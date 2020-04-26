Colour-coding gives insight to Government’s post-April 30 strategy | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Colour-coding gives insight to Government’s post-April 30 strategy
The government and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is coding the 77 provinces of Thailand into colours. From green, where no Covid-19 cases have been found, up to red, where new, infected patients are discovered in the past 7 days.
The National Security Council is expected to present a proposal tomorrow to possibly extend the Emergency Decree, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan expects the government to ease some measures and allow people to exercise or move about in public areas with greater freedom.
His remarks come after a meeting with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other authorities discussed preparations to be made if the government eases measures in some provinces.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Thai cabinet are poised to make some decisions on Tuesday about the future of the Emergency Decree, possible easing of restrictions in some provinces and the way forward for a possible return to limited domestic flights.
The colour-coding will likely be used to decide which provinces will see an easing of restrictions first, and the ones that will continue to have restrictions and curfews imposed after April 30.
Under the Thailand colour coding…
Green provinces, where no Covid-19 cases have been found
Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, and Satun.
Light green provinces, where no Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 28 days
Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Roi Et, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Udon Thani, Ratchaburi and Mukdahan.
Pale orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 14 days
Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua, Lampang, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Amnat Charoen, Si Saket, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi and Phattalung.
Dark orange provinces, where cases have been discovered in the past 14 days
Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phayao, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
And Red provinces, where Covid-19 patients have been found in the past seven days
Khon Kaen, Krabi, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani and Chumphon.
Prachinburi and Phatthalung provinces have moved up to pale orange (no cases in 14 days) from dark orange. Meanwhile, Ratchaburi and Mukdahan provinces moved up from pale orange to light green (no cases in 28 days).
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | The Thaiger
Coronavirus Asia
320,000 of Singapore’s migrant workers living in Covid-19 limbo
As the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps the world, some countries are faring better than others. Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and as late as March, Singapore, had all been hailed for using the hard-won lessons of the 2003-04 SARS outbreak to combat the new virus, a relative of SARS.
For Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, the story might well have been one of immense tragedy, the timing was bad. The virus emerged just before the Chinese New Year, when millions travel on home visits across the region in the world’s largest annual human migration. All three territories are closely interconnected with mainland China, where the outbreak began, and all 3 began aggressive measures to contain the spread.
But things are different now. Singapore’s confirmed cases have blown past 10,000 from just 1,000 at the beginning of this month and as of this morning stood at 11,178 and rising, the highest number in south east Asia. The city state is regularly posting over 1,000 new cases per day, the vast majority among its estimated 320,000 migrant workers living in cramped conditions. Almost 80% of new infections are linked to migrant workers living in 43 mega-dormitories across the country.
Singapore was lauded by the World Health Organisation for its swift action to suppress infections but the crisis has shone a spotlight on how it treats marginalised migrants
On Tuesday this week, Singapore said it would stop the daily movements of workers in and out of all dormitories, including those that are purpose built, factory-owned or temporary quarters for construction workers. Workers in essential services, who’ve tested negative, have been moved to other accommodations. The rest will remain in virtual concentration camps, where the risk of infection has been evaluated as “extremely high”.
GRAPH: Worldometers.info
The pandemic exposes the gross inequality in Singapore, which relies heavily on a workforce of about a million migrant workers to build the country’s shiny skyscrapers and clean its sprawling shopping malls. Most of the migrant workers come from Bangladesh, India and other South Asian countries hoping of sending money back home. Their lifestyles are in stark contrast to the country’s wealthy elites and financial workers and live in separate communities and remote villages, away from the tourist areas and busy shopping malls.
A video report from the BBC.
SOURCES: BBC | Technology Review | Bangkok Post | The Guardian
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai citizens are flooding back through land borders
Thai citizens who have been stranded in neighbouring countries due to Covid-19 pandemic are slowly returning to Thailand, mostly through the land border crossings that were reopened last Saturday.
Since the ‘lockdown’ orders issued by both the Malaysian and Thai governments last month, only a few Thai workers had been able to return home. But last week, the Thai government ordered the reopening of 23 border crossings to allow Thais to beginning returning home. Read more about that HERE.
Thousands of Thai citizens, mostly working in the fishing industry or restaurants, are believed to be stranded in Malaysia at the moment. At this stage, Thai returnees are required to obtain official verifications from Thai embassies before they can return into the Kingdom, including health certificates.
And border officials have enforced stricter screenings on the returnees – anyone who has a body temperature over 37 C will be sent to for Covid-19 virus diagnosis at hospitals.
So far no one crossing borders since Saturday has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In Mae Sot district of Tak province (north western Thailand), 49 Thai people arrived at a checkpoint on the border with Myanmar on Sunday. They went through a health screening procedure before being sent to a state quarantine facility where they will spend the next 14 days.
SOURCE: MCOT
Coronavirus Quarantine
Irrigation Department of Chiang Mai urges citizens to use water sparingly
“The current drought situation is the worst it has been in a decade, with only 1.4 square liters of water running per second. The municipality’s request for water for the moat has had to be delayed as water for households is the main priority at this time.”
The Director of Chiang Mai’s Irrigation Department said yesterday the department had added 300,000 cubic metres of water to the province’s Mae Jok Luang reservoir which supplies water to the irrigation canal.
“Due to water shortage in the Wat Umong area of Suthep District (north of city centre) many reservoirs are being emptied out to supply water to the public.”
He says with people at home under quarantine due to Covid-19 this year, households are consuming far more water than normal. If consumption continues at this rate, he warns, there could be a shortfall in the coming weeks.
While there are still numerous reservoirs and pockets of water to draw from across the area, their levels are dropping at an alarmingly rate. The director urges everyone to use water accordingly and to not waste it as water is precious at this period time.
SOURCE: Chaingmai City Life
