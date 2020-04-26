Colour-coding gives insight to Government’s post-April 30 strategy | The Thaiger

The government and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is coding the 77 provinces of Thailand into colours. From green, where no Covid-19 cases have been found, up to red, where new, infected patients are discovered in the past 7 days.

The National Security Council is expected to present a proposal tomorrow to possibly extend the Emergency Decree, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan expects the government to ease some measures and allow people to exercise or move about in public areas with greater freedom.

His remarks come after a meeting with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other authorities discussed preparations to be made if the government eases measures in some provinces.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and Thai cabinet are poised to make some decisions on Tuesday about the future of the Emergency Decree, possible easing of restrictions in some provinces and the way forward for a possible return to limited domestic flights.

The colour-coding will likely be used to decide which provinces will see an easing of restrictions first, and the ones that will continue to have restrictions and curfews imposed after April 30.

Under the Thailand colour coding…

Green provinces, where no Covid-19 cases have been found

Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, and Satun.

Light green provinces, where no Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 28 days

Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Roi Et, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Udon Thani, Ratchaburi and Mukdahan.

Pale orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 14 days

Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua, Lampang, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Amnat Charoen, Si Saket, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi and Phattalung.

Dark orange provinces, where cases have been discovered in the past 14 days

Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phayao, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

And Red provinces, where Covid-19 patients have been found in the past seven days

Khon Kaen, Krabi, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani and Chumphon.

Prachinburi and Phatthalung provinces have moved up to pale orange (no cases in 14 days) from dark orange. Meanwhile, Ratchaburi and Mukdahan provinces moved up from pale orange to light green (no cases in 28 days).

