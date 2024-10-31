Celebrate the festive season with a bang at INNSiDE Hotel by Melià Bangkok

The season to be merry is rapidly approaching! And INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit is preparing for the festive season with a line-up of curated events and dining experiences.

Located in Bangkok’s lively On Nut neighbourhood, this 208-room urban hotel, with its transparent infinity pool, Spanish tapas bar, and integrated co-working spaces, will host its Feliz Festiva programme from December 24, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

A Spanish holiday feast at LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar

The first event in INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit’s festive line-up is a Spanish feast at LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar, where Madrid-born Chef Juan Ignacio García Racionero brings the authentic flavours of his homeland to Bangkok’s skyline. LUZ’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve set menus, available on December 24 and December 31, offer a culinary pilgrimage through Spain.

The Christmas Eve menu includes dishes such as ‘scallops with caramelised onion and Iberian ham’ and ‘traditional Spanish rice with seafood and octopus’. On New Year’s Eve, you can enjoy dishes like ‘tenderloin with Spanish sauce and truffle’ and ‘confit baby pork with celery cream, apple, and sweet wine.’

LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar sits on the 33rd and 34th floors. Therefore, it offers the perfect opportunity to savour exquisite cuisine while taking in the merry atmosphere and panoramic views of Bangkok’s twinkling skyline.

The dining area on the 33rd floor is one of the most unique dining spots in Bangkok since you can see through to the infinity pool above. By night, the rooftop pool area transforms into a stylish lounge with sunbeds, cosy seating, and even a modern take on Bangkok’s Brahman structure, The Giant Swing.

Dining sessions are available from 6.00pm to 8.00pm and 9.00pm to 11.00pm, with optional wine pairings.

Christmas Eve Dinner : 3,200++ THB per couple; with wine pairing, 5,200++ THB.

New Year’s Eve Dinner : 5,500++ THB per couple, including a wristband for entry to the Giant Swing Bar countdown party; with wine pairing, 8,500++ THB.

Lavish holiday buffets at The Kites Eatery

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a feast? The Kites Eatery, under the stewardship of Executive Chef Katisak Pinkaew, invites you to enjoy the season with a festive dinner buffet on Christmas Eve from 6.00pm to 10.00pm, a New Year’s Eve buffet from 6.00pm to 11.00pm, and a New Year’s Day brunch from 12.00pm to 3.00pm.

Inside the all-day restaurant’s elegant dining room, with soaring windows offering spectacular views, you will find buffets featuring a wide array of options. These include seafood on ice, salads, a Japanese sashimi corner, BBQ stations, and desserts such as a chocolate fountain, among others. Optional free-flow alcohol packages are also available, making it an ideal setting for the whole family to celebrate together!

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner : 2,400++ THB per adult, 1,200++ THB per child under 12, including free-flow soft drinks.

New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner : 2,600++ THB per adult, 1,300++ THB per child under 12, with an optional free-flow drinks package for 1,600++ THB per person.

New Year’s Day Brunch : 1,200++ THB per adult, 600++ THB per child under 12.

Countdown to 2025 at Giant Swing Pool Bar

When it’s time to bid farewell to 2024, INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok’s Giant Swing Pool Bar is the place to be. Join the rooftop countdown party from 6:00 pm on December 31 until the early hours of January 1. Dress to impress in your best ‘Sparkle and Glitter’ outfit (gold, silver, or black attire) and dance the night away to live DJs – we can’t think of a more perfect way to welcome the new year! Coming with a group of four? VIP table packages are available for a shared celebration.

Entry to Countdown Party : 1,500 THB net per person, inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine.

VIP Lounge Table Package : Minimum spend of 15,000 THB per table, inclusive of a bottle of sparkling wine.

Looking forward to celebrating the holiday season with INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok? Then be sure to secure your spot now! For reservations and more information, visit melia.com, email reservation.innside.sukhumvit@melia.com, or call +66 2 340 5499.

