Phuket airport to launch automated passport gates June 13

Phuket International Airport will open automated outbound passport gates on June 13 to reduce immigration waiting queues after social media complaints about congestion and alleged special paid lane services.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesaengchan said today, June 3, that the government had instructed relevant agencies to address congestion at the airport’s immigration checkpoint.

The move follows social media posts about congestion at the airport’s immigration checkpoint and claims that passengers were being charged extra for what was described as a fast-track service.

The automated system is intended to speed up passport checks, reduce waiting times, and improve immigration services to international standards as passenger and tourist numbers through Phuket airport continue to grow.

Ploytalay said immigration services at the airport operate under government procedures and standards, adding that there is no policy to charge extra fees for special privileges at immigration checkpoints.

Yesterday, June 2, Phuket airport Director Monchai Tanode and airport executives observed a test of the Automatic Border Channel system at the international departures passport control area.

Phuket airport has assigned staff to work with immigration officers and guide passengers through the new system. Travellers will need an eligible e-passport to use the automated gates.

Previously, immigration police have denied claims that Phuket International Airport opened a paid “special lane” for passengers, saying the immigration delays were caused by a temporary system slowdown during an unusually busy flight period.

Police said the incident stemmed from a short-term disruption to the immigration information system, and insisted there was no fast-track channel offered in exchange for 200 baht or any other fee.