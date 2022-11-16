Connect with us

Thailand

Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding

Published

 on 

Four passengers looking forward to a wedding sadly didn’t make it in time after a Thai airline allegedly oversold tickets on a domestic flight from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to Udon Thani in northeast Thailand this morning.

At 8am, Phaiboon Sawanprai – a subdistrict chief from Rayong province – told reporters that he had bought four valid plane tickets via the airline’s application for a flight that took off from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 7.05am and landed in Udon Thani at 8:20am.

Thai media didn’t specify which airline allegedly made the mistake but a quick Google search reveals that the only airline flying Bangkok to Udon Thani at 7:05am on Wednesdays is ThaiVietJet.

Phaiboon and his family arrived at the airport and checked in as normal. But as they prepared to board the plane, they were told by airline staff that the flight was full, despite them having tickets and seat reservations.

The staff told Phaiboon there had been a “sales error” and that the airline accidentally sold too many tickets for the flight. The next flight they could take was at 1pm, the airline staff told Phaiboon.

However, 1pm was no good because Phaiboon and his family were scheduled to attend a wedding in Laos today. They already paid for a hire car which they planned to pick up from Udon Thani and drive northward and cross the border into Laos.

Phaiboon was annoyed that he wasted money on the flights and hire car but more infuriated by the fact that he and his family missed the important wedding. He said he had a central role in hosting the wedding, which was an “auspicious event” that he didn’t want to miss.

The subdistrict chief said he wants the airline to provide clarification about what went wrong and take responsibility for the incident. The airline should ensure this never happens again, he added.

The airline has not made a public statement addressing the incident as of yet.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand34 seconds ago

Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding
Transport5 mins ago

Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Tourism6 mins ago

Lush lotus flowers in Northern Thai province draw tourists
Sponsored4 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Chon Buri19 mins ago

Police chief suspended as Pattaya pool villa suspects fess up
Thailand20 mins ago

Thai elephant given to Sri Lanka lives unhealthy life & works hard
Crime51 mins ago

Gambling den security guard says no shoot out occurred
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Events1 hour ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
South1 hour ago

South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Thailand1 hour ago

Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Donki drops ads on premium Thai rice after making Thais angry
Expats2 hours ago

Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
Weather3 hours ago

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
Thailand3 hours ago

The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Economy3 hours ago

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
World Cup4 hours ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending