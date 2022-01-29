Connect with us

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 29 January Covid-19 Update

Today, the CCSA reported 8,618 new Covid-19 infections, up 168 since yesterday, and 19 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 9 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,395,217 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,145 total deaths from the pandemic. Since the beginning of 2022, there have been 200,655 new Covid-19 infections.

29JAN Covid-19 Snapshot

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,358 recoveries, up 874 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,317,225 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection. There are now 83,939 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 241 from yesterday, including 548 in the ICU ( up 17 over last week) and 106 on ventilators ( up 23 over last week).

29JAN Covid Med Care

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 216 were brought in from international travellers, 73 were found in correctional facilities, 31 were identified by community testing, and 8,298 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,478 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

29JAN Covid Daily

 

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

28JAN Covid-19 Daily Vaccines COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022 | News by Thaiger

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

 

29JAN Covid-19 Tourist

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,483 24,895
3 Samut Prakan 790 15,942
2 Chon Buri 395 16,458
5 Nonthaburi 368 8,732
4 Phuket 366 9,721
9 Pathum Thani 270 4,936
6 Ubon Ratchathani 220 7,334
17 Sisaket 186 2,873
12 Nakhon Ratchasima 184 3,405
15 Samut Sakhon 175 3,053

 

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,483 24,895
3 Samut Prakan 790 15,942
5 Nonthaburi 368 8,732
9 Pathum Thani 270 4,936
15 Samut Sakhon 175 3,053
18 Nakhon Pathom 134 2,366
20 Lopburi 147 2,275
24 Ayutthaya 106 2,033
28 Saraburi 100 1,876
32 Nakhon Sawan 50 1,697
36 Phitsanulok 58 1,487
48 Phetchabun 64 1,046
46 Suphan Buri 52 1,039
51 Nakhon Nayok 33 902
58 Kamphaeng Phet 29 765
63 Sukhothai 50 493
68 Phichit 42 465
69 Chai Nat 21 408
71 Uthai Thani 17 379
72 Ang Thong 13 368
76 Samut Songkhram 13 323
78 Sing Buri 21 253
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
2 Chon Buri 395 16,458
11 Rayong 114 3,517
19 Chachoengsao 160 2,339
37 Chanthaburi 62 1,461
40 Prachinburi 53 1,333
43 Sa Kaeo 86 1,222
60 Trat 5 640
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
8 Chiang Mai 126 4,795
42 Nan 34 1,288
50 Lampang 13 918
53 Chiang Rai 25 871
57 Phayao 8 747
62 Phrae 22 480
70 Mae Hong Son 16 398
73 Lamphun 14 341
74 Uttaradit 6 333
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
6 Ubon Ratchathani 220 7,334
7 Khon Kaen 153 6,832
12 Nakhon Ratchasima 184 3,405
13 Buriram 107 3,160
14 Udon Thani 120 3,079
17 Sisaket 186 2,873
22 Surin 125 2,163
23 Maha Sarakham 79 2,018
26 Roi Et 85 1,927
33 Loei 87 1,655
35 Nong Khai 92 1,523
34 Kalasin 52 1,522
44 Chaiyaphum 64 1,186
45 Sakon Nakhon 24 1,080
54 Nakhon Phanom 27 849
55 Yasothon 29 779
56 Nong Bua Lamphu 27 767
59 Mukdahan 11 700
64 Amnat Charoen 14 451
65 Bueng Kan 12 442
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
4 Phuket 366 9,721
10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 140 4,428
16 Surat Thani 81 2,808
21 Phatthalung 119 2,220
25 Songkhla 62 1,977
29 Phang Nga 85 1,824
39 Chumphon 72 1,358
41 Krabi 60 1,316
49 Trang 47 958
61 Pattani 9 482
67 Yala 10 435
66 Satun 5 433
75 Ranong 12 336
77 Narathiwat 16 260
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
27 Ratchaburi 139 1,949
30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 1,787
31 Kanchanaburi 77 1,774
47 Phetchaburi 59 1,042
52 Tak 24 880
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
38 Prisons 73 1,426

    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

