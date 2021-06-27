Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals

Thaiger

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

The public health department has announced another 3,995 new infections and 42 Covid-related deaths for Sunday. Only 45 more cases were detected in Thai prisons, a sharp drop off from a few weeks ago when the daily cases from prisons were in the 100s each day (more Covid updates below).

The main outbreaks around Thailand are occurring in the capital, adjoining provinces, and provinces directly to the east (including Chon Buri with 155), and southern Thailand, principally in the deep southern border provinces. Even Phang Nga, directly north from Phuket, recorded 63 new cases today in a rising trend.

Here are today’s totals from each province…

Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger• Today and tomorrow the vaccine roll out continues in earnest in Phuket at 6 vaccine locations around the island. The southern tourist island is poised to re-open to vaccinated travellers from this Thursday.

• After the government announced yesterday a one-month closure of construction camps, the Federation of Thai Industries and many other business associations complained that the action was too weak. The FTI and other business groups believe that a full lockdown is necessary to control Covid-19 outbreaks in Bangkok and half-measures like this are ineffective at best.

The Thai government announced new restrictions for Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom which start tomorrow and continue for at least 30 days. The new restrictions basically wind back a recent easing of restrictions around the capital. But the new restrictions now apply for the adjacent provinces as well.
• No in-house dining at restaurants
• Gatherings of more than 20 people are banned
• Shopping Centres closed at 9pm

Many business groups expressing frustration over the government’s failure to bring the Covid-19 pandemic’s third wave under control in Thailand and botching the vaccine roll out which has been hampered with inadequate supplies.

Meanwhile thousands of labourers and other migrant workers are being ‘locked down’, virtually imprisoned in their high density housing zones as officials try and quell the clusters of outbreaks around the capital.

• The north east province of Buriram has imposed a 14 day quarantine for all arrivals from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trat, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Yala and Narathiwat.

• The Equitable Education Fund has announced that school dropout rates in Thailand have increased as the new semester begins, and found a correlation with households economically affected by Covid-19.

The EEF said education has become unaffordable for many families, given the impact of the virus, as new groups are suddenly living in poverty. 10% of students are not returning to school with dropout rates continuing to rise.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AussieBob
2021-06-27 09:16
This is getting worse and worse. I thought after a few weeks maybe a month things would slow down in Thailand after Songkran. But clearly this is going to keep increasing for a long time. I hate that Aust is…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-06-27 10:20
Maybe the Thaiger could start posting the Thai Road Toll statistics again. I would say they are now just about on a comparable daily footing with COVID19.
image
triplebogey
2021-06-27 10:43
21 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: Maybe the Thaiger could start posting the Thai Road Toll statistics again. I would say they are now just about on a comparable daily footing with COVID19. That is an unfair comparison there is no…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 seconds ago

Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand42 mins ago

Laos gets in on high speed rail project
Thailand1 hour ago

Activist group seeks to dissolve ruling Palang Pracharath Party, PM’s resignation

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

As Phuket opens, Bangkok, 9 provinces face new restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Military, police deployed to seal of nearly 600 construction worker camps
Thailand3 hours ago

Britain’s health minister resigns after affair breaks Covid guidance
Thailand4 hours ago

Chiang Rai police looking for robbers who grabbed gold valued over 3 million baht | VIDEO
Tourism5 hours ago

Welcome back home: Phuket’s message to the world, echoes its X-Factor, its people
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Kanchanaburi21 hours ago

14 Burmese arrested in Kanchanaburi after illegal border crossing
Central Thailand22 hours ago

Malaysian businessman found dead in his parked car
Pattaya22 hours ago

121 arrested in raid of “restaurant” clubs violating Covid-19 rules
Tourism22 hours ago

Latest info for arriving in Phuket from July 1 – Sandbox update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 4,161 new infections, 51 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending