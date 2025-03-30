If you’re looking for an upscale dining experience in Bangkok, Gaysorn Village is the place to be. Spanning three buildings — Gaysorn Amarin, Gaysorn Tower, and Gaysorn Centre — this luxury lifestyle destination isn’t just about high-end shopping; it’s also a dream come true for restaurant-goers. My aunt and I have undertaken the arduous task of scouting out the best places to eat at Gaysorn Village, all for you — now all you have to do is read on and head out!

Where to eat at Gaysorn Village

Whether you’re in the mood for fine-dining omakase, mouthwatering prime rib, upscale Italian fare, or DJ-backed Japanese fare, Gaysorn Village has something to satisfy every craving. So loosen your belt, bring your appetite, and get ready to explore some of the best eats this foodie hotspot has to offer!

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

What do you get when you combine history, luxury, and top-notch prime rib? Lawry’s The Prime Rib at Gaysorn Amarin. With a legacy dating back to 1938 in Beverly Hills, this iconic restaurant has been wowing diners for decades with its signature prime rib, slow-roasted to perfection and carved tableside from a gleaming silver cart. The atmosphere is as classic as the menu, offering a perfect blend of fine dining and a touch of theatricality.

But don’t just take our word for it — Lawry’s is renowned for its Spinning Bowl Salad, which is freshly tossed right at your table and pairs beautifully with their expertly seasoned prime rib (which comes with incredible sides). If you’re in the mood for something lighter, there’s a great selection of seafood options (including lobster!) to suit every palate.

And the wine — you can’t forget about the wine! Lawry’s features a carefully curated list of wines, plus a unique Wine Dispenser so you can sample a variety of vintages at your leisure — because why settle for just one glass when you can try a few (dozen)?

Looking for a special place to celebrate or enjoy an intimate evening with loved ones? Lawry’s has got your back, complete with an exclusive VIP room for those who want a more private experience. So grab a fork, bring your appetite, and enjoy an unforgettable meal where every bite is a nod to culinary tradition with a modern twist!

Location: 3rd Floor, Gaysorn Amarin

Hours: Everyday, 11am – 3pm (last order 2pm), 5pm – 12am (last food order 10.30pm, last drinks order 11pm)

Recommendation: Prime Rib (of course) and Cesar Salad

Auntie-approved: House sourdough bread and Roast Lamb

Contact: Facebook

KAO PIAK SEN

If you’re on the hunt for a steaming bowl of comfort at Gaysorn Village, look no further than KHAO PIAK SEN. This spot is the real deal — steeped in history, packed with flavour, and brimming with nostalgia. Born from a humble street cart in Udon Thani, this eatery traces its roots back to a grandmother who fled the Vietnam War and brought her culinary heritage with her. Decades later, her legacy is still alive, now delighting Bangkokians with the same legendary dishes that made her famous.

The undisputed star here is their namesake, Kao Piak Sen — a soul-warming bowl of silky, chewy rice noodles swimming in a rich, slow-simmered pork rib broth. It’s the kind of dish that feels like a warm hug in noodle form. Having been a best-seller since 1978, you know it’s got that secret sauce magic that keeps people coming back. But don’t stop there — if you want to double down on deliciousness, order one of their house-made Bánh Mìs. We’re talking sizable chunks of crispy, golden baguette stuffed with all the good stuff: rich pâté, cold cuts, pickled veggies, and a perfect hit of fresh herbs. What more could you want from a sandwich?

If you’re looking to slurp up some noodles or sink your teeth into a killer sandwich, KHAO PIAK SEN is proof that some family recipes never go out of style. Grab a seat, dig in, and taste a piece of history — one delicious bite at a time.

Location: G Floor, Gaysorn Amarin

Hours: Everyday, 9am – 10pm (last food order 9.30pm)

Recommendation: Nem Nuong and Kao Piak Sen (Vietnamese Noodle Soup) with Braised Pork Cartilage (plus chrysanthemum tea!)

Auntie-approved: Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls and Hue Salted Coffee

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAO.PIAK.SEN.BKK (@kaopiaksen.bkk)

RAYNUE

Looking to channel your inner Audrey Heburn? RAYNUE at Gaysorn Amarin is where elegance meets effortless charm, offering the perfect setting for laid-back brunches, stylish afternoon pick-me-ups, and golden-hour cocktails. Holly Golightly would be proud!

Spanning the 3rd and 4th floors, this chic lounge blends modern sophistication with eco-friendly food, making it a go-to for anyone looking to dine, drink, and unwind in style.

Start your day off right with their Lunch Set Menu, available daily from 8am to 3pm. Their Grilled Pork Chop and Wagyu Flank Steak are stand-outs — so make sure you give them a try! For dessert, make the most of Mayongchid season with their Mayongchid Shortcake, a new twist on a classic dessert.

