Police officer clings to hit-and-run car for 2 kilometres – VIDEO | The Thaiger

South

Police officer clings to hit-and-run car for 2 kilometres – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

4 hours ago

PHOTO: Screenshot
A policeman in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat was taken on an unplanned car ride yesterday when a Mitsubishi Mirage tried to run him down, forcing him to jump onto the front of the car and hold on for about 2 kilometres. The incident was caught on security cameras.

Officer Montri Nitichai of Tha Sala police station says he was on his motorbike waiting at an intersection when the yellow Mitsubishi hit the rear of his bike. The impact wasn’t hard and he got off the bike to talk to the driver, at which point the driver accelerated toward him, forcing him to jump onto the hood of the car. The car then drove for about 2 kilometres with him hanging onto the front of the car for dear life!

The driver finally stopped the car suddenly, throwing Montri off, then sped away leaving the policeman on the ground, according to the Bangkok Post.

Fellow officers who questioned the shaken policeman say the officer couldn’t see the driver’s face clearly as he was wearing a baseball cap hiding his face. He also said he had other things to worry about at the time besides getting a good look at the driver. Neither he or any witnesses saw the car’s license plate.

Police say they’re try to identify the driver and track down the car with surveillance camera footage.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

2 Songkhla immigration officers infected with Covid-19, 70 at risk

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

PHOTO: thaivisa

2 immigration officials from the southern province of Songkhla are reported to be infected with Covid-19, putting about 70 others at risk after close contact with the officials. The provincial communicable disease committee made the announcement today.

The new cases, both officers working at the Sadao border checkpoint, brings the tally in the province to 39 after 2 weeks with no new infections.

The first of the new infections was detected on Monday, an officer returning from visiting relatives in Pattani. He was sent to Songkhlanagarind Hospital for treatment. The second tested positive this morning and was admitted to the same hospital.

The first officer had close contact with 10 provincial police officers: a lieutenant colonel, 3 captains and 6 with the rank of senior sergeant-major. All 10 have been placed in home isolation for 14 days.

About 60 others at the Sadao checkpoint have also been classified as being at risk. Samples have been taken from them for testing at the hospital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Environment

Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis

Sean Kelly

Published

6 days ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The Marine National Park in the southern province of Trang spotted 4 dugongs, 4 dolphins and 8 sea turtles offshore near Hat Chao Mai National Park. The MNP and Hat Chao Mai National Park conducted the observation by sea and air covering the areas abundant with seagrass around Yong Lam Beach, Yong Ling Beach, and Ko Muk.

The dugong pod was seen off Yong Lam Beach and Ko Muk, dolphins near Yong Ling Beach and sea turtles were seen between Yong Lam Beach and the Ko Muk Bridge. The team said that undisturbed seagrass in the area studied have spurred a resurgence of sea life due to the absence of tourism and fishing boats due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Trang is the largest habitat for dugongs in Thailand, which has recorded a total of 261 dugongs. The news comes as a welcome change from the tragic deaths of marine mammals from plastics we (and other media) featured in the headlines throughout 2019 which helped to inspire the plastic bag ban.

Dugongs, dolphins, sea turtles spotted offshore in Trang

SOURCE: TAT

Crime

Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage

Sean Kelly

Published

6 days ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

A disturbing Facebook post went viral this week depicting a woman grilling and eating a young leopard with a caption that read “Tonight’s dinner, fried spicy leopard. Did I get it by accident?”After the post saw wide-scale outrage, it was picked up by local NGO, Watchdog Thailand, who brought it to the attention of wildlife authorities.

Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage | News by The Thaiger

Leopards are a protected species in Thailand. Killing and eating them is a crime (just ask construction tycoon Premchai Karasutra). In response to the public outrage, the National Park Conservation Department says that “the Facebook user who posted pictures of a leopard being cooked and eaten this week has been identified”.

After an investigation narrowed the search down to 4 suspects, 2 are now believed to be involved. Eyewitness testimony from the suspect’s husband and a friend told investigators that they saw her cook and eat the young leopard and later watched as she removed the evidence from Facebook after her post brought too much attention. An arrest order has now been issued for the suspects who are from the deep south in the Betong District of Yala.

SOURCES: Thai Residence | Watchdog Thailand

