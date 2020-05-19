Effectiveness of government contact tracing app called into question | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Effectiveness of government contact tracing app called into question

May Taylor

2 hours ago

Thai PBS World
As shopping centres around Thailand re-open for business, questions are being asked about the effectiveness of the contact-tracing procedures rolled out by the government. Most shoppers are now required to register their presence by providing their phone number each time they enter or leave a mall or store. Sometimes manually by a shop assistant physically writing down your phone number and times inside the shop. Others by using a QR code on their phones.

The theory is that customers can then be contacted and advised to get tested in the event that Covid-19 is detected at a location they have visited.

On Sunday, the first day of re-opening, huge crowds were seen at many shopping malls, including IKEA’s Bangna store in Bangkok, creating a backlog of hundreds of people waiting to register their details prior to entering. Of course this ended up being counter-intuitive to the entire process of trying to keep shoppers safe.

The registration process is now a requirement at most large shopping centres and chain stores. In shopping centres, the procedure needs to be carried out at each individual store they enter. Customers are also required to “sign out” when they leave, however it’s understood that many are not doing so.

Thai PBS World reports that although more than 2.6 million people checked in at various shops, only around 1.8 million bothered to check out again. In addition, users are not obliged to provide the correct phone number, as the system will accept any sequence of numbers.

All of the above has resulted in doubt being cast on the effectiveness of the system, with one businessman calling on the government to review the procedure. Poramate Minsiri, CEO of the Kapook news website recommended that officials should use the LINE app or the Facebook “check-in” procedure instead of recording phone numbers which may or may not be correct.

SOURCE: Khaosod English and Thai PBS World

Global recovery unlikely to happen next year – IMF

Jack Burton

7 mins ago

May 19, 2020

PHOTO: Kristalina Georgieva - Getty Images

The head of the International Monetary Fund says the global economy is going to take longer than initially thought to recover fully from the shock caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus. She’s also warning against the danger of protectionism. Kristalina Georgieva says the Fund is likely to revise its forecast for a 3% contraction in GDP in 2020 downward, but gave no details. Such a revision would likely trigger changes in the Fund’s forecast of a partial recovery of 5.8% in 2021. In a Reuters interview, she said data from around the world was “worse than expected.”

“Obviously that means it will take us much longer to have a full recovery from this crisis.”

She gave no specific target date for a rebound. In April, the global lender forecast that business closures and lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus would throw the world into the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s. But data reported since then points to “more bad news.”

The IMF is expected to release new global projections in June. The global outlook remains a major focus for finance ministers from the G7 advanced economies, who will meet remotely today, according to the US Treasury.

Georgieva says the Fund is focused on risks like high debt levels, increased deficits, unemployment, bankruptcies, increased poverty and inequality during the recovery period. But she says the crisis is boosting the digital economy, offering a chance to increase transparency and e-learning, and give even small firms access to markets.

Georgieva warned against retreating into protectionism as a result of the crisis.

“We should not turn away from what has worked for people everywhere: a division of labor and collaboration and trade, which allows the costs of goods and services to go down, allows incomes to go up, and allows poverty within countries and across countries to retreat.”

SOURCE: The New York Times

Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up

May Taylor

15 mins ago

May 19, 2020

Wikimedia

Around 173 Thai hotels are appealing to the PM for help after a European tour group reneged on up to 2 billion baht in unpaid bills. Daily News reports that the TUI tour group has left hotels in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani struggling with significant cash flow problems after trying to renegotiate its contract so that it would only have to pay 25% now, with no confirmation of when the remainder might be paid.

The TUI group, headquartered in Germany, is one of the world’s largest tour operators and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, had brought many Europeans to Thailand. However, when trips were cancelled as a result of the virus outbreak, it’s understood TUI left many accommodation providers struggling for cash, despite receiving a reported US$2 billion bailout from the German government.

Now 12 tourism organisations, representing 173 hotels have written a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha asking him to contact the German government about the issue. They say they refuse to re-negotiate the contract with TUI and want half the debt to be paid this month, with the remainder settled by the end of October.

SOURCES: ThaiVisa and Daily News

Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage

Caitlin Ashworth

3 hours ago

May 19, 2020

PHOTO: Thai Nippon Rubber

A shortage of condoms is one thing. A shortage of condoms while people around the world are stuck at home is another. Since a top condom manufacturer in Malaysia halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Thai company is now stepping up to fill the gap.

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry, the country’s biggest condom manufacturer, is increasing production by 27%, according to Nation Thailand. They make the brands ‘Playboy’ and ‘One Touch’ condoms. They plan to sell 1.9 billion condoms this year. Hopefully that’s enough to keep everyone, well, happy.

Authorities feared that a shortage of condoms could lead to more potential more serious issues like unwanted pregnancies and the spread of sexual diseases.

Last month, the UN Population fund said they could only get half of its usual condom supplies. They say the poorest and most vulnerable would be hit hardest, adding that there could be an increase in unsafe abortions.

“A shortage of condoms, or any contraceptive, could lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies, with potentially devastating health and social consequences for adolescent girls, women and their partners and families,” a spokesperson told the Bangkok Post.

Most of the Thai Nippon’s orders are exported and the demand for condoms in China has risen, Department of International Trade Promotion Somdet Susomboon says.

Last year, China imported condoms valued at $50.7 million and $443 million in rubber latex for condom production, Susomboon says he expects the value of the condom market this year to go up by 18%.

Last month, in a television appearance, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, asked citizens to stay at home. He then called on his compatriots to “take advantage of the enforced intimacy to boost the country’s shrinking population: by making babies”.

Watch out in November and December for the spate of ‘lockdown babies’.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post

