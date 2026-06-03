Health insurance in Thailand may have just got more expensive

When your health insurance renewal in Thailand lands and there’s an unfamiliar clause about a 30% co-payment on next year’s medical bills, that’s not a mistake or a typo. It’s the result of a regulatory change that came into effect in March 2025, and 2026 is the first full renewal cycle where it shows up in policyholder documents.

Most expats on local Thai health insurance plans didn’t see it coming, and some still don’t know it’s there.

What the OIC co-payment rule means for your coverage

Thailand’s Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) introduced a mandatory co-payment clause for individual health insurance policies issued from March 2025 onward, and the rule works on two separate thresholds.

The first covers six specific conditions: headache, influenza, diarrhoea, muscle inflammation, stomach acid, and gastroesophageal reflux. File three or more claims for any of these that total more than 200% of your annual premium, and a 30% co-payment applies to all your medical costs the following policy year.

A second threshold works independently, so if three or more general illness claims reach 400% of your annual premium, that also triggers 30%. Hit both thresholds in the same year, and the co-payment rises to 50%.

The total co-payment is capped at 50% of your covered expenses for the year, and it isn’t permanent. If you stay under both thresholds the following year, the clause drops off.

For anyone currently looking at health insurance in Thailand and wondering whether a local plan still makes sense, the co-payment rule is now a material part of that calculation.

Why expats on local plans are more exposed

The conditions listed in the OIC rule are ordinary illnesses, not unusual ones. Flu, diarrhoea, GERD, headaches: these are the complaints that bring people to a private hospital in Bangkok on any given week, and private hospital billing in Bangkok is not cheap.

A specialist consultation for stomach-related symptoms at a top-tier Bangkok private hospital can run to 3,000 to 5,000 baht before medication and diagnostic tests are added, and once those are included, a single visit can push well past 10,000 baht.

If your annual local insurance premium is 15,000 baht, the 200% threshold sits at 30,000 baht, and a couple of visits like that in one year gets you there.

A Thai national seeing a public clinic for the same conditions would be far less likely to breach that threshold, but expats are not covered by Thailand’s Universal Coverage Scheme and pay full private rates at hospitals where medical costs across Asia Pacific are rising at 14% annually, according to WTW’s 2026 Global Medical Trends Survey.

The gap between your premium and the threshold is probably narrower than you’ve assumed when you factor in the actual cost of private healthcare in Thailand.

Get a free quote from Cigna Global today.

What to check when your renewal arrives

The co-payment doesn’t apply to the year you crossed the threshold but to the following year, covering all medical costs, including serious or critical conditions, not just the minor claims that triggered it. That’s worth understanding before you assume the clause only affects routine visits.

If your policy was issued on or after March 2025, you’re in scope. The 2026 renewal cycle is the first round where policyholders are encountering the clause in their documents, many without having planned for it, so it’s worth checking your 2025 claim history against your annual premium.

If three or more claims for common conditions reached 200% of that figure, the co-pay clause will be in your renewal. The clause will drop off if you stay under both thresholds the following year, though that’s a longer-term fix rather than anything you can manage in real time at a Bangkok emergency room.

How international expat insurance in Thailand sits outside this framework

The OIC co-payment rule is a Thai regulatory instrument, developed in collaboration with the Thai insurance sector and applying specifically to OIC-regulated individual health insurance products, which means locally issued Thai plans.

Internationally regulated health insurance plans sit in a different regulatory category and are not subject to OIC Orders, so the co-payment mechanism simply doesn’t apply to them. This isn’t a special exemption or a policy carve-out but a structural consequence of where these plans sit in the regulatory framework.

Cigna Global is an internationally regulated insurer; its plans are not OIC products, and its policyholders in Thailand are not subject to the co-payment thresholds regardless of how often they make routine claims in a policy year.

For expats weighing up private health insurance in Thailand, that’s a concrete and meaningful difference.

What Cigna Global’s expat insurance in Thailand covers

Cigna Global offers four plan tiers, each built for expats living outside their home country full-time.

Close Care: US$500,000 (approximately 16 million baht) annual limit, covering your country of residence and country of nationality

Silver: US$1,000,000 annual limit, covering essential hospital and emergency care

Gold: US$2,000,000 annual limit, with access to a broader range of specialist treatments

Platinum: Unlimited annual cover

Outpatient care, vision and dental, and health and wellbeing modules are all available as optional add-ons across every tier, so you can adjust what you’re paying for without changing your core cover level.

Cigna’s direct billing network covers the major Bangkok private hospitals. At Bumrungrad International, Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit, BNH, and MedPark, Cigna settles directly with the hospital, so there’s no upfront payment and no reimbursement claim to file.

For expats on retirement visas, Cigna’s plans easily clear the Thai government’s strict health insurance hurdles. While the O-X visa still requires 400,000 baht inpatient and 40,000 baht outpatient coverage, the O-A visa mandates a much higher minimum coverage of 3 million baht (or $100,000 USD).

Starting with Cigna’s Silver tier, which offers an annual limit of $1,000,000, your policy will comfortably exceed the requirements for both visa types.

Get a free quote from Cigna Global today.

If your renewal is already in front of you, check the terms carefully. If it hasn’t arrived yet, this is a reasonable moment to decide whether a locally regulated plan is still the right fit.

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