Are you a food lover? If yes, you can’t miss out on this culinary spot. It’s known as Yaowarat 2 since you will be surprised by many street food options at reasonable prices. As the sun sets, Banthat Thong Road in Bangkok comes alive, becoming a vibrant street food paradise. The air is filled with mouthwatering aromas, inviting you to taste everything from savoury noodle soups and grilled meats to refreshing desserts. Whether exploring new flavours or enjoying familiar favourites, the atmosphere is electric, making it a feast for the senses. Hop on this article to see the top 10 street food stalls at Banthat Thong Road you can’t miss.

10 street food stalls you must try at Banthat Thong Road

1. Gui Chai Tod Ar Pae

Address: 849 Soi Chulalongkorn 6, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 12.00PM to 6.00PM

Running your taste buds with the snack at Gui Chai Tod Ar Pae, a cherished street food spot on Chula Soi 6, has been delighting both locals and visitors for over 40 years with its famous crispy fried chive pancakes. This iconic stall, lovingly run by “Ar Pae” (which means uncle in Thai Chinese), puts a unique twist on the classic dish by cracking an egg onto the pancakes and stir-frying them until they’re perfectly hot and crispy. At just 40 THB per portion, these savory treats come with a delicious dipping sauce that really enhances their flavor. It’s a must-try for anyone looking to experience authentic Thai street food!

Pros Cons ✅ Reasonable price ✅ Can call to order ❌ Long waiting line ❌ Parking lot unavailable

What people say about them (4.6⭐, 60 reviews)

pramoch r: “A great street food! Highly recommend! Beware that waiting line can be very long some time. Better call and order in advance!”

Duck Green Yellow: “Delicious, delicious, delicious, crispy, crispy, crispy, there were two words. At that time there were few customers. The seller let me come and sit in the shop, so it felt much better. It was very hot. The seller was very kind. We ate it with eggs, and it was delicious. The dipping sauce is delicious. Truly compatible The chives are very crispy and hot. They are very delicious. But come quickly, they sell out very quickly. Everyone come eat and support the seller.”

2. Tae Teum Roti

Address: 1519 Banthat Thong Road, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: Daily, 3PM to 11.00PM

If you’re a big fan of sweet treat, look no further. Tae Teum Roti, a beloved roti shop on Banthat Thong Road, has become a must-visit destination, attracting crowds with its creative and generously portioned roti dishes. Known for fun options like the volcano mountain roti, cheese roti, and young coconut roti, this popular spot has something for everyone—whether you’re craving something sweet or savory. You’ll also find classic favorites like cheese roti and sunny-side-up egg roti, all perfectly paired with their signature Thai iced tea. If you’re in the area, make sure to stop by and treat yourself to these delicious creations!

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable price ✅ Ideal for sharing ❌ Long queues during peak hours

What people say about them (4.2⭐, 129reviews)

Ha Nguyen: “I came alone and was full so I tried only the poached egg in a cup. It was interesting and delicious. The staff were nice. Just quite slow service.”

Hitomi: “Local Thai store specializing in Lotti🧡 The store’s standard rotti looks big, but the dough is thin and easy to eat 😳 Topped with banana, cocoa powder, and fresh cream, you won’t get tired of eating it👏🏼 It’s 80 baht for this size and toppings, so it’s super cost-effective 👍”

3. Jeh O Chula

Address: 113 Soi Charatmeang, Rong Muang, Pathum Wan, Bangkok

Opening Hours: Daily, 4.30PM to 12.00AM

You can’t miss this place when it comes to Tom Yum Gung. Jeh O Chula, a proud Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, is famous for its signature dish, MAMA OHO—a giant bowl of instant noodles swimming in a rich and creamy tom yum soup. This late-night gem, located near Chulalongkorn University, puts a fun twist on traditional tom yum, packing in generous portions of seafood, pork meatballs, and eggs. Prices are quite reasonable, ranging from ฿120 to ฿800, with the standout choice being the MAMA OHO with Full Toppings for just ฿250. It’s the perfect spot to satisfy your cravings, especially after a long day!

Pros Cons ✅ Can book through QueQ application ✅ Reasonable price ❌ Long queue ❌Packed with tourists

What people say about them (4.1⭐, 6565reviews)

Javin Chan: “No doubt for their good food. You may think that it is just cheap noodles but they are generous with ingredients! They are fresh and delicious. Tried their morning glory and minced pork with egg! Really worth!”

C W: “Yummy local fare but be prepared to wait. There was a long line of people waiting on a mid-week evening at about 5.30pm. go straight to the counter near the door to get a number then explore the many kiosks and eateries in the area before returning to wait for your number to be called. The tom yam noodle was very good. The pork had crispy skin and comes in big chunks, delicious. Worth the wait.”

