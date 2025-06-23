New Cabinet list to be finalised this week

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed today, June 23, that the final line-up for the Paetongtarn Cabinet will be completed this week, but remained silent on speculation over whether he will be shifted to head the Interior Ministry.

Phumtham said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met coalition leaders yesterday to discuss the eight Cabinet positions left vacant following the Bhumjaithai Party’s withdrawal. The powerful Interior Ministry portfolio, previously held by Bhumjaithai, is now expected to return to Pheu Thai.

The eight seats have been proportionally allocated to the remaining coalition partners. While Pheu Thai will receive the unassigned portfolios, Phumtham declined to say how many ministries the party would ultimately gain.

Currently overseeing security affairs and serving as Defence Minister, Phumtham said he had no confirmation about any move to the Interior Ministry.

“I’ve been rumoured for several posts, but nothing has changed.”

He also dismissed questions about whether Deputy Defence Minister General Natthapon Nakpanich would be promoted in his place, telling reporters to seek clarification from the PM.

Phumtham explained his presence at a meeting today at the Interior Ministry was part of his role as deputy prime minister responsible for security, not as an incoming minister.

He met with provincial governors to offer remarks, but said he was not chairing the meeting or assuming a new role.

Phumtham took aim at Bhumjaithai’s previous handling of the Interior Ministry, accusing the party of failing to drive government policy effectively.

“In the past, the ministry didn’t fully implement policies, which slowed the government’s progress.”

He said Pheu Thai’s return to the Interior Ministry is aimed at pushing forward grassroots economic policies, addressing drug issues, and improving border security, reported The Nation.

“The policies weren’t properly executed. Taking back this ministry ensures they’ll be carried out correctly. I believe government performance will improve significantly.”