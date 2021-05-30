image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Covid-19 variant in Vietnam, a hybrid of Indian and UK strain

Neill Fronde

Published 

26 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Will the new hybrid Covid-19 strain be called the Vietnam variant?

A combination of the so-called Indian variant and UK variant of Covid-19 with rapid airborne transmission has been discovered in Vietnam. The country, like Thailand, locked down hard and early and largely avoided the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, only to have a new outbreak bring exponentially worse infections and death in April. The discovery of this new strain is contributing to this severely rapid spread of new infections.

According to Vietnam’s Health Minister, the hybrid variant concentrates in throat fluid allowing it to spread very quickly. Vietnam has seen 7 Covid-19 variants previous to this one, and this hybrid will be announced the global genetic strains soon. Speculation exists on whether this unique hybrid of the 2 variants will end up branded with a geographical name, being dubbed the Vietnam variant, as the recent naming of a variant originating in Egypt but identified in Thailand has raised ire with government officials after being dubbed the Thai variant.

Vietnam had engaged in mass quarantine and thorough contact tracing during the beginnings of Covid-19, largely avoiding outbreaks. The government is now acting similarly, placing new restrictions on businesses and mobility. Tourist and religious destinations, along with eateries, salons, and massage parlours, have all been closed.

Also like Thailand, Vietnam has had a very slow vaccine roll-out, with only half a million fully vaccinated citizens. They currently have a stockpile of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines but are procuring 30 million Pfizer vaccines, and are in talks to produce Russia’s Sputnik vaccine as well as developing their own domestic jab.

The Health Minister did not cite any specific numbers of how many infections in Vietnam were of this new hybrid variant. But the current Covid-19 outbreak has brought a much larger number of infections to the country. Vietnam has now had more than 6,700 Covid-19 infections and 47 fatalities. More than half of the country’s territories are currently experiencing outbreaks. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have been affected as well as important industrial regions and other major cities throughout the country.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Thailand

Recent poll shows most Thai residents pin high hopes on first dose

Jack Arthur

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sunday, May 30, 2021

By

Photo via Eric Montfort from Flickr.

According to a recent Super poll, nearly 90% of respondents say they want every Thai citizen to receive the first dose to fight Covid-19, but are less concerned when the second dose is given. Furthermore, almost 80% of respondents believe they can resume their pre-Covid-19 life as soon as Thais get their first dose.

The director of the Super Poll Research Institute says the poll indicates the people of Thailand will have more trust in the government once 70% of its people have been vaccinated. The spokesperson says that trust will be further increased if the government focuses on continual communication on how the vaccination campaign is being handled. He also criticised spreaders of fake news relating to Covid-19 vaccinations, specifically about the vaccination’s effectiveness, a tactic, according to him, to dissuade people from receiving the vaccination, were pointless criticisms.

Further information on the survey showed…

• 6% want the government to prioritise groups of people in high-risk areas for vaccination and to allow each province to manage its own vaccination program
• 6% want the government to allow the private sector to procure alternative vaccines as quickly as possible
• 7% want everyone to have access to the vaccines
• 6% are confident that Thailand can reopen for economic recovery after every Thai is vaccinated with the first dose, compared to only 6.8% who have no confidence

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai company negotiates to import world’s first pet vaccine from Russia

Jack Arthur

Published

39 mins ago

on

Sunday, May 30, 2021

By

Photo via R.S.'s collection

Pet owners of Thailand can rejoice that their pets may soon be able to get vaccinated from Covid-19. Supreme Pharmatech, a Thai based company, has entered into negotiations with Carnivac-Cov, a Russian manufacturer to secure what Russian media said will initially be 10,000 doses. It was not said when the vaccines are set to arrive or how much they will cost.

