Six-legged golden frog brings good fortune in northern Thailand

A six-legged golden frog hopped into a northern Thai man’s life in Phayao province just over a year ago and has brought him good fortune ever since, he told the media today.

The special frog jumped into 50 year old Somboon Tuakrua’s house in the Mueang district around a year ago. Somboon said the amphibian was calm and docile, so he captured it and put it inside a well in his garden, which became the frog’s new home.

Somboon says he has looked after the six-legged frog well and received good fortune in return. Somboon claims his successful gambling streak can be owed to using the number ‘six’ – the total number of legs bestowed upon the golden frog.

Not only does the frog have two extra feet, but also changes colour, claims Somboon. Sometimes he is green, sometimes he is gold.

For anyone looking for lottery numbers, Somboon lives at house number 83/6.

In July, a four-legged chicken turned heads at ‘Big Bum Farm’ in Nong Khai province, northeast Thailand. The genetically unusual chicken became somewhat of a celebrity, drawing visitors far and wide who believed the hen would bring good luck to whoever laid eyes on it.

According to National Geographic, the phenomenon of frogs spouting extra legs is due to a parasitic infection. A flatworm called Ribeiroia can infect a tadpole and bury itself into the tiny buds which will turn into legs. In some frogs, the parasite stunts the growth of the legs. Whereas, other frogs infected with Ribeiroia have grown up to a dozen legs.

A frog farmer in Trang province in southern Thailand claims that frogs love listening to “Luk Thung”, or, Thai country music. He claims playing music for his frogs 24/7 is the key to making them big and strong. He said the frogs become aggressive when he turns off the music.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!