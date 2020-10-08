Dengue fever surges 400% in Northern Thailand province compared to 2019 | The Thaiger

Dengue Fever
Dengue fever surges 400% in Northern Thailand province compared to 2019
The northern province of Mae Hong Son has become a dengue fever hotspot as the number of cases more than quadruple compared to the case numbers of last year. The northern province currently has the Kingdom’s highest number of cases of the mosquito-borne illness, recording nearly 1,400 infections and 1 death.
Mae Hong Son health chief, Supachai Boon-Amphan, says the current infection rate in the province is nearly 500 in every 100,000 people. Nation Thailand reports that the 10-14 year old age group has the most cases, followed by those aged 15 to 24. Most are farmers or students, with the sub-district of Mae Sariang having the highest number of cases in the province, at 863.
It’s understood the recent heavy rains have left many areas waterlogged, creating the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Check out about some common ways to avoid getting a case of Dengue Fever.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Dengue fever antibodies might contribute to Thailand’s low Covid-19 count
Antibodies from dengue fever might raise immunity against Covid-19, according to study done in Brazil. It suggests a correlation between the mosquito transmitted illness and the coronavirus, citing lower Covid-19 cases in areas with past dengue outbreaks, like south east Asia. Thai doctor Manoon Leechawengwongs says this might be why Thailand has significantly less Covid-19 cases than other countries around the world.
Since the start of the outbreak, many scientists have been confused by south east Asia’s generally low infection rate and posited various theories about some local “immunity”.
Thailand has more than 100,000 dengue patients every year, he says, adding that many locals take the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis to prevent dengue. There have been 3,545 Covid-19 cases in Thailand with 59 deaths and 3,369 recoveries.
Duke University professor Miguel Nicolelis led the study and recently spoke to Reuters reporters about his findings. He says the study first focused on the spread of Covid-19 in Brazil and they came across the correlation between dengue and the coronavirus by accident. The study says areas in Brazil with high numbers of dengue infections had a comparatively low number Covid-19 cases while areas with low numbers of dengue cases had a high number of Covid-19 cases.
“This striking finding raises the intriguing possibility of an immunological cross-reactivity between dengue’s Flavivirus serotypes and SARS-CoV-2 … If proven correct, this hypothesis could mean that dengue infection or immunization with an efficacious and safe dengue vaccine could produce some level of immunological protection (against the coronavirus).”
Miguel adds past studies found that those with dengue antibodies can falsely test positive for Covid-19.
“This indicates that there is an immunological interaction between two viruses that nobody could have expected, because the two viruses are from completely different families.”
The study was posted on MedRxiv, but has not yet been peer reviewed. Manoon warns that Thai people should still abide by coronavirus prevention measures to prevent a possible second wave.
Click HERE to read the study on how dengue fever may have influenced the spread of Covid-19 in Brazil.
SOURCES: Reuters | Nation Thailand|Worldometer
Dengue Fever
Dengue fever rises up to 6,024 in 4 Isaan provinces
Dengue fever is spreading in Northeast Thailand with more than 6,000 cases and 4 deaths in the past 8 months. The cases were reported in the Isaan provinces Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mahasarakham and Roi Et, according to the Office of Disease Prevention.
The mosquito spread disease is also known as “bone break fever” because common symptoms include pain in muscles, bones and joints. A fever, nausea and a rash are common symptoms. Severe dengue can be life threatening, but most people recover in about a week, according to the United States Centre of Disease Control.
From January 1 to August 29, 6,024 people were reported with dengue fever in the Kaen, Kalasin, Mahasarakham and Roi Et provinces, according to the Office of Disease Control.
Doctors are advising locals to spray their homes for mosquitos, but to do it safely, warning them to make sure food and pets are out of the room before spraying. They should also cover their noses and mouths while the chemicals are in the air. Doctors say windows and doors should be closed for about 10 to 15 minutes to make sure the spraying is effective.
In June, Thailand recorded 15,385 cases of dengue fever with 11 deaths, according to the director general of the Department of Disease Control. 5,828 of those cases were children ages 5 to14.
“The rainy season, which creates puddles of water that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitos, is the main factor that is boosting the outbreak. I would like to ask people to look out for unused containers that might become breeding grounds in households.”
High numbers of dengue were reported in the Isaan region’s Nakhon Ratchasima province a few months ago. Local volunteers ramped up initiatives to prevent the further spread of the disease. They put abate sand granules, which is typically applied in ponds and lakes, were used to kill mosquito larvae. The sand granules inhibit an enzyme that is important to the normal function of the larvae’s nervous system, killing the larvae, according to the company.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Dengue Fever
Chon Buri’s Nongprue joins fight against dengue, chikingunya viruses
Following the lead of Chon Buri’s Si Racha subdistrict, Pattaya’s Nongprue is rolling out its campaign to contain the spread of the chikungunya and dengue fever viruses after many cases were reported locally and hospital visits increased. Both viruses comes from bites of infected mosquitoes.
The Public Health and Environment Division of Nongprue in Banglamung are warning the public to take protective measures. Yesterday they used fogging machines to get rid of mosquito breeding areas throughout the Nongprue and Banglamung areas.
They’re also educating locals residents about the viruses and how to protect themselves. Measures include using mosquito spray and eliminating stagnant water around homes where mosquitoes often breed.
