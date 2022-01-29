COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022

Today, the CCSA reported 8,618 new Covid-19 infections, up 168 since yesterday, and 19 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 9 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,395,217 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,145 total deaths from the pandemic. Since the beginning of 2022, there have been 200,655 new Covid-19 infections.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,358 recoveries, up 874 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,317,225 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection. There are now 83,939 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 241 from yesterday, including 548 in the ICU ( up 17 over last week) and 106 on ventilators ( up 23 over last week).

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 216 were brought in from international travellers, 73 were found in correctional facilities, 31 were identified by community testing, and 8,298 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,478 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,483 ▲ 24,895 3 Samut Prakan 790 ▲ 15,942 2 Chon Buri 395 ▼ 16,458 5 Nonthaburi 368 ▼ 8,732 4 Phuket 366 ▼ 9,721 9 Pathum Thani 270 ▲ 4,936 6 Ubon Ratchathani 220 ▲ 7,334 17 Sisaket 186 ▲ 2,873 12 Nakhon Ratchasima 184 ▼ 3,405 15 Samut Sakhon 175 ▲ 3,053

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,483 ▲ 24,895 3 Samut Prakan 790 ▲ 15,942 5 Nonthaburi 368 ▼ 8,732 9 Pathum Thani 270 ▲ 4,936 15 Samut Sakhon 175 ▲ 3,053 18 Nakhon Pathom 134 ▼ 2,366 20 Lopburi 147 ▼ 2,275 24 Ayutthaya 106 ▼ 2,033 28 Saraburi 100 ▲ 1,876 32 Nakhon Sawan 50 ▲ 1,697 36 Phitsanulok 58 ▼ 1,487 48 Phetchabun 64 ▲ 1,046 46 Suphan Buri 52 ▼ 1,039 51 Nakhon Nayok 33 ▼ 902 58 Kamphaeng Phet 29 ▼ 765 63 Sukhothai 50 ▲ 493 68 Phichit 42 ▲ 465 69 Chai Nat 21 ▲ 408 71 Uthai Thani 17 ▼ 379 72 Ang Thong 13 ▲ 368 76 Samut Songkhram 13 ▲ 323 78 Sing Buri 21 ▲ 253 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 2 Chon Buri 395 ▼ 16,458 11 Rayong 114 ▼ 3,517 19 Chachoengsao 160 ▲ 2,339 37 Chanthaburi 62 ▲ 1,461 40 Prachinburi 53 ▼ 1,333 43 Sa Kaeo 86 ▲ 1,222 60 Trat 5 ▼ 640 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 8 Chiang Mai 126 • 4,795 42 Nan 34 ▼ 1,288 50 Lampang 13 ▼ 918 53 Chiang Rai 25 ▼ 871 57 Phayao 8 • 747 62 Phrae 22 ▼ 480 70 Mae Hong Son 16 ▼ 398 73 Lamphun 14 ▲ 341 74 Uttaradit 6 ▲ 333 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 6 Ubon Ratchathani 220 ▲ 7,334 7 Khon Kaen 153 ▲ 6,832 12 Nakhon Ratchasima 184 ▼ 3,405 13 Buriram 107 ▲ 3,160 14 Udon Thani 120 ▲ 3,079 17 Sisaket 186 ▲ 2,873 22 Surin 125 ▲ 2,163 23 Maha Sarakham 79 ▲ 2,018 26 Roi Et 85 ▲ 1,927 33 Loei 87 ▼ 1,655 35 Nong Khai 92 ▲ 1,523 34 Kalasin 52 ▼ 1,522 44 Chaiyaphum 64 ▼ 1,186 45 Sakon Nakhon 24 ▲ 1,080 54 Nakhon Phanom 27 ▼ 849 55 Yasothon 29 ▲ 779 56 Nong Bua Lamphu 27 ▲ 767 59 Mukdahan 11 ▲ 700 64 Amnat Charoen 14 ▼ 451 65 Bueng Kan 12 ▲ 442 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 4 Phuket 366 ▼ 9,721 10 Nakhon Si Thammarat 140 ▲ 4,428 16 Surat Thani 81 ▼ 2,808 21 Phatthalung 119 ▼ 2,220 25 Songkhla 62 ▼ 1,977 29 Phang Nga 85 ▲ 1,824 39 Chumphon 72 ▲ 1,358 41 Krabi 60 ▲ 1,316 49 Trang 47 ▲ 958 61 Pattani 9 ▼ 482 67 Yala 10 • 435 66 Satun 5 ▼ 433 75 Ranong 12 ▼ 336 77 Narathiwat 16 ▲ 260 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 27 Ratchaburi 139 ▼ 1,949 30 Prachuap Khiri Khan 73 ▲ 1,787 31 Kanchanaburi 77 ▼ 1,774 47 Phetchaburi 59 ▲ 1,042 52 Tak 24 ▲ 880 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 38 Prisons 73 ▲ 1,426

SOURCE: CCSA

