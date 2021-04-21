Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
The president of the Thai Hotels Association says many properties are considering shutting down for the low season as a result of the Covid-19 resurgence. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi says smaller hotels that don’t necessarily have the resources of the large chain properties are struggling with cash flow and crippled by low tourist demand. Many are considering shutting up shop between April and October or until demand resumes.
In a Bangkok Post report, the THA chief says April’s occupancy rates are expected to plummet to single digits, as happened in January during the second wave of the virus. She adds that the level of business in the last 2 weeks of the month will determine whether or not many will close. There are now just 400,000 working in the hotel industry, a huge drop compared to just a few years ago.
Marisa says just how bad everything gets, including the number of people laid off, will depend on how quickly the government can control the virus. She says vaccines are the key to reviving the decimated tourism sector, thereby boosting the economy and increasing tourist confidence.
“The government has to speed up vaccines for people employed in tourism, especially hotel staff, and those working in hospitals serving non-critical or asymptomatic patients, alternative state and state quarantines.”
Last month, the THA conducted a survey of 128 hotels which showed that most had still not experienced any financial recovery, particularly in the south of the country. At least 50% have not even achieved 10% of their pre-Covid revenue. Up to 40% of hotels have had to make staff redundant, while others continue to implement policies such as leave-without-pay (77%), mandatory holiday leave (76%), pay cuts (71%), changes to working schedules, (69%), reduced hours (56%), as well as invoking section 75 of the Labour Protection Act to pay 75% of a worker’s salary (20%).
A tiny minority (6%) of 5-star hotels in the southern provinces of Phang Nga and Surat Thani experienced improved occupancy and were able to hire additonal staff. However, the vast majority of properties saw their liquidity in March drop by 20% from February and many can only afford to continue operating for another 3 months. The THA boss is calling on the government to provide a monthly co-payment scheme or a debt holiday, as well as more stimulus packages to boost tourist demand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
74 Covid patients who refused to go to field hospitals may face prosecution
Thailand’s Health Ministry says it may prosecute a number of Covid-19 patients who refused to be treated at field hospitals. It’s understood the 74 patients, most of whom are from so-called “hi so” families in Bangkok, told officials that a stay in a field hospital would be “inconvenient”. Instead, deputy public health minister Sathit Pitutecha says the patients decided to stay at home, thereby violating the communicable disease law.
“Every Covid-19 patient must be taken care of by medical personnel from the Ministry of Public Health at a ministry medical facility, otherwise they violate the communicable disease law. The ministry is considering taking legal action against those who have refused to follow ministry regulations.”
The Bangkok Post reports that the Health Ministry says the patients in question are from the Thong Lor cluster of infections linked to nightlife venues in the capital. Sathit says the patients told officials they would only stay in private rooms in hospitals. He adds that it is vital that all infected people are hospitalised, as severe symptoms can develop at any time and patients need to be monitored by qualified medical workers.
He points to the case of the Thai actor Kom Chuanchen to prove his point. The celebrity initially only developed mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus and was able to communicate normally. However, he is now in intensive care with breathing problems.
In other news, police in Bangkok have summoned 2 executives from clubs in the capital for questioning. Kiattipong Khamtai and Decha Pilalee from the Krystal Club and Emerald Lounge are accused of violating the emergency decree and the communicable disease law and will be questioned on May 3 at Thong Lor police station. The latest wave of infections, including the B117 or UK strain, is widely thought to have arisen from parties at both clubs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand launches Covid-19 vaccine passport for international travel
The Thai government has confirmed it is adopting a vaccine passport scheme, to provide vaccinated residents with proof of Covid-19 inoculation. The vaccine passport will be an official document which can be used by vaccinated people travelling abroad. Details of the scheme have now been published in the Royal Gazette, making it official.
The Bangkok Post reports that the Royal Gazette has also published the format of the vaccine passport, which has been approved by Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control. The cover contains text in English and Thai, which bears the department’s name and that of the Public Health Ministry. It carries the national emblem of Thailand, the garuda, and the wording, “Covid-19 Certificate of Vaccination”.
The vaccine passport also contains the owner’s name, as well as his or her national identification or passport number, and confirmation that the holder is vaccinated against Covid-19. It’s understood that only vaccines approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration or by the World Health Organisation, will be recognised in the vaccine passport scheme.
In order to be valid, the vaccine passport must be signed by an approved disease control official. The Royal Gazette has published an order from the Department of Disease Control authorising 6 such officials to sign the document.
Each vaccine passport is for individual use only. Parents of children under the age of 7 will be required to sign their document for them, while people who cannot write will be required to provide a fingerprint.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
A doctor at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University says 7 people developed temporary partial paralysis after receiving a Covid-19 jab. The 7 were all inoculated with CoronaVac, the vaccine from Chinese manufacturer, Sinovac Biotech. All were in the east of the country, with 6 in Rayong and 1 in Chon Buri.
Dr Thiravat Hemachudha says all 7 improved after they were given medication to dissolve blood clots. The side-effects were reported to the Public Health Ministry, with Thiravat saying the adverse effects might have been caused by a particular batch of vaccines, as opposed to the vaccine itself.
Meanwhile, another Chulalongkorn doctor warns that this third wave of the virus is proving highly contagious, with an increase in the number of seriously ill patients in intensive care. According to a Bangkok Post report, Dr Opass Putcharoen says that, in the first wave, the presence of the virus in a patient’s body would decline after 7 days and, even if that patient tested positive, the virus could not be cultured. In the current wave however, the virus can still be cultured after 10 days, meaning it is lingering in the body for longer.
Opass adds that a growing number of young people who test positive are developing pneumonia. He says that in the first and second wave, patients at risk of serious illness would show those symptoms around 7 days after infection. In the current wave, severe symptoms are developing much quicker, requiring a quicker diagnosis of pneumonia and the administration of appropriate treatment. He expects more severe cases to arrive in intensive care units this week.
Opass says a more widespread distribution of vaccines is vital to preventing community transmission of the highly-contagious B117 strain, also known as the UK variant. The PM has confirmed that the government is in talks with Pfizer to procure between 5 and 10 million doses of the US manufacturer’s vaccine. A panel has also been set up to consider a proposal to allow the private sector to procure vaccines from suppliers other than the government’s chosen 2 of AstraZeneca and Sinovac.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
