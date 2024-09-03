Cheers: Bangkok barbecue offers free beer to Man United fans

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:41, 03 September 2024| Updated: 16:41, 03 September 2024
About Beef, a well-known barbecue restaurant in Bangkok, is offering free beer to Manchester United fans to lift their spirits after a devastating home loss to Liverpool.

The match, part of the Premier League’s intense red rivalry, saw Manchester United fall to Liverpool 3-0 at Old Trafford, a result that has left many Thai Man United fans disheartened.

Liverpool’s decisive victory was secured with two goals from Luis Diaz and a third from Mohamed Salah. This defeat has significantly dampened the mood of Manchester United supporters, making an already challenging Monday even more difficult. On top of the heavy rain and notorious traffic jams, fans had to endure the added misery of banter from co-workers who support Liverpool.

To bring some cheer back to the beleaguered fans, About Beef Lava Grill, a popular buffet barbecue restaurant known for its premium beef, seafood, and Japanese cuisine, stepped in with a generous gesture. The restaurant, located in the Pracha Chuen area in Bangkok, announced on its Facebook fan page that it will be giving away free beer to Manchester United fans.

“Free beer to console Manchester United fans at every table. No need to wear a jersey. We understand.”

This offer from About Beef has been warmly received by Manchester United supporters looking for consolation after the upsetting loss. The restaurant’s initiative aims to provide a sense of community and support during a tough time for the fans, reported KhaoSod.

