Thailand
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
Duangrit Bunnag and Accap Assets, a real estate company located in Bangkok, with projects throughout Thailand, is facing legal action from The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for allegedly falsifying documents about the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, as well as allegedly spreading fake news about it.
The government points at a document that allegedly shows that the company stated it could provide 20 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, but they were hamstrung by government leaders, including Thailand’s PM. The government has denied such claims. The government further alleges that Mr Duangrit continued to publish fraudulent information on May 27, at an audio conference on the Clubhouse app. The conversation was recorded.
Bangkok Post reported that, on the recording, Duangrit said “someone” had requested 5 million baht as “tea money”, a euphemism for a bribe, if he helped get an appointment with the Thai PM Prayut and they had a talk about the Sinopharm supply deal.
Reportedly, the FDA was consulted on the matter and they said that the real estate company had not applied for permission from them to import the vaccine. They added that Duangrit’s company was not an official representative of Sinopham in Thailand.
The DES minister says that the DES is working with the Technology Crime Suppression Division, and the Public Health Ministry in collecting information against Accap Assets, Mr Duangrit, and anyone else who may have contributed to spreading fake news about the vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Bangkok teenagers busted for party, drugs
Police have busted what Thai media is calling a “drug party” early yesterday morning in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok. They arrested 23 teenagers and “confirmed” 17 of them were using illicit narcotics.
Locals had reported the teenager’s festivities citing fears that it could lead to a Covid-19 outbreak. When they arrived, police allegedly found almost 2 dozen teenagers partying, violating Covid-19 restrictions on group gatherings, in a resort room “VIP 3”.
Police allegedly found ketamine, a drug primarily used for veterinary science and during anaesthesia, but is also taken recreationally, at the scene. 17 of the teenagers allegedly admitted they had taken ketamine, 6 of them said they had only drunk alcohol and had not consumed any of the narcotics in front of them.
All suspects will be submitted to a drug screen will be used to determine whether the teenagers had in fact consumed any narcotics. The teenagers were subsequently arrested and brought to the Sai Mai police station.
It is not reported what other narcotics police may have uncovered at the scene.
The teenagers face charges of violating the emergency decree, illegal drug use, and 2 unidentified charges. Health authorities were alerted to the arrests. All suspects are set to be tested for Covid-19. The nationality of the teenagers was not stated.
Bars, beaches, and especially private “parties” are in the news for violating Covid-19 restrictions.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
This morning Thailand’s public health department has announced another 34 deaths and 4,803 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours. A staggering 2,702 of the new cases have emerged from Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. More than 30 people have died each day from Covid-related causes over the past 4 days.
Bangkok had 1,054 cases reported in the past 24 hours and is showing a growing trend, whilst most of the provinces are dropping in new cases numbers over the past week.
Here are the provincial totals, more new below…
A total of 120,916 people in Thailand have now been infected with Covid since the start of the pandemic.
• Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has given further assurances that all Thais will receive Covid-19 vaccinations.
The approval was announced shortly after it was revealed that Princess Chulabhorn had negotiated a private batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines for the Chulabhorn Royal Acadamy that she sponsors, set to arrive next month. Princess Chulabhorn is one of HM The King’s sisters.
The declaration appeared to catch government officials off guard, as they were seemingly unaware of the deal until the announcement. The academy was not registered with the FDA to import Covid-19 vaccines, nor did it have any permits for importing medication. 20 million Sinopharm vaccines in total were arranged to be sold from Accap Assets to the Royal Academy.
• Malaysia is going back into a full lockdown for 2 weeks, starting this Tuesday. The Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide “total lockdown” as the country battles with a new surge of Covid-19.
The lockdown will run from June 1 – 14 and only essential and emergency services would remain in operation.
• A new cluster of 800 infections has been detected in Samut Prakan, directly south east of Bangkok, after speculation that Covid spread to a high-density complex of 8,000 residents.
The district chief led a team of public health and immigration officers to test over 8,000 Thai and foreign workers, mostly Burmese, living at the Sin Charoen Thani housing complex. Some of the residents work at the Bang Pu industrial estate where hundreds have already tested positive.
SOURCES: FRB | Bangkok Post | NBT
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
This morning Thailand’s public health department has announced another 34 deaths and 4,803 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours. A staggering 2,702 of the new cases have emerged from Thailand’s overcrowded prisons. More than 30 people have died each day from Covid-related causes over the past 4 days.
A total of 120,916 people in Thailand have now been infected with Covid since the start of the pandemic.
• Thailand added the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use, after the Thai FDA’s approval yesterday. Biogenetech submitted a registration application that has been under consideration by the FDA until receiving approval yesterday. Chinese-developed Sinopharm joins Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna to be officially approved for use in Thailand.
The approval was announced shortly after it was revealed that Princess Chulabhorn had negotiated a private batch of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines for the Chulabhorn Royal Acadamy that she sponsors, set to arrive next month. Princess Chulabhorn is one of HM The King’s sisters.
The declaration appeared to catch government officials off guard, as they were seemingly unaware of the deal until the announcement. The academy was not registered with the FDA to import Covid-19 vaccines, nor did it have any permits for importing medication. 20 million Sinopharm vaccines in total were arranged to be sold from Accap Assets to the Royal Academy.
• Malaysia is going back into a full lockdown for 2 weeks, starting this Tuesday. The Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide “total lockdown” as the country battles with a new surge of Covid-19.
The lockdown will run from June 1 – 14 and only essential and emergency services would remain in operation.
• A new cluster of 800 infections has been detected in Samut Prakan, directly south east of Bangkok, after speculation that Covid spread to a high-density complex of 8,000 residents.
The district chief led a team of public health and immigration officers to test over 8,000 Thai and foreign workers, mostly Burmese, living at the Sin Charoen Thani housing complex. Some of the residents work at the Bang Pu industrial estate where hundreds have already tested positive.
SOURCES: FRB | Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Burmese shadow government builds fighting Defence Force
UPDATE: Phuket extends current Covid restrictions from June 1 “until further notice”
Phuket reopens: Parents must be vaccinated, children can come too
Covid-19 updates from Southeast and South Asia
Government considering legal action against alleged Covid-19 vaccine provider
New Covid-19 variant in Vietnam, a hybrid of Indian and UK strain
Recent poll shows most Thai residents pin high hopes on first dose
Chinese media, Thai police argue over handling of mansion raid in Pattaya
Thai company negotiates to import world’s first pet vaccine from Russia
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death, provincial totals
Bangkok teenagers busted for party, drugs
Investigation over Hat Yai woman’s death after vaccine
Brit accused of killing bar girl in 2014 approved for extradition
Over 20 arrested and dozens more told to go home from Bangsaen beach
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 4,528 Covid infections and 24 death
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
Police shoot and kill suspected hitman and 16 year old in Chumphon
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South
Can Thailand be ready to open on July 1? | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways introducing limited direct flights between Europe and Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
Taxi drivers may switch to rideshare apps with new regulations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UK health officials detect new Covid-19 variant first found in Thailand
- Bangkok1 day ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths, provincial totals
- Bangkok1 day ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 4,803 cases and 34 deaths
- Phuket2 days ago
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya plans for reopening with no quarantine for vaccinated travellers
Toby Andrews
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 5:58 pm
Maybe this allegation explains why Thailand cannot acquire vaccines. When vaccines are offered, Thais have to be bribed to consider them.
Now this scum have a new law passing that will prevents anyone claiming this.
Saving lives does not mean anything to a Thai on the take.
Standards are so low Thais sell their daughters to whore houses.
Mjm
Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 6:34 pm
Just going to sit back and enjoy the circus 🎪