Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
On Sunday a completely naked man seized a motorcycle from a shocked woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat and rode away on it. Police found him yesterday at a nearby market, still without clothes. The incident occurred in broad daylight and in full view of witnesses. It was recorded and posted on Facebook and, predictably, went viral.
The video, lasting about 49 seconds, shows a man aged around 30 sitting naked on a road divider at an intersection in Tha Sala district.
He then walked toward a female motorcyclist who has stopped at the red light. As the man approaches she is clearly frightened, then abandons her motorcycle and runs away.
The naked man then takes possession of the bike, mounting it (well, getting on it) and getting ready to drive off. A pedestrian runs into the video and tries to stop him, but is kicked away by the naked thief, who then rides off on the bike.
Earlier last Sunday, rescue workers found a naked man sleeping alongside another road in the same district. They bundled him into their vehicle intending to take him to hospital. But when they stopped at an intersection the man woke up, became very agitated and jumped from the vehicle. He sat down on the road divider, at which point the unfortunate woman drew up to the red light on her motorcycle.
Local police assigned to the case say they arrested the naked man at Kimsong market, in the same district, yesterday. He was taken to Tha Sala Hospital for assistance… and some clothes.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Young student busted for big crimes
The Narcotics Control Board have announced the arrest of an 18 year old student at a private college in Nonthaburi province, just north of Bangkok, for possession of 10,000 ecstasy pills.
“The student ordered 35,000 ecstasy pills by airmail from The Netherlands, paying in Bitcoin via the internet. He was arrested when the first shipment of 10,000 pills arrived. The second shipment of 25,000 is on the way and will be seized when it arrives.”
The ONCB worked with the Airport Interdiction Task Force which had originally investigated and detected the drugs.
“The youth admitted to having tried to produce ecstasy pills himself, instead of ordering them from abroad.”
“Most of the imported ecstasy pills were sold to young night revellers in Bangkok and nearby provinces. The student also admitted he had been in the business since 2016, importing between 20,000-30,000 ecstasy pills a month. The officers, therefore, reported the allegations and detained him for prosecution.”
In the first half of 2020, authorities arrested 22 suspects in 25 smuggling cases with a total of 263,312 ecstasy pills seized. Most of the smuggled drugs, 15 cases, came from Germany, followed by the 4 cases each from The Netherlands and Portugal, 2 cases were from France and 1 case each from Belgium and Slovenia.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Ch 7 News
Kalasin policeman fired, faces prosecution for drunken sexual assault
A senior police officer in northeastern Thailand is facing dismissal and criminal charges after drunkenly trying to grope a teenager. According to his supervisor, the police lieutenant allegedly “asked the girl if he could touch her private parts.”
Charoenwit Sriwanit, deputy inspector at Sahatsakhan police station in the northeastern Kalasin province, claimed yesterday that Uthit Onprasong confessed he had been drunk on duty and sexually harassed the 15 year old girl.
The offence makes him liable for criminal charges and disciplinary action. He will be dismissed and could face a jail term of up to 10 years.
Charoenwit quoted 56 year old Uthit as saying that he had been drinking at home on Monday morning when a colleague asked him to take over a duty shift at police station. At about 11am, a 15 year old girl arrived with her younger sister to pay a fine. They were then fined for failing to wear a crash helmet while riding a motorcycle.
The chief of Kalasin police says interrogation and surveillance camera footage revealed that Uthit brought the 15 year old to an upper-floor room, barred the door and asked to touch her private parts. The Bangkok Post reports Uthit has been transferred to Kalasin police headquarters pending prosecution.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Gang leader arrested for fraud million baht scheme
Police have caught the leader of a gang who stole millions posing as government officials to bribe contractors into handing over money for fake construction projects. The alleged boss of the scheme, 50 year old Rachasak Butpornprasert, was arrested at an Ayutthaya temple after being wanted by police for a year. Butpornprasert also goes by the name “Noppadol Srino” according to police
Gang members, using fake identification documents, posed as government officials to trick contractors into handing over money for projects that would never come to fruition. They said the money was for “communication fees” and later told the contractors the project was “cancelled by those high up in the government.”
Apparently, the syndicate squeezed out millions of baht from people across Thailand. One contractor in Pattani, near Malaysia, invested 4 million baht in what he thought was “communication fees” for a project to build a new market.
And what did the gang leader do with all the money? He told police he spent it on women and gambling.
SOURCES:Thai Examiner | Thai residents