4. Tuay Tung Ice Cream

Address: 961, 963 Soi Chulalongkorn 12, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 3PM to 12.00AM; Friday to Sunday, 12PM to 12AM

If you spot the amount of people in front of the green shop, you’ve arrived Tuay Tung. A fresh face in the Banthat Thong street food scene, has quickly become a favorite for its delightful homemade desserts. This charming stall specializes in kanom tuay, a traditional Thai steamed coconut custard, along with soft Chinese buns that are simply irresistible. But don’t miss their signature chestnut-flavored ice cream—it’s a unique twist that brings a new dimension to classic Thai sweets. Tuay Tung’s treats make for the perfect sweet ending to your street food adventure, balancing out all the savory flavors you’ve enjoyed along Banthat Thong Road.

Pros Cons ✅ Many desserts selections ✅ Attentive staff ✅ Fair price ❌ Long wait

What people say about them (4.2⭐, 915 reviews)

S.Piw: “ The tase of ice cream is authentic and true to its name. I ordered caramelised peanut bar and it tasted just like that. The best part is fried mantou together with caramelised banana topping having with the ice cream! 👍🏻 The sweetness of the drink is just right, perfect to have it along with the dessert.”

Supakij Khomvilai: “Excellent creative ice cream and dessert. All of them are not too sweet but really good taste. My favorite aiyu calamansi is really good refreshing. Try it and you will love these. Enjoy!”

5. Saneh Larb Koi

Address:1838 Banthat Thong Road, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 4PM to 1.00AM, Closed on Sunday

You haven’t arrived in Bangkok if you never tried Isaan food. Saneh Larb Koi, a popular northeastern Thai eatery on Banthat Thong Road, puts a unique spin on traditional Isaan cuisine with its standout dish, Mixed Boiled Rice. This flavorful creation features a generous serving of grouper fish, paired with a delightful mix of toppings like mussels, shrimp, shellfish, pork stomach, and fish balls. It’s all served alongside a hot, aromatic soup that elevates the entire experience, making for a comforting and satisfying meal. If you’re looking to savor some authentic flavors, this spot is definitely worth a visit!

Pros Cons ✅ Fast service ✅ Affordable price ✅ Authentic flavour ❌ Very crowded in the evening

What people say about them (4.0⭐, 341 reviews)

Pat Kub: “Reaching out to authentic east northern foodies, this one is a good one and hidden gems! Overall is good, but It was too salty for me. Reasonable price and fair enough. Don’t miss it.”

Nij Mee (Zign): “Authentic e-sarn, spicy dishes are not for the faint-hearted. Somtum Korat here was the spiciest I’ve had so probably best to ask for less spicy if you don’t want to be burning your throat. I finished the whole plate despite having felt numbness in my tongue from the burning heat. The Moo Kloog Foon is similar to larb but used braised pork which melted in your mouth.”

6. Cheng Sim Ei

Address: Suan Luang Square, Soi Chulalongkorn 5, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: Daily, 11.00AM to 12.00AM

Don’t let the heat destroy your mood for food adventure, add some sugar to your blood at Cheng Sim Ei. A cherished Thai dessert shop with a history dating back to the 1950s, providing a refreshing escape from Bangkok’s heat with its traditional shaved ice treats. Nestled in the city’s old town, this iconic spot offers an incredible selection of over 50 toppings, letting you craft your own perfect combination of flavors and textures.

Their signature dish features a fluffy mountain of finely shaved ice, topped with a delightful mix of Thai sweets, fresh fruits, and colorful jellies, all drizzled with sweetened condensed milk or vibrant syrups. It’s the perfect way to cool down and enjoy a taste of nostalgia!

Pros Cons ✅ Available parking lot ✅ Large serving ✅ Variety of topping to choose ❌ Uncertain availability during

What people say about them (4.2⭐, 693 reviews)

Berlinda Goh: “A lot of dessert options, staff was patient when we couldn’t decide and he tried to recommend too. A nice place to come when outside is too hot.”

Jennifer Lo NewZealand: “I’ve eaten here three times. The sesame rice dumplings are delicious. My favorite is the smoothie with purple glutinous rice, melon, colorful strips and taro. It’s also not expensive at 50 baht a bowl and is satisfying. However, the dining environment is average, with air conditioning, and the tables and floors are not very clean.”

7. June Pang

Address: 1531 Banthat Thong Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok

Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday, 4PM to 12.00AM; Friday to Sunday, 4PM to 1.00AM

Another hot spot for dessert lovers. June Pang is a beloved dessert and bakery shop, known for its creative take on traditional Thai street food with its famous burnt butter toast. This innovative dish comes with a variety of toppings, turning the simple idea of toast into a gourmet delight. But the menu doesn’t stop there; June Pang also offers an array of desserts, ice creams, and baked goods, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re stopping by for a sweet treat or a unique snack, this place has you covered!

Pros Cons ✅ Large serving for sharing ✅ Free water ❌ A bit bustling at peak time

What people say about them (4.6⭐, 63 reviews)

gary ong: “The bread baked in house is really nice, soft and fluffy. I also liked the taste of the bread, flavours were good as well. But it’s abit too sweet for my liking. Also this place is so popular, there just too many people and a little messy.”

JY: “This relatively new brand enjoys long queues, and it’s not hard to see why. They bake their thick toast onsite, and each toast is slathered with thick creamy Kaya and ice cream. Super sinful, so I’d reccomend sharing. Drinks are huge and can be shared by 2. The cocoa mint is a tad too sweet for me however. Price point is higher than its competitor just down the road – I paid 160 baht for this toast, but it’s worth a visit just for the thick creamy Kaya.”

