Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
A mischievous macaque, aka. rhesus monkey, has been caught after stealing food from local residents in Chon Buri province’s Banglamung district. Authorities of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation were notified of the monkey yesterday afternoon at a housing estate.
They arrived at the scene to find the male monkey, estimated at around 2 years old, eating and stealing durian, eggs and other food inside a surprised local resident’s home.
The animal escaped and dashed away to a rooftop and into ventilation ducts when staffers wildlife control officers from the National Park service first tried to catch him.
They eventually shot the macaque with a tranquiliser dart using a special rifle. The monkey was then able to be safely recovered and taken back to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre for treatment. He was not injured during the incident.
It took about two hours to actually catch the monkey. He’s now recovering at the centre, eating and will be released once he’s regained his strength.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
“Bangkok’s tap water is safe for cooking” – Metropolitan Waterworks
When people travel to Thailand they’re always warned not to drink the tap water. Or cook with it. But improved sanitation over the past few decades has now improved the quality of tap water around parts of the country, especially in the capital. Now the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority say that it is safe to use tap water to cook rice. And many people drink water directly from the tap these days too.
Its confirmation was in response to articles circulated in the Thai social media that tap water, if used to cook rice, may cause cancer to consumers.
Prinya Yamasamit, chief of the MWA, maintained that the quality of its tap water has been checked by both internal and external organisations.
“Consumers can use the tap water to cook rice, with no risks to their health.”
Whilst many Bangkokians drink water directly from their taps these days it’s not general practice. But it’s unlikely that the tap water poses any health issues for general washing, showering, making coffee or cleaning your teeth.
Actually, according to the MWA, around 5% of their customers drink straight from the tap. That might seem low but is high enough that any major issues with the water quality would surely have been detected by now.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Unemployed elephants in Thailand’s north trek home
The Covid-19 crisis has affected the livelihoods of countless millions of Thais… not all of them human.
Elephant camps in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand’s north, have been devastated by the drop in tourism, forcing some to close and having to leave their elephants without food to survive. More than 100 are now marching up to 150 kilometres back to their home provinces.
The situation has become critical. World Animal Protection, based in London, says as many as 2,000 elephants are at risk of starvation because their owners are struggling to feed them.
Chiang Mai’s Save Elephant Foundation has been promoting the elephants’ return to their natural habitats. The foundation supports fundraising efforts to feed animals still housed at tourist parks, but believes it’s good for them to return to their natural environment where they can learn to be more self-sufficient. Since April, more than 100 of the animals have marched from all over Chiang Mai back to their homeland in Mae Chaem, where members of the Karen ethnic minority live and traditionally keep elephants.
Save Elephant’s founder, Saengduean Chailert, says the project to send unemployed elephants home is in response to desperate appeals from their owners. The group promotes settling elephants where they can live alongside villagers in sustainable eco-friendly communities, believing many of the animals are abused at some high-profile tourist attractions.
Sadudee Serichevee owns 4 elephants in Chiang Mai’s Mae Wang district. He followed the foundation’s approach and set up his own small Karen Elephant Experience park with elephants brought from Ban Huay Bong, his wife’s village. But his good intentions were no match for the virus.
“At first I thought the situation would be back to normal within a month or two. At the end of April, I lost all hope.”
He and his wife agreed to bring their elephants back to her village because they could no longer shoulder the monthly expenses of close to 200,000 baht for rental of land and facilities, salaries for handlers and food. Elephants eat as much as 300 kilograms a day of grass and vegetables.
They convinced some other owners to make the 150 kilometre trek on foot with them. Trucking the animals is impossibly expensive for owners of small parks, and elephants can only maintain a walking speed of over 7 kilometres per hour.
Their caravan of 11 elephants, owners and handlers set out on April 30, traveling over hills, on paved and dirt roads. They were greeted by a welcome party on their arrival at Ban Huay Bong last Monday.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Blacktipped reef sharks return to Koh Hong, Krabi – VIDEO
Yesterday morning, while Than Bok Khorani National Park staff were checking the area, they came across dozens of Blacktipped reef sharks swimming and feeding along the shores of Koh Hong in Krabi province.
They reported that there could be a group up up to 50 Blacktipped reef sharks, with a body length of almost 1 metre. They were chasing after mullet fish happily around the shores of Koh Hong, a rare sight to see according to the marine officials. The appearance of the Blacktipped reef sharks has been reported for the 2nd time in the past month, after the closure of Than Bok Khorani National Park in Krabi province.
The headman of Koh Hong National Park Protection Unit says, “that a group of blacknose sharks and a variety of fish began to swim and come to find food to eat. More along the beach. Previously used to find food in deep coral reefs.”
“This phenomenon shows the abundance of nature and ecosystems combined with no disturbance from human activities causing sea creatures that haven’t been near the coastline in a long time to return in this period of time.”
SOURCE: News CH 7
