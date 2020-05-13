Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO | The Thaiger

image
South

Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
PHOTO: Screenshot - TV32 News
On Sunday a completely naked man seized a motorcycle from a shocked woman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat and rode away on it. Police found him yesterday at a nearby market, still without clothes. The incident occurred in broad daylight and in full view of witnesses. It was recorded and posted on Facebook and, predictably, went viral.

The video, lasting about 49 seconds, shows a man aged around 30 sitting naked on a road divider at an intersection in Tha Sala district.

He then walked toward a female motorcyclist who has stopped at the red light. As the man approaches she is clearly frightened, then abandons her motorcycle and runs away.

The naked man then takes possession of the bike, mounting it (well, getting on it) and getting ready to drive off. A pedestrian runs into the video and tries to stop him, but is kicked away by the naked thief, who then rides off on the bike.

Earlier last Sunday, rescue workers found a naked man sleeping alongside another road in the same district. They bundled him into their vehicle intending to take him to hospital. But when they stopped at an intersection the man woke up, became very agitated and jumped from the vehicle. He sat down on the road divider, at which point the unfortunate woman drew up to the red light on her motorcycle.

Local police assigned to the case say they arrested the naked man at Kimsong market, in the same district, yesterday. He was taken to Tha Sala Hospital for assistance… and some clothes.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

