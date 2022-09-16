Tomb raiders dig up mass grave in search of winning lottery numbers in Thailand

At 4am today, a gang of money-hungry lottery fanatics dug up a mass grave, for people with no relatives, at a cemetery in Mueang district in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand.

The group were searching for the winning numbers of today’s national lottery draw, as evidenced by the incense and equipment used in lottery rituals found strewn around the scene.

In the middle of the night, the manager of Traikhun Memorial Cemetery Foundation Den Thammawohan found two graves open. Den said the human remains inside grave 3/40 had been stolen. The lid of grave 3/41 was open, but the human remains were still inside, said Den.

Near the graves, incense sticks and scrolls used in lottery number rituals were found scattered on the floor.

Den said he saw a bronze Honda pickup truck and a black Honda Jazz parked nearby. He rushed over and asked, “Hey, what are you doing? Are you digging up graves?”

He heard a loud thud, like someone dropping concrete. Then, both the cars drove away, almost running him over, said Den.

The cemetery has more than 5,000 graves for the remains of people who died without relatives. Kind people visit the graves to give offerings to the dead every day, said Den.

Den is begging the public, please do not dig up graves in search of lottery numbers. It is trespassing and illegal, said Den.

The cemetery committee will investigate the missing human remains and fix up the broken graves.

