Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Environment

Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
A mischievous macaque, aka. rhesus monkey, has been caught after stealing food from local residents in Chon Buri province’s Banglamung district. Authorities of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation were notified of the monkey yesterday afternoon at a housing estate.

They arrived at the scene to find the male monkey, estimated at around 2 years old, eating and stealing durian, eggs and other food inside a surprised local resident’s home.

The animal escaped and dashed away to a rooftop and into ventilation ducts when staffers wildlife control officers from the National Park service first tried to catch him.

They eventually shot the macaque with a tranquiliser dart using a special rifle. The monkey was then able to be safely recovered and taken back to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre for treatment. He was not injured during the incident.

It took about two hours to actually catch the monkey. He’s now recovering at the centre, eating and will be released once he’s regained his strength.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is a writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. He attended the Henry Grady School of Journalism and his works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world.

