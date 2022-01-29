Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022
Today, the CCSA reported 8,618 new Covid-19 infections, up 168 since yesterday, and 19 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 9 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,395,217 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,145 total deaths from the pandemic. Since the beginning of 2022, there have been 200,655 new Covid-19 infections.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,358 recoveries, up 874 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,317,225 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection. There are now 83,939 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 241 from yesterday, including 548 in the ICU ( up 17 over last week) and 106 on ventilators ( up 23 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 216 were brought in from international travellers, 73 were found in correctional facilities, 31 were identified by community testing, and 8,298 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,478 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
- Philippines reopens Feb 10 for the vaccinated from most countries
- Top doctor asks tough questions on transitioning Covid-19 to endemic
- WARNING: Thailand Pass spoof email with malicious links
- Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Warning to Covid-19 test for Korean restaurant in Pattaya area
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.
They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,483
|▲
|24,895
|3
|Samut Prakan
|790
|▲
|15,942
|2
|Chon Buri
|395
|▼
|16,458
|5
|Nonthaburi
|368
|▼
|8,732
|4
|Phuket
|366
|▼
|9,721
|9
|Pathum Thani
|270
|▲
|4,936
|6
|Ubon Ratchathani
|220
|▲
|7,334
|17
|Sisaket
|186
|▲
|2,873
|12
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|184
|▼
|3,405
|15
|Samut Sakhon
|175
|▲
|3,053
Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,483
|▲
|24,895
|3
|Samut Prakan
|790
|▲
|15,942
|5
|Nonthaburi
|368
|▼
|8,732
|9
|Pathum Thani
|270
|▲
|4,936
|15
|Samut Sakhon
|175
|▲
|3,053
|18
|Nakhon Pathom
|134
|▼
|2,366
|20
|Lopburi
|147
|▼
|2,275
|24
|Ayutthaya
|106
|▼
|2,033
|28
|Saraburi
|100
|▲
|1,876
|32
|Nakhon Sawan
|50
|▲
|1,697
|36
|Phitsanulok
|58
|▼
|1,487
|48
|Phetchabun
|64
|▲
|1,046
|46
|Suphan Buri
|52
|▼
|1,039
|51
|Nakhon Nayok
|33
|▼
|902
|58
|Kamphaeng Phet
|29
|▼
|765
|63
|Sukhothai
|50
|▲
|493
|68
|Phichit
|42
|▲
|465
|69
|Chai Nat
|21
|▲
|408
|71
|Uthai Thani
|17
|▼
|379
|72
|Ang Thong
|13
|▲
|368
|76
|Samut Songkhram
|13
|▲
|323
|78
|Sing Buri
|21
|▲
|253
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Chon Buri
|395
|▼
|16,458
|11
|Rayong
|114
|▼
|3,517
|19
|Chachoengsao
|160
|▲
|2,339
|37
|Chanthaburi
|62
|▲
|1,461
|40
|Prachinburi
|53
|▼
|1,333
|43
|Sa Kaeo
|86
|▲
|1,222
|60
|Trat
|5
|▼
|640
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|8
|Chiang Mai
|126
|•
|4,795
|42
|Nan
|34
|▼
|1,288
|50
|Lampang
|13
|▼
|918
|53
|Chiang Rai
|25
|▼
|871
|57
|Phayao
|8
|•
|747
|62
|Phrae
|22
|▼
|480
|70
|Mae Hong Son
|16
|▼
|398
|73
|Lamphun
|14
|▲
|341
|74
|Uttaradit
|6
|▲
|333
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|6
|Ubon Ratchathani
|220
|▲
|7,334
|7
|Khon Kaen
|153
|▲
|6,832
|12
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|184
|▼
|3,405
|13
|Buriram
|107
|▲
|3,160
|14
|Udon Thani
|120
|▲
|3,079
|17
|Sisaket
|186
|▲
|2,873
|22
|Surin
|125
|▲
|2,163
|23
|Maha Sarakham
|79
|▲
|2,018
|26
|Roi Et
|85
|▲
|1,927
|33
|Loei
|87
|▼
|1,655
|35
|Nong Khai
|92
|▲
|1,523
|34
|Kalasin
|52
|▼
|1,522
|44
|Chaiyaphum
|64
|▼
|1,186
|45
|Sakon Nakhon
|24
|▲
|1,080
|54
|Nakhon Phanom
|27
|▼
|849
|55
|Yasothon
|29
|▲
|779
|56
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|27
|▲
|767
|59
|Mukdahan
|11
|▲
|700
|64
|Amnat Charoen
|14
|▼
|451
|65
|Bueng Kan
|12
|▲
|442
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|4
|Phuket
|366
|▼
|9,721
|10
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|140
|▲
|4,428
|16
|Surat Thani
|81
|▼
|2,808
|21
|Phatthalung
|119
|▼
|2,220
|25
|Songkhla
|62
|▼
|1,977
|29
|Phang Nga
|85
|▲
|1,824
|39
|Chumphon
|72
|▲
|1,358
|41
|Krabi
|60
|▲
|1,316
|49
|Trang
|47
|▲
|958
|61
|Pattani
|9
|▼
|482
|67
|Yala
|10
|•
|435
|66
|Satun
|5
|▼
|433
|75
|Ranong
|12
|▼
|336
|77
|Narathiwat
|16
|▲
|260
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|27
|Ratchaburi
|139
|▼
|1,949
|30
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|73
|▲
|1,787
|31
|Kanchanaburi
|77
|▼
|1,774
|47
|Phetchaburi
|59
|▲
|1,042
|52
|Tak
|24
|▲
|880
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|38
|Prisons
|73
|▲
|1,426
SOURCE: CCSA
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
Body of unknown dead man found floating in sea near Pattaya
Asia’s second largest drug bust: 36 million meth pills in Laos
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Oil from the Rayong pipeline leak reaches the beach
Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
Asians Presenting News, American Jett and Thailand Shenanigans | Thaiger Bites
Police charge motorbike rider for excessive speed through crosswalk that killed doctor last week
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Philippines reopens Feb 10 for the vaccinated from most countries
Woman steals 10,000 baht in lottery tickets from vendors in Isaan
Thailand News Today | Another pedestrian killed on zebra crossing
Local coffee shop fined 500 baht for tables placed on a crosswalk
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Crime3 days ago
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand decriminalises cannabis, extracts with high-inducing THC still an illicit drug
- Crime2 days ago
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Tourists turn their backs on Rayong over 330 baht antigen testing requirement