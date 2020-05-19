Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
A shortage of condoms is one thing. A shortage of condoms while people around the world are stuck at home is another. Since a top condom manufacturer in Malaysia halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Thai company is now stepping up to fill the gap.
Thai Nippon Rubber Industry, the country’s biggest condom manufacturer, is increasing production by 27%, according to Nation Thailand. They make the brands ‘Playboy’ and ‘One Touch’ condoms. They plan to sell 1.9 billion condoms this year. Hopefully that’s enough to keep everyone, well, happy.
Authorities feared that a shortage of condoms could lead to more potential more serious issues like unwanted pregnancies and the spread of sexual diseases.
Last month, the UN Population fund said they could only get half of its usual condom supplies. They say the poorest and most vulnerable would be hit hardest, adding that there could be an increase in unsafe abortions.
“A shortage of condoms, or any contraceptive, could lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies, with potentially devastating health and social consequences for adolescent girls, women and their partners and families,” a spokesperson told the Bangkok Post.
Most of the Thai Nippon’s orders are exported and the demand for condoms in China has risen, Department of International Trade Promotion Somdet Susomboon says.
Last year, China imported condoms valued at $50.7 million and $443 million in rubber latex for condom production, Susomboon says he expects the value of the condom market this year to go up by 18%.
Last month, in a television appearance, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, asked citizens to stay at home. He then called on his compatriots to “take advantage of the enforced intimacy to boost the country’s shrinking population: by making babies”.
Watch out in November and December for the spate of ‘lockdown babies’.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
Business
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
Despite Thai Airways issuing a press statement and taking to social media to deny rumours it intends to file for bankruptcy, various media reports appear to confirm the struggling carrier will file for Chapter 3/1 of the Corporate Reorganisation section of the Bankruptcy Act. This is the Thai equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.
TTR Weekly reports that the government has confirmed the national carrier will initiate restructuring steps in a bankruptcy court. This will involve a restructuring petition being filed by either the airline itself, a government agency, or creditors who are owed more than 10 million baht. Once the restructuring application has been approved, it means Thai Airways is protected from creditors taking legal action to recover payment. It’s understood the Thai government has been planning to tender a lifeline of over 58 billion baht in a combination of loans and direct cash to the ailing carrier.
According to a Reuters report, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat has confirmed the plan, saying the airline is expected to file for bankruptcy tomorrow.
“The State-Enterprise Planning Office agreed in principle for the rehabilitation of Thai Airways in court. The procedure will be submitted to cabinet today (Tuesday).”
As recently as last night the airline has been denying the bankruptcy rumours, insisting a plan for reform submitted to the board was approved and would shortly be presented to Cabinet for approval.
“The plan will soon be presented to the Cabinet for further action. The Board of Directors made no resolution to file for bankruptcy as appeared in the news. Thai Airways again denies the bankruptcy rumours.”
It was also forced to refute long-standing rumours that all directors of the board, both past and present, along with their family members, are entitled to free first-class tickets for life.
“Thai Airways staff are not eligible for seven free tickets per year as claimed, and the Board members do not get free first-class tickets. Airline staff have the same basic welfare rights and travel incentives as normally provided by airlines around the world.”
SOURCE: TTR Weekly | Reuters
Business
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Migrant workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Thailand are being abused, according to an annual modern slavery statement from the UK-based company. Out of 187 migrant workers interviewed in Thailand, many had issues with unexplained and illegal wage reductions, excessive overtime hours, indebtedness through recruitment fees. Migrant workers at Tesco’s distribution centres in Malaysia had similar problems.
Last year, Tesco reported migrant workers in Thailand were found to be indebted through payment recruitment fees to labour brokers. A factory in Thailand held the passports and work permits of 13 Burmese workers. The company published its first modern slavery statement in 2017.
Tesco dug deeper into the 2020 report and hired a human rights consultancy, ‘Impactt’, to conduct an assessment, interviewing migrant workers in Thailand as well as Malaysia. The report found that workers had become undocumented because a supplier in Thailand did not do the work permit renewal processes correctly. Tesco says this left workers exposed to unauthorised fees from recruitment agents.
A Thailand supplier held 15 passports and 25-30 work permits. Tesco says that all necessary documents have now been returned.
Tesco has been working on fixing the abuse and say they have action plans for Thailand and Malaysia in place. The company says it’s providing human rights training and reviewing their recruitment principles. Tesco says “we will continue to strengthen our approach to managing the risk of modern day slavery within our business and supply chain and ensure our strategy is responsive to changing risks.”
SOURCES:Tesco 2020 Report | Tesco 2019 Report | Reuters
Transport
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
A big decision is on the horizon for Thai Airways, the beleaguered national carrier. Crucial decisions are now being discussed which will define the airlines’ future. The airline was still haemorrhaging cash well before the coronavirus crisis started grounding planes from the start of February this year.
