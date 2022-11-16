Thailand
Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River
A Thai man went fishing last night at Nonthaburi Pier on the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok and unexpectedly hooked the dead body of an unidentified man.
The 37 year old fisherman, Pitsanu Phukird, told police that he was fishing on the pier at about 1am when he caught what he believed was a big fish. Pitsanu’s fishing rod started shaking so he started to reel in his catch. He said it felt heavier than he had experienced in the past.
Pitsanu said he was shocked when the catch was not a huge fish but the dead body of a man aged about 50 years old.
Pitsanu reported the incident to Mueng Nonthaburi Police Station and a rescue team immediately dashed to the scene.
The dead body of the man, dressed in a dark blue shirt and shorts, was hauled out of the river. His whole body was covered from head to toe in mud from the river.
No ID card or documents were found on him and the body was sent to the Thammasart University Hospital for an autopsy.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Lush lotus flowers in Northern Thai province draw tourists
Police chief suspended as Pattaya pool villa suspects fess up
Thai elephant given to Sri Lanka lives unhealthy life & works hard
Gambling den security guard says no shoot out occurred
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand
Donki drops ads on premium Thai rice after making Thais angry
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Police arrest bat-eating YouTuber in northeast Thailand
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thai man drowns after falling into canal on Loy Krathong night
Taxi fares in Bangkok to increase in two weeks
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Singapore shuts down harmful online content with new law
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle35 mins ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand2 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Crime2 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand