PM Paetongtarn takes culture role as Cabinet reshuffle stirs intrigue

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has officially welcomed her expanded role as Minister of Culture following a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle confirmed in the Royal Gazette today.

Speaking after the Royal Command announcing her new Cabinet appointments, PM Paetongtarn described the moment as a profound honour.

“It is a great royal benevolence to have received the royal command for the new Cabinet appointments.”

The 38 year old Pheu Thai leader will now juggle her responsibilities as both prime minister and culture minister, a dual role seen by some observers as a move to strengthen her influence across government.

The reshuffle marks a significant shift in the political landscape, with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reassigned from Minister of Defence to Minister of the Interior. The change leaves the key defence portfolio vacant, fuelling speculation about who will lead Thailand’s powerful military establishment.

When asked how she felt about the reshuffle and her new post, the Thai premier smiled and declined to answer, offering only, “Let’s wait and see.”

Questions about the future of the Ministry of Defence were met with the same measured silence. Although insiders expect General Chalermpol Srisawat, the former Chief of Defence Forces, to step into the role, the prime minister refused to confirm or deny the rumour.

Her tight-lipped approach has only intensified intrigue around the appointment, as the defence minister wields significant influence over national security and military policy.

Political analysts say the new Cabinet reflects both continuity and an attempt to consolidate authority, particularly with the Thai PM now overseeing cultural affairs, a sensitive portfolio that shapes Thailand’s national identity and public image, reported The Nation.

The reshuffle also comes at a delicate time, with the government facing economic headwinds and growing scrutiny over policy decisions. Observers note that Paetongtarn’s decision to hold back on commenting about defence appointments signals caution as she navigates delicate political alliances.

While the PM expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her leadership, she offered no timeline for announcing the new defence minister, leaving the public and the press guessing.

As speculation mounts, all eyes remain on Government House to see who will take the helm of Thailand’s military and how the reshaped Cabinet will steer the country forward.