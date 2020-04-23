Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
Phuket’s outgoing governor Pakkapong Tawipat recently extended emergency measures in the southern province until April 30, including severe travel restrictions on the island. Now there is speculation the incoming governor, Narong Namsouw, currently the governor of the northeastern Chaiyaphum province, will extend them, though there has been no confirmation of this.
Governor Pakkapong says the provincial government is seeking opinions from all quarters about the possibility of reopening some of the island’s 17 tambons, or subdistricts, once they are free of new Covid-19 cases for 14 days.
Phuket has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases per capita in Thailand, and the highest number outside of Bangkok (197 as of today), but numbers have dropped dramatically, with only 5 new cases reported in the last week, and the recovery rate is high at well over 65%. Currently, medical and public health concerns remain in the Patong and Bang Tao subdistricts, where infections remain highest.
Pakkapong announced yesterday that he has assigned the Prince of Songkla University to collect opinions from all sectors of society, hinting that areas with no new cases for two weeks, of which there are many, could have Tambon restrictions lifted.
“Right now, it is at the stage that Phuket Provincial Government is listening to opinions from all parts. We will make a proposal to the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, but any steps must comply with the state of emergency and various measures of the National Communicable Disease Committee.”
Phuket provincial public health chief Thanit Sermkaew says easing measures to prevent the spread of the virus can only happen if no infected persons are found in a subdistrict for 14 days.
“That seems like a safe time, but if we’re to be really safe and confident, 28 days would be better under the ‘new lifestyle’ that’s being enforced during the outbreak.”
“You can see that in all 17 tambons in Phuket, there are some tambons that have reported no infections for 14 days. 8 tambons are still in a “red condition” and need to be monitored. Currently, there are still infected people in Patong and Bang Tao. We have to start counting from the day a case is found for another 14 days. In other tambons I think it’s possible to unlock the areas by the end of April since no infection has been found for more than 14 days.”
SOURCE: Phuket People's Voice
Phuket new Covid-19 cases up to 3 (Wednesday)
In a small jump, the southern island province of Phuket today confirmed 3 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 5 since last Thursday. 1 case was reported yesterday and 1 on Friday. Previous to yesterday there had been 3 consecutive days without any infections.
The announcement will likely prevent Phuket from being part of a wide-scale lifting of nationwide restrictions on April 30. The specifics of what will happen after the national state of emergency expires on April 30 have not yet been announced, although many of the announcements made by the Phuket Governor over the past month have a sunset date of April 30, including the current ban on alcohol sales.
The national government has already said it will likely lift some restrictions after April 30 “for provinces that have had no new cases in the past 2 weeks”.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 194: A 42 year old Thai woman, a teacher at “Baan GuGu” school in the Rachada district who had close contact with another confirmed case. She fell sick on the April 18 and 5 people are considered at high risk and being sought by authorities.
Case 195: A 44 year old Thai man who teaches at ‘Muslim Wittaya School’ and has a history of close contact with a possible confirmed case (awaiting confirmation). He also lives in Bang Tao. He fell sick on the April 18 and 5 people are at risk.
Case 196: An 82 year old retired Thai man who had close contact with case 195. He lives in Bang Tao and shows no symptoms.
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
Phuket has added 1 new case today, taking the total number of cases up to 193 in the Province. The latest cases is 83 year old Italian man who had a history of going out into Bangla Road and have recently been to private hospital where he exhibited no specific symptoms relating to Covid-19. 17 people are said to be at high risk due to contact with the patient.
193 people are now confirmed cases in Phuket, 6 have recovered and been released in the past 24 hours, and 42 are still in hospital, 4 in a critical condition.
The announcement of the single new case in Phuket, after 3 consecutive days without any new cases, will likely threaten Phuket from being part of a wide-scale lifting of restrictions on April 30. The specifics of what will happen after April 30 have not yet been announced, although many of the announcements made by the Phuket Governor over the past month have a sunset date of April 30, including the current ban on alcohol sales.
Food donors must maintain proper social-distancing procedures
Yesterday police deputy spokesman Kissana Phattanacharoen announced that officers at Phlapphla Chai 2 police station have investigated an incident that took place on April 12 when dozens of people had gathered to receive charitable food near Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok.
Bangkok police have pressed charges against food donors for allegedly failing to submit any social gathering precautions. The legal action follows a video showing people failing to comply with social distancing measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Some of them even started fighting amongst themselves.
“The organisers reported to the police and have been now been charged with violating the ban on public gatherings and failing to comply with social distancing measures.”
“Police are also tracking down those involved in the brawl.”
“People who want to distribute food or other necessities must contact local authorities so as to help maintain proper social distancing procedures.”
Meanwhile, yesterday thousands of Phuket citizen waited in line to receive food from a group of young locals who have previously gathered money from donors to provide help for those affected by the Covid-19 virus. They had received permission from Police Colonel Thiraway Liamsuwan, the Director of the Phuket police station.
More than 30 authorities came to facilitate the handout of food, to help control traffic and keep people spread out according to the control measure in Phuket.
Deputy Chief of Phuket District Danai Jai said that even though authorities came to control social distancing, there were too many people coming to receive the donations.
“The police officers encounter eda problem of keeping the people 2 metres apart from each other.”
“Having people who want to promote the welfare of people and to donate things to the people is a good thing and the state will support these people. For donors who want to do this should notify or coordinate with their local district authorities or police station so the officers can offer help and organise the spread of the Covid 19 virus.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | News Hawk Phuket
