand northeast Thailand’s Naga tourism with new travel route
Gus, 7, youngest Thai person to reach Everest Base Camp
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Sponsored1 day ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok4 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Cosmetic Surgery4 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
-
Bangkok Travel3 days ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience