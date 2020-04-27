All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
“PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he won’t be pressured into easing restrictions sooner than it is safe to do so, saying it is vital to avoid a second wave of infections.”
Thailand’s state of emergency, in force since March 26, is set to be reviewed tomorrow when the Thai Cabinet meets. With the decree due to expire this Thursday, April 30, it’s expected that members will discuss the possibility of an easing of some of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The National Security Council is recommending that the emergency decree be extended as “the fight against the virus has not yet been won”, despite some tough limitations on movement imposed around the country.
The current restrictions include a ban on inter-provincial travel and international travel, the closure of non-essential businesses and a national nightly curfew from 10pm to 4am. On the island of Phuket, the airport is closed, as is Sarasin bridge, the single road link from the island to the mainland, and travel between sub-districts is banned. The beaches have also been closed and an alcohol ban is in place “indefinitely”. In other provinces, similarly tough restrictions remain in place at this stage although some are announcing a progressive lifting of some restrictions, post April 30.
There was a spike in the number of new cases reported over the weekend, primarily as a result of Thai residents returning from abroad and being quarantined and tested. Overall however, the number of new, non-imported cases continues to fall, indicating that the restrictions are having the desired effect.
The main downside to the “lockdown” is the financial burden it is placing on Thai residents and working expats, with millions now out of work. A report today in The Pattaya News says that over 27 million people have now applied to the government for financial assistance. The government had initially anticipated that 3 million people would apply, but there have been many who say their application has been turned down, creating some ugly scenes outside Bangkok’s finance ministry.
Good Samaritans have come to the rescue around the country, donating food and essential supplies at food banks, temples, migrant labour camps and elsewhere. Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he won’t be pressured into easing restrictions sooner than it is safe to do so, saying it is vital to avoid a second wave of infections.
Despite this, many hope that some of the tighter restrictions, such as the closure of beaches and the banning of travel between sub-districts in places like Phuket, may be lifted. The holiday island has had the highest reported infection rate, per capita, in the country. As the island’s economy revolves mainly around tourism, its economy has been shattered whilst the bans and restrictions stay in place.
With the government having colour-coded each of the Thai provinces based on the number of Covid-19 cases identified, those in provinces with no cases, as well as those with only a small number of cases, are hoping this will be taken into account when the Cabinet meets tomorrow.
For now, we wait.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus Phuket
97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19
And now for the good news …
A 97 year old “granny” from Bang Tao, Phuket, has been discharged from hospital, having recovered from the Covid-19 virus. The news was shared on social media by Nattapon Chueasaman who credited excellent medical care coupled with the elderly lady’s will to add some more digits to her great age.
Bang Tao and Patong currently have the highest number of infections on the island, by far. Thai Residents reports that the unidentified woman is case number 188 in Phuket and shared a home with case number 174.
After showing symptoms of the disease and testing positive on April 14, she was admitted to hospital for treatment. Netizens around the country are now applauding the woman’s full recovery and return home.
Photo: Nattapon Chueasaman / Facebook
In his Facebook post, Nattapon urges people not to fear those infected with the Covid-19 virus but to safeguard against infection by following the recommended advice, including practicing social distancing.
He adds that, thanks to the hard work of the country’s healthcare professionals, most people are coming out the other side of the illness alive, and able to return home and back to (some degree of) normality.
We wish her many more years of health and happiness.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
To wear or not to wear, that is the question. Face masks in a Covid-19 world.
The hot topic du jour is face masks – to wear or not to wear. Are they useful? Do they just make wearers ‘feel’ protected, or can they actually contribute to the prevention of spreading Covid-19, or any other virus for that matter.
In Asian countries, generally, it’s become a common look, as people move around and go shopping while wearing a face mask. In China, and Thailand for now, it’s compulsory to wear a mask when out in public at all times. But in western countries it’s a lot less common.
Do masks protect me, or the other person? And which types of masks should we be wearing? In times of scarcity many believe masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only who depend on protection. But that view now seems to have changed. More and more local authorities, around the world, do recommend to wear masks in public. And if we are to find a long-term solution to living with Covid-19, whilst resuming some semblance of our normal lives, are masks an important part of that ‘new-normal’?
Why is the west so resistant to wearing face masks?
So let’s talk about face masks – and what they can do for us during a pandemic. Deutsche Weller report.
For more news go to Deutsche Welle news.
Coronavirus Thailand
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
An orthopaedic clinic in the southern border province of Yala is at the centre of a Covid-19 alert after a patient failed to reveal he was infected with the virus. Health authorities are now scrambling to track down all those who visited the clinic on April 23, urging them to report immediately to their local health office for screening.
In a statement posted on social media, the clinic says its staff are now in self-quarantine for 14 days. One doctor says he had close contact with the infected patient but is so far not showing any signs of infection.
Thailand has seen a recent spike in infection numbers, primarily as a result of Thai citizens returning from overseas. Although the border between Thailand and Malaysia is officially closed, a number of checkpoints have remained open to allow Thai workers to return home. Authorities have also admitted to ‘leakage’ across the porous border, much of it a shallow river where people can just wade across, avoiding the officials checkpoints.
Thai PBS World reports that there is a daily limit of 200 people allowed to cross into Thailand as the country attempts to control the spread of the virus and avoid a bigger outbreak that would threaten the local healthcare system. Authorities are also attempting to prevent additional returnees from crossing into Thailand illegally .
All returnees admitted through the official checkpoints must undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
