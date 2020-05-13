Zero new cases. Covid-19 update, first time since March | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since March 9, keeping Thailand on track for the second phase of reopening and easing of Emergency Decree restrictions scheduled for this Sunday (but yet to be confirmed).

Thailand has a total of 3,017 cases and 56 reported deaths since the outbreak began in January.



CCSA spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin, stressed that the government continues to urge the public to wear masks, practice good hygiene and maintain social distancing measures.

Areas that are still at risk include Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as southern Thailand, where there have been a large number of cases in the past several weeks, in both the three southern-most provinces and Phuket.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,844 patients have recovered from infections and gone home.