Now, let’s talk drinks — because RAYNUE knows how to shake up something special. Fancy something unique? The house RAYNUE cocktail – an Andaman cocktail inspired by the crystal-clear waters of the Andaman Sea — is a tropical dream in a glass.

Whether you’re lounging over coffee, soaking in a sunset cocktail, or catching up with friends, RAYNUE is one spot that deserves a permanent place on your Bangkok dining list.

Location: 3rd and 4th Floors, Gaysorn Amarin

Hours: Everyday, 8am – 12am

Recommendation: Wagyu Flank Steak, Special Oolong Tea, and Mayongchid Shortcake

Auntie-approved: Grilled Pork Chop

Contact: Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAYNUE (@raynue.bkk)

Sushi Mori

For those on a perpetual hunt for top-tier sushi in Bangkok (join the club), Sushi Mori at Gaysorn Tower is where you’ll want to pull up a seat. This premium sushi bar takes freshness so seriously that it’s practically a way of life — ingredients are flown in from Japan faster than you can say ‘itadakimasu’ and served up with precision.

Here, you can go with the flow of an expertly curated omakase experience or pick your favourites from their à la carte menu. And if you love a good deal, keep an eye out for their special promotions twice a month — they roll out fresh surprises on the 1st and 16th, so there’s always an excuse to come back for more.

Now, let’s talk about the real catch — the must-try dishes! The Kuro Tsuki Tama Roll is pure oceanic bliss, packed with Wagyu beef and topped with foie gras and a soy-marinated egg yolk. And if you’re after something seriously indulgent, the Wagyu Sukiyaki Kansai Style is a must-try — so melt-in-your-mouth delightful, it should come with its own warning label. Plus, you can watch them make it right in front of you! End your meal with the incredibly decadent Hokkaido Toast, a dish so gooey that you’ll be dreaming about it for days afterwards.

Whether you’re celebrating a promotion, impressing a date, or just spoiling yourself rotten, Sushi Mori at Gaysorn Village guarantees an unforgettable dining experience — just be warned, after this, your sushi standards may never be the same!

Location: 3rd Floor, Gaysorn Tower

Hours: Everyday, 11am – 10pm

Recommendation: Wagyu Sukiyaki Kansai Style and Hokkaido Toast

Auntie-approved: Kuro Tsuki Tama Roll

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Friendly Food (@ritafriendlyfood)

Fatboy Izakaya

Looking for bold flavours, an electric atmosphere, and a night out that’s anything but ordinary? Fatboy Izakaya at Gaysorn Amarin is the place to be. This isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a full-on experience, where Japanese izakaya culture meets high-energy nightlife. Think top-tier sushi, sizzling grilled meats, and cocktails that pack a punch, all set to the beats of a live DJ.

Let’s talk about the food — because Fatboy doesn’t do small. If you’re feeling some fusion pasta, their Uni Pasta blends the briny sweetness of fresh uni with a rich butter sauce and a bright touch of lemon zest — a combination that is sure to have you coming back for more. Or maybe try their Fire Roasted Duck Breast — that’s the dish I’d recommend! Add in an order each of the Scallop Crudo starter and house Fatboy Roll, and you’ve got yourself a meal to remember.

At Fatboy Izakaya, the mission is simple: serve up next-level Japanese comfort food, keep the drinks flowing, and make sure every guest has an unforgettable time. Whether you’re kicking off your night, celebrating with friends, or just looking for a meal that goes big on taste and energy, this is the spot. So grab a drink, dig into the good stuff, and let the good times roll!

Location: 3rd Floor, Gaysorn Amarin

Hours:

Sunday – Thursday : 11.30am – 2.30pm, 4pm – 1am

Friday – Saturday: 11.30am – 2.30pm, 4pm – 12am

Recommendation: Scallop Crudo and Fire Roasted Duck Breast

Auntie-approved: Uni Pasta

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Friendly Food (@ritafriendlyfood)

Emilia Italian Ristorante

If your love for Italian food runs as deep as a perfectly simmered Bolognese, then Emilia Ristorante Italiano at Gaysorn Tower is your next culinary destination. This charming spot brings the soul of Italy to Bangkok with its fresh homemade pasta, premium imported ingredients, and an ambience that feels like a romantic escape to Emilia-Romagna.

At Emilia, they’re all about authenticity — think hand-rolled pasta, creamy cheeses, rich Parma ham, and salty Bottarga (cured, salted fish roe), all sourced straight from Italy. Their Tagliatelle Alla Carbonara is a must-try, a beautifully silky dish with just the right balance of guanciale, egg yolk, and pecorino — no cream in sight, just as the Italians intended! Or maybe go for their signature Pici Ragù di Manzo (it’s signature for a reason!), paired with a refreshing lychee mocktail. For something heartier, the Brasato Di Pollo Con Patate (featuring tender braised chicken thigh with potatoes and rosemary) will have you mopping up every last drop of sauce. For seafood lovers, the fish dishes are so fresh, that they feel straight out of the ocean — and definitely get my aunt’s seal of approval.