Milint Wintarasiri, chief executive officer of Supreme Pharmatech Co, said: “This is a good opportunity to contribute to the health of animals too, as many of us spend time in such close proximity to animals”. She added that “It will help reduce risk of potential infection, and now is an appropriate time since vaccination in humans is being carried out. So, a vaccine for animals is something that can help both humans and animal stay safe from the virus”.

Risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to people

Some coronaviruses that infect animals can be spread to people and then spread between people, but this is rare. This is what happened with SARS-CoV-2, which likely originated in bats. Early reports of infections were linked to a live animal market in Wuhan, China, but the virus is now spreading from person to person.

SARS-CoV-2 spreads easily from person to person. People who are physically near (within 6 feet) a person with COVID-19 or have direct contact with that person are at greatest risk of infection. At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people. Based on the available information to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by SARS-CoV-2.”

The test has been shown to be effective in protecting against Covid-19 for: dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks, foxes, and other animals, with minimal side effects. The exact effectiveness was not given, nor were specifics into what the side effects may be.

Konstantin Savenkov, deputy head of Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian Federal Service of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, said the Carnivac-Cov vaccine has been tested on animals since October. Russia had first registered the Carnivac-Cov vaccine for animals on March 31.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals

Tim Newton

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunday, May 30, 2021

By

FILE PHOTO

Today the public health department has reported another 4,528 Covid infections and 24 C-19 related deaths. Another huge proportion of todays cases – 1,902 – are from Thai prisons. We will post the provincial totals early in the afternoon as usual.

Here’s all today’s provincial totals as announced this morning for the past 24 hours…

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals | News by Thaiger• Thailand’s Department of Disease Control says it’s prioritising the distribution of Covid vaccine in Bangkok, during the national inoculation drive next month, to vaccinate at least 70% of the capital’s residents by July. Bangkok has an estimated population of 10-12 million (despite its official 8.2 million).

Outspoken DDC Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong says the distribution of vaccine for other provinces will vary, depending on the spread of infections in each area. Vaccine registration for people living in the provinces will open on June 14th via local hospitals, mobile apps developed for each province and health volunteers.
The department has a quota of 5 million doses for Bangkok and one million for workers who belong to the Social Security Fund. Dr. Opas said the department is still committed to having at least 70% of the nation receive their first shot by September, as there will be about 50 million vaccine doses available.
• Chon Buri officials have announced 90 new Covid infections today, and 1 new death, mostly driven by clusters at factories and migrant worker camps, according to Pattaya News. Phuket has reported another 3 cases today, the same as the past 3 days, as it races towards its planned re-opening for no-quarantine travel on July 1.
• 1 million doses the Sinopharm Covid vaccine is poised to arrive in Thailand over the next month. It will be offered as a paid alternative for particular groups who don’t want to wait for the state-offered free vaccines. The announcement was made by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy on Friday. The Academy is sponsored by HM The King’s sister, Princess Chulabhorn.
The Academy announced that, as the vaccines are being acquired by the institution with their own money, they would have to charge for it.
Sinopharm is a Chinese government-owned pharmaceutical company. The Sinopharm Covid vaccine has been approved for emergency use whilst the Sinovac vaccine, which has provided more than 90% of the Thai roll out, has been registered for use with WHO but not approved, despite being on the WHO desk for nearly 3 months.

Meanwhile, the Thai government were politely ‘hesitant’ to give the private move a full blessing and said they are “moving forward” to allow private organisations to import foreign-manufactured, and Thai FDA approved, vaccines.

• A new study of 862,000 recipients in Uruguay has found that the Sinovac vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 death by up to 97%. The study comes as early results are gathered from Uruguay’s vaccination campaign which has been 80% Sinovac vaccines given to its citizens. They found that for people who had already been fully vaccinated with 2 doses, infections were down 57% and severe cases requiring intensive care were reduced by 95%. CoronaVac is a traditional type of vaccine, using inactivated virus to trigger immunity, while Pfizer uses RNA messenger technology. (The original information was posted by Thai PBS World which is the government’s English mouthpiece)

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending