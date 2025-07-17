AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route

AirAsia has officially launched its brand-new direct route between Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport and the northern Vietnamese city of Hai Phong, offering four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

To mark the inaugural journey, vibrant welcome events were held at both Don Mueang and Hai Phong International Airport, with excited passengers greeted by celebratory activities and warm hospitality.

The route has already received a strong response from both Thai and Vietnamese travellers eager to explore new corners of Southeast Asia, said Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya.

“Vietnam remains one of AirAsia’s key strategic markets and has presented us with strong growth prospects. As we continue to enhance our network, guests can look out for more travel options covering even more destinations across the region.”

Hai Phong, often referred to as the industrial hub of northern Vietnam, is rapidly gaining popularity among tourists thanks to its authentic charm, vibrant food scene, and proximity to world-famous Ha Long Bay — just a 50-minute drive away.

The coastal city is also emerging as a hot spot for both leisure and business travellers, making it a smart addition to AirAsia’s growing Vietnam network, reported Travel Daily News.

Thai AirAsia now operates the most direct routes from Bangkok to Vietnam, serving six cities with frequent weekly flights:

Hanoi (up to 21 flights per week)

Ho Chi Minh City (up to 25 flights per week)

Da Nang (up to 21 flights per week)

Nha Trang (up to 7 flights per week)

Phu Quoc (up to 7 flights per week)

Hai Phong (4 flights per week)

The airline also connects Chiang Mai to Hanoi with up to seven flights per week.

In similar news, Thai AirAsia is expanding its regional footprint with a new direct route between Phuket and Medan, Indonesia, which launched on June 27.

The service operates four times a week—Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays—linking two vibrant destinations known for their cultural charm and natural beauty.

The airline aims to boost tourism and strengthen economic ties between Thailand and Indonesia, offering travellers a convenient gateway to explore Southeast Asia’s hidden treasures.