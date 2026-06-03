Koh Samet hotel apologises to attempted rape victim but removes statement

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 3, 2026, 2:08 PM
97 2 minutes read
Koh Samet hotel apologises to attempted rape victim but removes statement | Thaiger
Photo via the official Facebook page of the hotel

A Koh Samet hotel at the centre of allegations involving an attempted rape and attempted murder issued a public apology and acknowledged shortcomings in its security arrangements before later deleting the statement from its Facebook page.

The development follows claims made by a Thai woman on June 2 that her friend narrowly escaped an attempted rape and murder during a stay at a hotel on Koh Samet in Rayong province.

According to the woman, the suspect entered her friend’s room before trying to sexually assault and murder the victim. The victim’s boyfriend rescued her in time, but the suspect managed to flee.

The woman criticised the hotel’s response, claiming there were no security guards on duty and that assistance was delayed.

She later confirmed on social media that the suspect was arrested. However, she did not provide further details regarding the legal proceedings.

Attempted rape and murder at Koh Samet hotel
Photo via the Facebook account of the victim’s friends

The allegations attracted widespread attention online, with many social media users calling for additional information about the incident and seeking clarification from the hotel involved.

Today, June 3, the hotel published a statement addressing the allegations. In the announcement, the hotel apologised to the victim and her group and stated that staff had remained in contact with them throughout the incident and subsequent investigation.

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The accommodation said the suspect was neither an employee nor a resident of Koh Samet. Hotel staff located and detained the suspect within 30 minutes of the incident before police became involved.

Thai man arrested for attempted rape at Koh Samet hotel
Photo via the Facebook account of the victim’s friends and อรรถรส

The hotel also acknowledged that no security guard was on duty at the time. The responsibility for guest safety had instead been assigned to the manager on duty. The resort maintained that the staff and the duty manager responded immediately after being alerted and promptly reported the incident to police.

The statement further addressed criticism of the hotel’s general manager, saying it was a misunderstanding. According to the hotel, the manager intended to reassure guests that all rooms booked by the group would remain available under their original reservation.

The resort said the manager was attempting to explain that only the victim’s room could be changed because other accommodations were fully booked.

Koh Samet hotel drama
Photo via the official Facebook page of the hotel

The hotel also stated that its general manager had been providing updates on the police investigation and questioning of the suspect through the LINE messaging application.

In its statement, the resort denied neglecting the incident and said it treated the matter seriously. The hotel added that it had strengthened security measures following the incident, including tighter screening procedures for visitors and non-guests entering the property.

However, the statement was later removed from the resort’s official Facebook page. As of now, the hotel has not explained why the announcement was deleted, while police have yet to publicly comment on the legal proceedings against the suspect.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 3, 2026, 2:08 PM
97 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.