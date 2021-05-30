Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 variant in Vietnam, a hybrid of Indian and UK strain
A combination of the so-called Indian variant and UK variant of Covid-19 with rapid airborne transmission has been discovered in Vietnam. The country, like Thailand, locked down hard and early and largely avoided the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, only to have a new outbreak bring exponentially worse infections and death in April. The discovery of this new strain is contributing to this severely rapid spread of new infections.
According to Vietnam’s Health Minister, the hybrid variant concentrates in throat fluid allowing it to spread very quickly. Vietnam has seen 7 Covid-19 variants previous to this one, and this hybrid will be announced the global genetic strains soon. Speculation exists on whether this unique hybrid of the 2 variants will end up branded with a geographical name, being dubbed the Vietnam variant, as the recent naming of a variant originating in Egypt but identified in Thailand has raised ire with government officials after being dubbed the Thai variant.
Vietnam had engaged in mass quarantine and thorough contact tracing during the beginnings of Covid-19, largely avoiding outbreaks. The government is now acting similarly, placing new restrictions on businesses and mobility. Tourist and religious destinations, along with eateries, salons, and massage parlours, have all been closed.
Also like Thailand, Vietnam has had a very slow vaccine roll-out, with only half a million fully vaccinated citizens. They currently have a stockpile of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines but are procuring 30 million Pfizer vaccines, and are in talks to produce Russia’s Sputnik vaccine as well as developing their own domestic jab.
The Health Minister did not cite any specific numbers of how many infections in Vietnam were of this new hybrid variant. But the current Covid-19 outbreak has brought a much larger number of infections to the country. Vietnam has now had more than 6,700 Covid-19 infections and 47 fatalities. More than half of the country’s territories are currently experiencing outbreaks. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have been affected as well as important industrial regions and other major cities throughout the country.
Recent poll shows most Thai residents pin high hopes on first dose
According to a recent Super poll, nearly 90% of respondents say they want every Thai citizen to receive the first dose to fight Covid-19, but are less concerned when the second dose is given. Furthermore, almost 80% of respondents believe they can resume their pre-Covid-19 life as soon as Thais get their first dose.
The director of the Super Poll Research Institute says the poll indicates the people of Thailand will have more trust in the government once 70% of its people have been vaccinated. The spokesperson says that trust will be further increased if the government focuses on continual communication on how the vaccination campaign is being handled. He also criticised spreaders of fake news relating to Covid-19 vaccinations, specifically about the vaccination’s effectiveness, a tactic, according to him, to dissuade people from receiving the vaccination, were pointless criticisms.
Further information on the survey showed…
• 6% want the government to prioritise groups of people in high-risk areas for vaccination and to allow each province to manage its own vaccination program
• 6% want the government to allow the private sector to procure alternative vaccines as quickly as possible
• 7% want everyone to have access to the vaccines
• 6% are confident that Thailand can reopen for economic recovery after every Thai is vaccinated with the first dose, compared to only 6.8% who have no confidence
Thai company negotiates to import world’s first pet vaccine from Russia
Pet owners of Thailand can rejoice that their pets may soon be able to get vaccinated from Covid-19. Supreme Pharmatech, a Thai based company, has entered into negotiations with Carnivac-Cov, a Russian manufacturer to secure what Russian media said will initially be 10,000 doses. It was not said when the vaccines are set to arrive or how much they will cost.
Milint Wintarasiri, chief executive officer of Supreme Pharmatech Co, said: “This is a good opportunity to contribute to the health of animals too, as many of us spend time in such close proximity to animals”. She added that “It will help reduce risk of potential infection, and now is an appropriate time since vaccination in humans is being carried out. So, a vaccine for animals is something that can help both humans and animal stay safe from the virus”.
“Risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to people
Some coronaviruses that infect animals can be spread to people and then spread between people, but this is rare. This is what happened with SARS-CoV-2, which likely originated in bats. Early reports of infections were linked to a live animal market in Wuhan, China, but the virus is now spreading from person to person.
SARS-CoV-2 spreads easily from person to person. People who are physically near (within 6 feet) a person with COVID-19 or have direct contact with that person are at greatest risk of infection. At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people. Based on the available information to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by SARS-CoV-2.”
The test has been shown to be effective in protecting against Covid-19 for: dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks, foxes, and other animals, with minimal side effects. The exact effectiveness was not given, nor were specifics into what the side effects may be.
Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, said the Carnivac-Cov vaccine has been tested on animals since October. Russia had first registered the Carnivac-Cov vaccine for animals on March 31.
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals
Today the public health department has reported another 4,528 Covid infections and 24 C-19 related deaths. Another huge proportion of todays cases – 1,902 – are from Thai prisons. We will post the provincial totals early in the afternoon as usual.
Here’s all today’s provincial totals as announced this morning for the past 24 hours…
• Thailand’s Department of Disease Control says it’s prioritising the distribution of Covid vaccine in Bangkok, during the national inoculation drive next month, to vaccinate at least 70% of the capital’s residents by July. Bangkok has an estimated population of 10-12 million (despite its official 8.2 million).
Meanwhile, the Thai government were politely ‘hesitant’ to give the private move a full blessing and said they are “moving forward” to allow private organisations to import foreign-manufactured, and Thai FDA approved, vaccines.
• A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines given to its citizens. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%. CoronaVac is a traditional type of vaccine, using inactivated virus to trigger immunity, while Pfizer uses RNA messenger technology. (The original information was posted by Thai PBS World which is the government’s English mouthpiece)
