World Cup
Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Thaiger Deals is The Thaiger’s very own Daily Deals platform, where you can search for and purchase the latest and greatest deals from our partner network across Bangkok and other parts of Thailand.
To celebrate the soft launch of our new platform, we’re welcoming all new member sign-ups with the option to enter our World Cup Predictor Competition to win prizes in the form of Thaiger Deals credit that can be spent with any of our partners.
Whilst this platform is more targeted toward our Thai audience, we’re constantly working to add more expat and tourist-focused services too, with big deals in Bangkok for Onsens, buffets, and events to name a few. And we’re sure some of you will be up for taking part just for the fun of it!
World Cup Predictor Competition Details
Let’s keep it simple – we give you the list of matches each round and you tell us what team you think will win or if you think it’ll be a draw (no draws beyond Group Stages of course). But before you do that, be sure to sign up for a Thaiger Deals account HERE, otherwise, you won’t be eligible for the prizes or the shoutouts!
Predictor Rules:
- Create a new account on Thaiger Deals
- Enter the promo code THAIGERWC within the My Profile section of your account details
- Using the same email address or mobile phone number used to sign up, submit your predictions for the first round of games, HERE – Nb. that if you signed up with FB or Line, you’ll need to enter your phone number so we can confirm your account
- Wait for the winners to be announced and the next round of predictions to be released
- Repeat from point 3!
Rounds:
- Group stages first round of games – send your predictions HERE, deadline Nov 20th 12:00 Thai time
- Group stages second round of games – predictions sheet to follow
- Group stages third round of games – predictions sheet to follow
- Last 16 – predictions sheet to follow
- Quarter Finals – predictions sheet to follow
- Semi-Finals – predictions sheet to follow
- Final – predictions sheet to follow
Prizes:
- 20 THB to anyone who signs up with the promo code THAIGERWC
- 1,000 THB to the winner of each round
- 1,000 THB to the winner of the Guess the Champions prediction (answer submitted in the first round)
When there is a tie, one winner will be drawn at random by the Thaiger Deals team. Look out for announcements and shoutouts on our Thaiger YouTube daily shows and for the next round article, published on thethaiger.com.
World Cup Wallchart Printout
If you haven’t already, check out our Thaiger World Cup 2022 Wallchart and never miss a game.
World Cup Sweepstake
Finally, check out our Thaiger World Cup 2022 Sweepstake and let the World Cup fun begin.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Police arrest 2 Chinese mafia chiefs, 3 slip the net
Thai women tricked into sex work in Nigeria seek help
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
Online Visa Extensions Now Available in Thailand | GMT
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News3 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Events3 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Patong3 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Malaysia1 day ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Crime1 day ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand1 day ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions