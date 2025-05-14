La Bottega transforms into Cucina Popolare

A dive into the Italian artisanal and familial roots of the restaurant

La Bottega transforms into Cucina Popolare
A nighttime view of La Bottega

On the occasion of its 14th anniversary, La Bottega gets a makeover as La Bottega – Cucina Popolare, one of the most renowned names in Italian cuisine in Bangkok, located in the lively Thonglor district, is pleased to announce its renewed commitment to return to the true soul of Italian cuisine.

Since its inception in 2008, La Bottega has been more than just a restaurant and a landmark of Italian cuisine in Asia’s capital, Bangkok. It has always been a meeting place where people gather to share the joy of expertly prepared meals in a warm and welcoming environment.

This year, La Bottega fully embraces its roots with Cucina Popolare, a concept that celebrates simple and classic Italian dishes, evoking the warmth of cherished Sunday family gatherings. The essence of the Bottega is captured in its very name, which recalls the authenticity and craftsmanship of small Italian artisan workshops

Some of the Italian cuisine at La Bottega
Some of the Italian cuisine at La Bottega

Chef Marco Avesani of La Bottega states his belief in the mission of this transformation.

“Our goal is to go back to our roots, focusing on honest, no-frills cuisine that brings people together.”

To add to this, the founder, Luca Appiano, iterates the values that he aims for with La Bottega – Cucina Popolare. This reflects one Italian core value that is well known, which is the love of gathering around with family and friends.

“Our mission is to recreate those precious moments of sharing simple, wholesome meals around the table with friends and family – eating dishes we grew up with, simply honest.”

Chef Marco Avesani of La Bottega
Chef Marco Avesani of La Bottega

La Bottega warmly invites all Bangkok and non-Bangkok friends and visitors to experience its revamped menu and atmosphere, where the timeless tradition of the communal table creates lasting memories. Come and rediscover the pleasure of authentic and simple Italian cuisine in a place where every meal is a celebration of community and craftsmanship.

And of course, there is never a shortage of good wine.

Press Release