8. Louisvanich

Address: 1642, Banthat Thong Road, Rong Muang, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: Daily, 12.00PM to 10.30PM

At Louisvanich on Banthat Thong Road, you’ll discover a delightful array of Thai dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Start with the classic stir-fried noodles, perfectly cooked and loaded with fresh vegetables and your choice of protein. The rice plates are also a must-try, featuring a variety of toppings ranging from savory curries to grilled meats, making for a comforting meal. Don’t miss the Pad Kra Pao, a flavorful basil stir-fry with minced meat, Thai basil, and chilies, often topped with a fried egg.

For something aromatic and spicy, the Tom Yum soup is a staple, packed with shrimp, mushrooms, and fragrant herbs. If you’re in the mood for something rich, the green curry delivers a creamy, spicy experience that pairs beautifully with rice. To wash it all down, their refreshing longan juice is the perfect complement. Each of these dishes showcases the essence of Thai flavors, ensuring a satisfying dining experience. Enjoy your meal!

Pros Cons ✅ Nostalgic designed interior ✅ Available parking lot for customers ❌ Busy during peak time

What people say about them (4.1⭐, 776 reviews)

Sandee tour: “Street food style seafood restaurant. This restaurant has a lovely Thai culture back in the 1980s and the 2000s decoration. The restaurant dishes range from single serving dish to dishes to shares. Their seafood dishes are very well seasoned and aromatic. Although the food is a bit slow to serve but it’s worth the wait. Our favorite dish during our experience has to be the sell fish stir fries.”

David Liu: “Saw a big crowd here, so we joined the list and walked around for a bit. Came back roughly an hour later and finally got a table. The dishes here are nice and go well with rice!!! I also like the restaurant decor with the random kids toys hanging around very cool”

9. Jeh Wan

Address: 1700, Banthat Thong Road, Khwaeng Rong Muang, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 1.45PM to 11.30PM

At Jeh Wan on Banthat Thong Road, you’ll discover a delightful selection of Thai desserts that are definitely worth trying. One highlight is Kanom Krok, sweet coconut puddings made in a special pan, featuring a crispy exterior and a soft, creamy center, often topped with green onions or sweet corn. Another classic is Mango Sticky Rice, which beautifully pairs sweet mango with sticky rice and a drizzle of rich coconut cream.

For something rich and creamy, try Sangkhaya, a traditional coconut custard served in a cup or over sticky rice. If you’re looking to cool down, their Coconut Ice Cream is refreshingly creamy and perfect for a hot day. Lastly, don’t miss Bua Loy, colorful rice flour balls served in warm coconut milk, creating a comforting and sweet dessert. Each of these treats adds a lovely touch to your visit, rounding out the delicious experience at Jeh Wan!

Pros Cons ✅ Extensive choices ✅ Customised desserts bowls ✅ Large potion ❌ A bit crowded especially evening

What people say about them (4.3⭐, 1244reviews)

Indigo Laing: “Delicious, affordable spot for authentic Thai dessert. They do a dessert that is very popular around Thailand that incorporates ice, sweet milk and different toppings. We got a big one with ice cream and lots of toppings which you could easily share between 2-3 people if not that hungry however there are smaller individual sizes. I would definitely recommend!”

Mariia P: “Tasty desserts! A big menu with lots of options. You can choose an item from the menu and add extra topics you want for additional price. You can also change regular milk for soy if you wish. I especially liked the sesame balls, very delicious.”

10. Kuay Teaw Khae Chula Jao Khao

Address: 1967, Banthat Thong Road, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: Daily, 6.30AM to 5.00PM

An authentic Thai street food you must try. Kuay Teaw Khae Chula Jao Khao, a well-known spot on Banthat Thong Road, has been delighting diners with its signature dry spicy egg noodles for nearly 60 years. This popular street food stall offers a unique twist on traditional Thai noodles, serving up crinkly egg noodles that are perfectly seasoned with a spicy and tangy blend. Each bowl is topped with a delicious mix of ingredients, including pork, fish or tofu balls, and melt-in-your-mouth crispy pork belly. It’s a must-try for anyone looking to experience the rich flavors of Thai street food!

Pros Cons ✅ Big portion ✅ Reasonable price ❌ No English menu ❌ Unavailable credit card payment

What people say about them (4.6⭐, 60 reviews)

distic li: “Good place for street noodles with various types of delicious fish balls. The portion is quite big and the price is reasonable.”

MeloSolo WS.: “Noodles with dwarf meatballs in Banthat Thong area are inexpensive. Today, order dry Yentafo noodles, order fried dwarf meatballs for an additional 30 baht, total 150 baht, including water, 154 baht. Yentafo has a normal taste, dwarf meatballs are ok. It’s an old shop that’s been open for a long time”

With affordable price and diverse options of Thai street food and fusion food make Bangthat Thong Road a must-visit stop for food enthusiast. Make sure you add these 10 hot spots to your to-do list and enjoy the taste that Banthat Thong Road has to offer.