Thai Airways’ fortunes have been in a death spiral for the past decade, culminating in looses over the past three years – 2.11 billion baht in 2017, 1.6 billion baht in 2018 and over 12 billion baht last year. At the moment the Thai government has offered another lifeline but is demanding that crucial structural changes must be made as a condition of pouring more cash and loans into the business.
The airline, still grounded until at least the end of this month, has to try and reinvent itself amid the new Covid travel paradigm, a difficult hill to climb for even the world’s most profitable and cashed-up airlines. The private discussions of the restructuring and government loans has now spilled over into the public domain with the government now needing to tread carefully as it navigates responsible use of public monies and the residual love for the national airline.
The opposition, senior government figures, high profile Thai business people and the public are now questioning the government’s pledge to bail out the struggling airline, again.
Even the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has acknowledged the politically-charged issue will be difficult to navigate whilst many Thais are struggling to feed themselves and the government is contemplating throwing nearly 60 billion baht at a failed business.
The mounting problems facing the national airline hit the headlines in March when Sumeth Damrongchaitham resigned as company president after reportedly failing to get an earlier rehabilitation plan approved.
Earlier this week, the Public Debt Management Office announced that they would be the department to secure a loan for the airline to use as working capital. But the Thai cabinet is yet to approve the bail out loan. The airline would be the first SET-listed state enterprise where the Finance Ministry becomes the loan guarantor.
Thai Airways is buried under a long list of deeply-entrenched problems that span the past decade, from it’s online platform, ticketing and sales, aircraft choices, and controversies over aircraft and engine procurement. The debacle over the use of Rolls Royce engines for its fleet of Boeing 777s is just one of the stories that have stained the reputation of the airline.
In January 2017 a four year investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office came to light. It determined that aircraft engine-maker Rolls-Royce had paid bribes to “…agents of the Thai state and employees of Thai Airways…” in order to secure orders for the Rolls-Royce T800 engine for its Boeing 777-200s. Rolls-Royce admitted to the charge and agreed to pay penalties. The illegal payments of US$36.38 million took place between 1991 and 2005. Bribes were paid in three tranches…
- 1 June 1991 – 30 June 1992: Rolls-Royce paid 660 million baht (US$18.8 million)
- 1 March 1992 – 31 March 1997: Rolls-Royce paid US$10.38 million
- 1 April 2004 – 28 February 2005: Rolls-Royce paid US$7.2 million
The government rejected calls for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to use his Section 44 powers to cut through red tape in the investigation of the Rolls-Royce bribery scandal. Response from the Thai government’s National Anti-Corruption Commission to information provided by the SFO, is said to be “tepid” and “…could be more embarrassing than the scandal itself.” – Wikipedia
The purchase of 10 gas-guzzling, long-haul Airbus planes between 2002 and 2004, during the Thaksin administration, were also controversial. The deployment of the aircraft on the non-stop Bangkok-New York route ran up losses of seven billion baht in just three years.
The airline still owns the planes that are unlikely to sell and have been heavily devalued.
The Progressive Movement co-founder (and former PM candidate and leader of the disbanded Future Forward political party) Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, says the government “would be making a grave mistake if it resorted to using taxpayers’ money to prop up the airline”.
Here are some other key points that Thai Airways , and the government, will need to tackle in the coming months, all whilst trying to get the airline back into the skies.
• Public opposition is mounting to a rescue package for Thai Airways
• State enterprises are reportedly seeking a 58.1 billion baht loan, guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance which owns 51% of the company
• Poor performances, financial mismanagement and alleged corruption have weakened trust in what was once the ‘pride of the nation’
• The rescue plan has not been finalised and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says the airline is submitting a revised proposal by the end of May
• The Thai PM reported on the May 12 that the cabinet has still not received a rehabilitation plan for Thai Airways
• This has raised speculation that it could file for bankruptcy, though PM Prayuth Chan-ocha has said all rescue options are to be considered first
• Critics say the company should not rely on taxpayers’ money to fix problems that allegedly include mismanagement and corruption. The public mindset is that this is not a national carrier, but an organisation that is a burden on taxes
• MPs have warned the PM that rescuing the carrier was a “moral hazard”
• The airline, which booked losses of 12.04 billion baht in 2019, last week asked the Stock Exchange of Thailand to allow it to delay submission of its January-March financial statements until August
• This is not the first time the company has tried to rehabilitate its business model. In 2015 it attempted a similar process by streamlining operations, routes and its fleet in an effort to offset increasing competition. But the key structural issues – old fleet, hemorrhaging finances, top-heavy management and union problems – were not addressed
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Andrew Wood | SET
