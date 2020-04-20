It’s official: Phuket reopens after April 30 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Phuket
It’s official: Phuket reopens after April 30
“Lockdown” is a word that’s being bandied about with abandon these days, but it’s actually a bit misleading. It’s a noun of North American origin defined as “the confining of prisoners to their cells, typically after an escape or to regain control during a riot.” To say that parts of Thailand or any other country are “under lockdown” is to basically define us all as inmates.
No new cases today, Monday. More below.
No part of Thailand has been under lockdown – a nighttime curfew and travel restrictions, yes. Even the areas with the strictest measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19, like the southern island province of Phuket, which has prohibited travel between its 17 subdistricts or tambons, still allows people to move about within their own communities to buy food and necessities outside of curfew hours.
Now a handful of orders, dated last Wednesday, but which were only publicly posted after 8:30 on Saturday night, have confirmed that that the “Phuket Lockdown” will end on April 30. The orders, signed by Phuket’s outgoing governor Pakkapong Tawipat, can be seen here can be seen HERE.
Some restrictions were originally slated to end on April 26, but in its summary of the orders, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department emphasised:
“All orders of Phuket Province shall end on 30 April 2020.”
Also mentioned in the latest orders is that all private kindergartens and nurseries are to remain closed, and that construction may continue, but contractors may only use construction materials that are already on site and are not allowed to move new materials to their worksites.
As is standard, the orders reminded all persons that violations of restrictions issued under the Emergency Decree will incur a penalty of up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000, baht.
Phuket reported no new Covid-19 cases for a third consecutive day today; 1 case was reported on Friday. 1 more person was discharged, leaving 64 patients still in hospital out of 192 total confirmed cases since the outbreak began. Phuket has had the highest rate of infection in Thailand, although the recovery rate there is around 70%.
SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket PR Department
Coronavirus Phuket
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
Health officials in Phuket today reported 1 new Covid-19 case, up from yesterday’s zero cases. But still a first since the initial 5 cases were reported on March 20 after weeks of denials. This continues an encouraging downward trend: 3 cases were reported Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 10 which was the first time new cases reached double digits since April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.
The latest cases is an 83 year old Thai woman, an 83 years old housewife. She lives in the same house as the confirmed patient #189 in Bang Tao area, Cherngtalay Subdistrict. There are potentially 15 people exposed to high risk.
Phuket’s total infections now stand at 192. 92 patients remain in hospital, while 99 have recovered and been discharged. 134 patients are still awaiting test results.
Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture whether the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was later found to be positive for Covid-19). The Hungarian man concealed his history of visiting the island’s Bangla Road red light district, a hotzone of infections until the entire Patong district was officially shut down on April 5.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus Phuket
Phuket reports no new Covid-19 cases (Thursday)
Health officials in Phuket today reported no new Covid-19 cases, a first since the first cases were reported on March 20 after weeks of denials. This continues an encouraging downward trend: 3 cases were reported yesterday, down from Tuesday’s 10 which was the first time new cases reached double digits since 10 were reported on April 5. 13 cases were reported on April 3.
Phuket’s total infections thus remain at 191. 105 remainin hospital, while 85 have recovered and been discharged.
Although Phuket has the highest infection rate per capita in Thailand, it has reported only 1 death from the virus (although there remains conjecture whether the man died of injuries he sustained from a road accident before he was later found to be positive for Covid-19). The Hungarian man concealed his history of visiting the island’s Bangla Road red-light district, a hotzone of infections until the entire Patong district was officially shut down on April 5.
It was announced yesterday Phuket is to have a new governor, though the date of the transfer is yet to be revealed. No reason has been given but there has been dissent both from critics who thought he acted too slowly, and others who say the measures from Provincial HQ have been too harsh.
Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana will be shifted to Petchaburi province, southwest of Bangkok, where he will serve as governor. Petchaburi’s current governor will become the governor of Chaiyaphum province in Issan, and Chaiyaphum’s current governor, Narong Woonchiew, will arrive on the island to replace Governor Phakaphong. The transfer order will become effective when the transfers are published in the Royal Gazette.
Governors are shuffled around every 18 months to 2 years and are appointed directly by the Thai Cabinet. The move is an unusual decision, especially with Phuket deep in a ‘lockdown’ situation and sealed off from other provinces.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases fall to 2 (Monday)
Phuket has confirmed 2 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today (Monday), half of yesterday’s 4 cases and equal to Saturday’s, as the numbers continue a downward trend.
Phuket has virtually sealed itself off, with all roads, ports. As of Friday even the airport officially closed. The governor announced an alcohol ban on Friday night as well, effective until further notice, and travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts is severely restricted starting today.
Here are the details of today’s cases…
Case 177: A 50 year old Thai man, a food vendor in the Bang Tao area. He has a history of close contact with confirmed case 161. 6 of his contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 178: A 40 year old Thai masseuese in Patong who worked closely with with confirmed case number 131 This patient was found by what is being deemed “aggressive screening.”
Phuket has reported no fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours.
The graphic reads…
The government will conduct body temperature scans in the Karon sub-district to screen for Covid-19 and provide food for registered citizens, which will be distributed to homes on these dates…
• 13 – 14 Apr 63 Karon Community
• 15 April 63, Bangla Community
• 16-17 April 63, Khok Chang Community
• 18-20 April 63 Kata Community
• 21-22 April 63, Kok Tanot-Kata Noi Community
Please prepare an identification card To show to the staff. The schedule may be changed as appropriate.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
james
April 20, 2020 at 11:39 am
It seems the decree is not saying much.
The roadblocks will be taken down but there is no mention of anything else opening such as restaurants etc.
As stated building can continue with equipment already on building sites.
Lots of words but not much information.