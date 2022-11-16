Connect with us

Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River

Photo via หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

A Thai man went fishing last night at Nonthaburi Pier on the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok and unexpectedly hooked the dead body of an unidentified man.

The 37 year old fisherman, Pitsanu Phukird, told police that he was fishing on the pier at about 1am when he caught what he believed was a big fish. Pitsanu’s fishing rod started shaking so he started to reel in his catch. He said it felt heavier than he had experienced in the past.

Pitsanu said he was shocked when the catch was not a huge fish but the dead body of a man aged about 50 years old.

Pitsanu reported the incident to Mueng Nonthaburi Police Station and a rescue team immediately dashed to the scene.

The dead body of the man, dressed in a dark blue shirt and shorts, was hauled out of the river. His whole body was covered from head to toe in mud from the river.

No ID card or documents were found on him and the body was sent to the Thammasart University Hospital for an autopsy.

 