If you’re all about pasta, this place will feel like a dream. And if you’re just here for a taste of real Italian comfort, well — consider your cravings officially cured!

Location: 1st Floor, Gaysorn Tower

Hours: Everyday, 11.30am – 10pm

Recommendation: Brasato Di Pollo Con Patate and Pici Ragù di Manzo (with house pesto focaccia)

Auntie-approved: Brodetto di Pesce and Grilled Chilean Sea Bass

Contact: Facebook

KAI by Nippontei

Sushi ahoy! For those looking for top-tier Japanese flavours in Bangkok, KAI by Nippontei at Gaysorn Amarin is the place to drop anchor. Named after the vast sea (海 – Kai), this sleek spot serves up donburi bowls packed with the freshest seafood, premium meats, and bold, umami-packed goodness.

Their Hon-Maguro Donburi is a must-try, featuring melt-in-the-mouth bluefin tuna that’s as silky as you can possibly imagine. If you’re more of a carnivore, the Wagyu Beef Don or the Kurobuta Pork Donburi will hit the spot, packed with rich, umami goodness. And for those who love a classic, their Unagi Donburi — grilled eel, coated in a luscious, caramelised sauce — is an absolute game-changer.

Behind the magic of KAI is Chef Aoki San, the mastermind behind the legendary Nippontei, one of Bangkok’s longest-standing Japanese restaurants. His expertise ensures that every dish stays true to tradition while embracing a touch of creative flair. Even their rice — Koshihikari from Niigata — is carefully selected for its perfect balance of fluffiness and chew, and flown in straight from Japan! So, if you fancy an authentic Japanese feast that’s as fresh as a sea breeze, KAI by Nippontei is calling your name.

Location: 4th Floor, Gaysorn Amarin

Hours: Everyday, 10.30am – 9pm

Recommendation: KAI Signature Roll and KAI-Sen Don

Auntie-approved: Unagi Donburi

Contact: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Friendly Food (@ritafriendlyfood)

Plantiful

Looking for a meal that’s as good for your body as it is for your taste buds? Welcome to Plantiful at Gaysorn Amarin, where clean, plant-based eating is taken to the next level! More than just a restaurant, this is a wellness-driven food experience that proves healthy eating can be flavour-packed, satisfying, and seriously delicious.

At Plantiful, everything on the menu is made with real, whole ingredients — unprocessed, unrefined, and free from artificial nasties. Whether you’re after a hearty breakfast or a guilt-free treat, there’s something here to fuel your day. Try one of the signature smoothie bowls (packed with superfoods), or grab a Golden Turmeric Latte to sip on while soaking in the ambience. Their selection of plant-powered pastries, wraps, and bowls makes it easy to eat well — whether you’re dining in or taking it to go.

Beyond great food, Plantiful is all about inspiring a healthier, more mindful way of living. It’s a place where good vibes, good food, and good health come together. Whether you’re a committed vegan or just curious about adding more wholesome to your routine, Plantiful makes every bite count — for your body, for the planet, and for a better way of eating.

Location: GF Floor, Gaysorn Amarin

Hours: Everyday, 7am to 10pm (last order 9pm)

Recommendation: Cosmic Coco

Auntie-approved: Unagi eggplant maki

Contact: Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLANTIFUL (@plantiful.bkk)

Ricci Italian Restaurant and Crudo Bar

If you’re looking to dive into the flavours of Southern Italy without needing a plane ticket, Ricci Italian Restaurant and Crudo Bar at Gaysorn Centre is your perfect port of call. This spot is all about blending the freshest ingredients with bold, authentic flavours, delivering a dining experience that celebrates the sea in the most delicious way possible.

Start off with the Crostini Ricci, a bite-sized piece of luxury sea urchin. Then, take a plunge into their Spaghetti alle Vongole, where plump, juicy clams meet perfectly cooked pasta, creating a simple yet sensational combo. And if you’re looking to go all-out, try the Mediterranean Seabass – charred just right and rounded out with a touch of citrus that’ll have you asking for seconds (or thirds… no judgment here!).

Ricci’s vibe is as inviting as their food, offering a laid-back but chic atmosphere that makes it the ideal spot for everything from casual lunches to special anniversaries. So, whether you’re a seafood connoisseur or just someone in search of a taste of Italy, Ricci promises to make a splash!

Location: 1st Floor, Gaysorn Centre

Hours: Everyday, 11am to 11pm

Recommendation: Crostini Ricci and Mediterranean Seabass

Auntie-approved: Spaghetti alle Vongole

Contact: Facebook

From steaming bowls of Khao Piak Sen to melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu steak, the dining options at Gaysorn Village are nothing short of spectacular. Looking for a quick bite, a long meal, or a special celebration? Whatever the occasion, there’s a perfect spot just ready and waiting. So next time you’re in the area, skip the food court and treat yourself to something extraordinary — after all, you deserve it!